Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 2, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 2, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

personnel - about 30850 (+150),

tanks ‒ 1363 (+2),

APV ‒ 3354 (+11),

artillery systems – 661 (+2),

MLRS - 207 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 95 (+1),

aircraft – 210 (+2),

helicopters – 175 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 521 (+2),

крилаті ракети / cruise missiles - 120 (+0),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2325 (+35),

special equipment - 51 (+2).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bakhmut direction.

Data are being updated

The ninety-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

Russian aggressor continues to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the re-equipment of some units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus with modern models of armaments and military equipment continues. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of this country remains.

Russian enemy did not take active action in the Siveskyy direction. Russian enemy's units, which suffered losses during the fighting on the territory of Ukraine, are being supplemented with weapons and military equipment.

From the territory of the Russian ederation, the enemy fired mortars at the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Progress, Sumy Oblast, and Leonivka, Chernihiv Oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders. In order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, it fired on the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of the settlements of Mykhailivka, Prudyanka and Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy's main efforts were focused on maintaining their positions, conducting reconnaissance and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Dovhenke, Kurulka, Virnopillya and Dolyna.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire on the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact with mortars, artillery and jet artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fought in the direction of the settlement of Raihorodok, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, Russian enemy is conducting assault operations in the settlement of Siverodonetsk. With the support of mortar fire, it attacked the settlements of Bobrove and Ustynivka, to no avail.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is attacking the village of Komyshuvakha in order to take control of the city, has partial success, the fighting continues. It attackedthe settlements of Nahirne and Bilohorivka, and as a result of the fire inflicted by our units, he withdrew.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russians did not conduct active hostilities. It fired at Ukrainian troops with artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Pisky, Avdiivka, Uspenivka, Vuhledar, Novosilka and Orikhiv.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporozhia directions, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the occupied frontiers. Carries out replenishment of stocks.

In the South Buh direction, Russian occupiers increased the number of shellings of our positions. The settlements of Shevchenkove, Trudolyubivka, Luch, Stepova Dolyna and Shyroke were also fired upon with mortars and artillery. Russian enemy launched air strikes with Mi-24 helicopters in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Oleksandrivka.

In order to justify the destruction of civilian objects, occupiers continue to spread information about the alleged location of military units in schools, hospitals and kindergartens.

In the Bessarabian direction, no significant changes in the activities of Russian enemy units were noted.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian federation continue to perform tasks of isolating the area of hostilities, conducting reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction. Russian enemy continues to take measures to block civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Russian enemy continues to use the network of civilian medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories to treat the wounded.

Over the past 24hrs, thirteen enemy attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, two tanks, six artillery systems, eight armoured combat vehicles and four enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defence units shot down seven Orlan-10 UAVs.

The enemy continues to lose unmanned aerial vehicles in all directions. The enemy is already using drones even of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation.

n order to reduce the offensive potential of our troops, Russian enemy uses artillery and jet artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces.

Russian enemy did not take any active action in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders and supply routes, deterring the actions of the Defense Forces. The enemy continues to shell civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tsyrkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Peremoha, and Staryi Saltiv. It inflicted air strikes near Nove.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian enemy focuses its efforts on creating conditions for the offensive. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dovhenke, Virnopillya, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Husarivka.

In the Donetsk direction, occupiers continue to use mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenades along the entire line of contact.

In the Lyman direction, Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Sosnovy, Svyatohirsk, Staryi Karavan, and Raihorodok. It carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Sosnove, and Yarova, and hostilities continue. In this direction, the enemy intensified the work of electronic warfare.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Siverodonetsk and Lysychansk. Enemy assault aircraft struck in the areas of Ustynivka and Borivske. In addition, near Borivske, the enemy carried out assaults but had no success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Mykolaivka, Vrubivka, Berestove, and Belogorovka, and hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia areas, Russian enemy did not conduct active hostilities, trying to strengthen the group and restore the loss of weapons and military equipment. Inflicted air strikes on Marinka's civilian infrastructure. In addition, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vidrodzennia, Dolomitne, Toretsk, Novobahmutivka, Avdiyivka, Pisky, Mykilske, Vuhledar, and others.

In the South Buh area, in order to maintain the borders of the defense, Russian occupiers are destroying the transport infrastructure in the probable directions of the Defense Forces.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian enemy is forced to defend the unprepared frontiers. It intensified the work of electronic warfare. It inflicted fire damage on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Shyroke, Lepetykha, Shevchenkove, Osokorivka, Partyzanske, and others.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy naval groups are focused on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern Black Sea.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. Thus, according to available information, 115 wounded and 32 dead people were admitted to medical institutions only in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region in the period from May 27 to 28, 2022.

Due to heavy sanitary and irreversible losses in the military units and units of the 1st Army Corps of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian federation, forced mobilization measures are underway in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk oblast.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

We have three important pieces of news. First, the European Union is gradually moving towards the implementation of the sixth sanctions package. Frankly, achieving this is very difficult. Because this sanctions package is primarily about oil.

Finally, the world is giving up Russian oil. Moreover, other countries, which produce much better and lighter oil, are preparing to replace Russian supplies. Therefore, huge revenues are lost for the aggressor state in this sphere.

Of course, Russia is constantly trying to counter this. It has long enjoyed the flow of petrodollars and does not want to be weaned off it. But it has to. It has to get used to the fact that a very painful reduction in income is an inevitable consequence of the war for its culprit, for the Russian state.

The second piece of news is that the United States has confirmed at various levels that modern HIMARS are being sent to our country. These weapons will really help save the lives of our people and protect our land.

I am grateful to President Biden, all our American friends, and the people of the United States for their support. We are looking forward to it.

We also expect good news about the supply of weapons from other partners. For example, today we have a new package of defense aid from Sweden. I am very grateful to the leadership of this state.

We are working to bring the supply of modern combat systems to a much higher level.

Third, more and more embassies resume their full-fledged activities in Kyiv. As of today, there are already 50 of them. This is very important not only in practice - for the work of diplomats, but also on a symbolic level. Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to the faith in our victory. Faith that Ukraine will be able to defend its statehood in this war unleashed on our land by the Russian Federation.

A new and, I think, very important and beautiful tradition was launched today. From now on, the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of foreign countries who start their mission in Ukraine will take place not just in Kyiv, but on the territory of our St. Sophia Cathedral.

And the first ambassadors that presented credentials today in such a new ceremony were the ambassadors of Moldova, India and the United States.

Why there? Why in Sophia? Because it is the sacred, historical and statehood center of our people. Receiving the credentials of the ambassadors there, we demonstrate who the Ukrainians are, what we are and what is behind us. We hereby express our highest respect to the representatives of other nations. We open up to them. And at the same time we show that we expect from them the same respect, the same sincerity to the Ukrainian people, to our interests and to our history.

Immediately after the ceremony, I spoke with the new ambassadors. Impressions are good. I hope for productive work.

Today there were two important addresses: to the Luxembourg Parliament and to the participants of the Security Forum in Bratislava, which was attended by President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other friends and partners of our country.

Of course, the key task is still to accumulate maximum support for Ukraine. First of all defensive, financial and, of course, political. Almost every address leads to increased assistance to our state.

It is very important that now - in a few weeks - we are waiting for the answer of the European Union on the issue of candidate status for Ukraine. We are very much looking forward to it.

And I am grateful to all those who have already spoken in support of our state, in support of the candidacy. In particular, in response to my requests in appeals to the parliaments of different countries, forums, student and expert communities, people in the squares of various European cities who rallied in support of Ukraine, in support of our people.

We must understand that Russia has now mobilized all its forces to thwart Ukraine's European movement. And every tool - especially public debates and appeals - must be fully used.

The situation in Donbas has not changed significantly in a day. We had some success in the battles in Severodonetsk. But it's too early to tell. The situation there is the hardest now. Just as in the cities and communities nearby - Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others. Many cities are facing a powerful Russian attack.

The Russian army uses all its armed capabilities and does not count people at all. It is especially cynical that in the first line of the offensive the occupiers very often use those people who were recruited into their army in the previously occupied territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russian soldiers often simply hide behind these so-called mobilized.

The longer the war lasts, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia inscribes in its history forever.

Absolutely senseless shelling of our border northern regions, in particular Chernihiv, continues from the Russian territory. Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, the Kharkiv region were shelled. The entire temporarily occupied territory of our state is now a zone of total catastrophe, for which Russia is fully responsible.

We have already started working on new sanctions packages against Russia. Step by step, we will deprive the Russian state of all the elements of the modern economy. The occupiers will pay the full price for destroying the lives of neighbors. And no lobby in any country will help Russia.

Today I signed a new decree on awarding our defenders, our heroes. 223 combatants were awarded state awards, 72 of them posthumously.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/mi-vzhe-pochali-pracyuvati-nad-novimi-sankcijnimi-paketami-p-75569

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from US Ambassador Bridget Brink, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Valeriu Chiveri and Ambassador of the Republic of India Harsh Kumar Jain who are starting their mission in our country.

The ceremony of presenting credentials took place on the territory of the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv" with the participation of representatives of all foreign countries, whose embassies have already resumed work in Ukraine.

The President congratulated the foreign ambassadors and noted that the easiest way they can help our state, which has been resisting the Russian invasion for 99 days, is to be here now.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-prijnyav-virchi-gramoti-v-posliv-ssha-indiyi-ta-mo-75561

Address by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council

Ukraine and your countries have long been reliable partners and friends. Nothing will change that. Our ties will be strengthened as the crisis not only brings challenges but also opens up new opportunities. We greatly appreciate the help that your countries already provide. This is really important for us. We ask you to take further action to help us punish the aggressor and end this war.

Full text: https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zvernennya-kerivnika-ofisu-prezidenta-ukrayini-andriya-yerma-75525

President of Ukraine and Palantir CEO discussed cooperation in the defense and security sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had a meeting with Palantir CEO Alex Karp. The parties discussed issues of further cooperation in the field of defense and security, as well as digitization.

Full text: https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-ukrayini-ta-seo-palantir-obgovorili-spivpracyu-v-s-75541

Andriy Yermak and Valerii Zaluzhny discussed new package of military aid for Ukraine with Jacob Sullivan and Mark Milley

Andriy Yermak and Valerii Zaluzhny thanked the United States for its assistance and raised the issue of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to repel Russia's armed aggression.

Full text: https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/andrij-yermak-i-valerij-zaluzhnij-obgovorili-z-dzhejkobom-sa-75545

Ministr y of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Address by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba to GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum

This Friday marks one hundred days since Russia launched its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. Hundred days of Russian horror, destruction, murder, looting, in rape. But also hundred days of heroism, bravery, and humanity of Ukrainians. Hundred days of solidarity and support of our friends and partners around the globe.

Despite all odds and with your consistent support, Ukraine still stands both feet on the ground. At a very high cost, we have won a number of important battles. The war is now raging in the South of Ukraine and in the East, where combat is especially bloody and difficult. Hundreds of thousands of brave Ukrainians are fighting the Russian army, but we need to equip them properly to outgun Russia’s enormous advantage in artillery. This is why we urgently need more NATO-style heavy weapons for our military to push the Russians back. Especially the 155th caliber. I use this opportunity to call on partners to deliver additional material as soon as possible.

As a foreign minister I would prefer to talk about diplomacy, not guns. Unfortunately, Russia leaves no such choice. Ukraine has proposed diplomatic solutions numerous times. Before the invasion and after it has already started. Russia has consistently rejected any diplomacy and prioritized war only. Today, they remain squarely focused on seeking military solutions. The only way to force Russia to return to the negotiating table is to defeat it on the battleground. It must become clear to Putin that he will not be able to reach a military solution.

As the war drags on for its fourth month, there is a discussion in the West on what our war aims should be. First of all, I want to make it clear that it is Ukraine and the people of Ukraine who will define this war’s aims. We are fighting a just defensive war against invaders who came to our land to literally annihilate us, deprive us of our identity and our right to exist. Russia’s genocidal intent has become apparent after massacres in Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, Mariupol, and many other towns and villages.

This is why we fight not for political or economic purposes, but for the right of our people to live. We will do so as long as it takes to survive and prevail. We call on our allies and partners to drop ambiguous language and set goals straight. It is true that Russia must not win and Ukraine must not lose. But why don’t we set a positive and clear goal in three words: Ukraine must win. When we all set this goal clearly, ways to achieve it will become much clearer too.

Dear friends, With the war entering a longer phase, we hear voices proposing unrealistic ways out of this war: cede territories or make other painful concessions that, in their view, would pacify Putin. Suggestions like these are ill-advised and invite more war, not pave the way to peace. We have followed this path from 2014 to 2022. It has only brought us to a new catastrophe. Russia wants to physically destroy Ukraine and kill as many Ukrainians as possible. Given such a choice the only way out is to force Putin into failure.

Do not worry about his face. He has enough tools at his disposal to save it. His propaganda within Russia can literally direct public opinion in any direction. And he does not need real facts for this. Should he order to withdraw his forces, he will easily explain it to the Russians. They will be told that the Russian army has fulfilled all tasks of demilitarization and denazification by destroying this and that quantity of Ukrainian units, vehicles, facilities, and so on.

The whole idea that Putin is cornered and has no way out is a self-imposed illusion.

On the contrary, Ukraine can and must win. Win peace for itself and for the entire Europe.

Ukraine’s victory will be our shared victory. It will ensure generations of Europeans can live in freedom, peace, and stable development. Instead of suggesting how to save Putin’s face or feed him more Ukraine’s territories and lives, we should all focus on ways to push Russia back.

We feel the support and solidarity of our partners, and we are deeply grateful for it. These are weapons, macro-financial assistance, funds for rebuilding our infrastructure, hospitality towards our refugees, and many other signs of global support. We urge you to continue it as long as it is necessary for Ukraine to prevail.

We didn’t ask Putin to go all-in. It was his own choice which he must pay for. Ukraine never wanted this war, but we will be the ones to end it. Sooner rather than later and at a lower cost if we receive all the necessary assistance on time. Ukraine will be a verdict to Putin’s regime.

Full text: https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/address-minister-foreign-affairs-ukraine-dmytro-kuleba-globsec-2022-bratislava-forum

Comment by Spokesperson of the MFA of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko regarding the blockade of Ukrainian seaports by Russian Federation

After attacking Ukraine, Russia has blocked Ukrainian seaports. The Russian army has mined areas of the sea, and is constantly trying to break through the defense of Odesa and other coastal cities on the Black Sea.

As a result of the Russia’s blockade, Ukraine has now lost the opportunity to export agricultural products by sea. About 22 million tons of grain are stuck in ports and can not reach consumers, especially in Africa and Asia. Alternative land routes will not completely solve the problem, as they have low bandwidth. Moreover, Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain in the occupied territories in order to sell it illegally to third countries.

Russia's actions could lead to a global food crisis and, in some regions, a famine. Russia must immediately unblock Ukrainian seaports, stop shelling Odesa and other coastal cities, withdraw its navy to a distance that will make it impossible to attack merchant ships, and not create obstacles to international navigation.

Ukraine discusses with partners the ways to establish an international mission under the auspices of the United Nations, which will take over the functioning of maritime routes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods. We welcome the readiness of a number of countries to join the process of restoring security in the Black Sea and Azov Sea.

As a first step, Russia must withdraw its forces from the territorial waters of Ukraine and provide security guarantees against attacks on ports and commercial convoys.

Ukraine remains committed to finding ways to unblock routes in the Black and Azov Seas to prevent a protracted global food crisis. We call on countries whose food security may suffer most from Russia's aggression against Ukraine, to use their contacts with Moscow to force it to lift the blockade of Ukrainian seaports and end the war.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/comment-spokesperson-mfa-ukraine-oleg-nikolenko-regarding-blockade-ukrainian-seaports-russian-federation