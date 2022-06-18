Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN June 17, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

June 17, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.06 were approximately:

personnel - about 33150 (+200),

tanks ‒ 1456 (+7),

APV ‒ 3563 (+18),

artillery systems – 734 (+5),

MLRS - 233 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 97 (+0),

aircraft – 215 (+2),

helicopters – 180 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 593 (+2),

cruise missiles - 129 (+0),

warships / boats - 13 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2496 (+2),

special equipment - 55 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut direction.

The one hundred fourteenth (114) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Engineering equipment of positions in the border areas of Brest region is underway. In the period from 14 to 16 June, a command and staff exercise was conducted with the military units of the logistics of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Leonivka in the Chernihiv oblast and Ulanove, Sopych and Baranivka in the Sumy oblast. It struck by a couple of Ka-52 helicopters a strike near the town of Hlukhiv in the Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is fighting to deter units of the Defence Forces from further advancing towards the State Border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Zolochiv, Uda, Bayrak, Peremoha, Rubizhne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pechenigy and Lebyazhe.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the Slovyansk direction near Mazanivka, Krasnopillya and Dibrovny. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed an enemy assault in the direction of the village of Dolyna. The enemy retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not stop firing on the positions of our troops along the line of contact, concentrating the main efforts on the Siverodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

No active offensive operations were observed in the Lyman direction. The occupiers fired artillery at the Starodubivka district.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the enemy used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of the settlements of Siverodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Loskutivka, Metolkine and Borivske. Inflicted an air strike on Loskutivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian occupiers fired artillery at areas of the settlements of New York, Zaitseve, Pokrovske, Nova Kamyanka, Yakovlivka, Berestove, Mykolayivka, and Novoivanivka. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters attacked in the peaceful settlement of Yakovlivka. Our soldiers again successfully repulsed the assault of the enemy in the direction of Berestove.

In the Avdiivska, Kurakhivska, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy tried to carry out assault operations in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to other directions. It fired mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Charivne.

The situation in the South Buh area has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to focus on maintaining the occupied frontiers and improving the engineering equipment of the positions.

It used barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Murakhivka, Chervona Dolyna, Zorya, Kotlyareve, Novomykolaivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Lymany and Oleksandrivka.

The enemy maintains three high-precision weapons carriers ready for use with a total volley of up to 20 Caliber cruise missiles.

Significant losses of Russian occupation troops ruin the military leadership's plans to move rapidly into Ukraine. Cases of large numbers of personnel being fired for refusing to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine have become more frequent. This does not allow to strengthen and replace Russian units that have lost their combat capability in a short time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian units, performing fire tasks, continue to successfully reduce the number of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure near Mezenivka and Hlukhiv, Sumy region. In addition, enemy aircraft struck two settlements in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carries out remote mining of the area. Conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent units of the Defense Forces from entering the state border of Ukraine and Russian group of troops operating in the Slovyansk direction.

In order to identify weaknesses in the defense of our troops in the areas of Dementiyivka, Rubizhne, and Pyatihatki, the enemy used to sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Ukrainian soldiers found them and inflicted losses. The enemy retreated. Not far from Kochubiivka, the occupiers tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting. Our defenders did not give them any chance of success and the enemy retreated with losses.

Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Tsyrkuny, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pishchane, Ruska Lozova, and Krynychne.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of the city of Slovyansk, and the fighting continues. It tried to conduct reconnaissance near Krasnopilla by battle, was unsuccessful, and retreated.

The enemy carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Pashkove, Hrushuvakha, Kurulka, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine forced the enemy to leave the village of Dmytrivka, Izium district, Kharkiv oblast.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. It fired at the positions of our artillery units.

In the Siverodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue to fire from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. In addition, they launched air strikes on the positions of our units near Syrotyn and Borivske.

Fighting continues to establish full control over the city of Siverodonetsk.

Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the areas of Sirotin and Metolkino. The enemy withdrew to the previously occupied positions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, and Stepne.

Near Hirske, Ukrainian defenders stopped by selective-fire an attempt of enemy's reconnaissance by fighting. Also, the enemy again conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Berestove and Kodema. It suffered losses and left.

After regrouping, with the support of artillery, the occupiers attempted an assault near Nyrkove. Ukrainian soldiers by fire forced them to abandon this idea. Now the enemy is counting his losses.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not take active action. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novoselivka, Krasnohorivka, Zelene Pole, and Kamyanske. It struck air strikes on New York, Avdiivka, and Pobeda.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs in order to detect changes in the position of our troops and correct artillery fire.

In order to deter our units, it fired from barrel and jet artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Topolyne, Knyazivka, Lupareve, Posad-Pokrovske, and Novohryhorivka.

The occupiers continue to violate the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory, to destroy and export to the territory of the Russian Federation the property of the seized industrial enterprises, to carry out measures of the administrative-police regime. The enemy does not understand and is afraid of total resistance from Ukrainians.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

We are now one step from the beginning of full-fledged integration with the European Union. We have a positive conclusion from the European Commission on the candidacy for Ukraine. And this is a historical achievement of all those who work for our state. The only thing left is to wait for the decision of the European Council next week. And I believe that Ukraine has done everything possible for this step to be positive as well – the decision of the European Council, i.e. the leaders of the EU states.

Ukraine deserves this positive. Ukrainian values are European values. Ukrainian institutions maintain resilience even in conditions of war. Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now. And our rapprochement with the European Union is not only positive for us. This is the greatest contribution to the future of Europe in many years.

Let me remind you now only one thing: after February 24, our country acceded to the European energy system. Our networks - Ukraine and the European Union - work in sync despite a full-scale war. Hence, even this fact alone shows everything at once - the professionalism of our people, the strength of our institutions, our ability to fulfill promises and the magnitude of Ukraine's potential.

And I want to emphasize that Ukraine's European integration is not something purely political, not something detached from the lives of ordinary people. On the contrary. The closer we are to other European countries, the more opportunities we will have to guarantee all Ukrainians a modern and prosperous life.

I spoke today with Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. I thanked her and all members of the European Commission for their leadership and today’s decision. I also spoke with European Council President Charles Michel. We are coordinating our steps. And I am grateful to Charles for feeling the historical significance of these processes for both Ukraine and the future of Europe.

Today I will also speak with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rutte. I use every opportunity for our interests, for Ukraine. During yesterday's visit to Kyiv by the leaders of France, Germany, Romania and Italy, it was clear what far-reaching prospects are being opened both for our country and for all Europeans if we continue to work together. And today this understanding has become even clearer. European strength, European independence and European development can be imagined truly powerful only with Ukraine.

It is interesting, by the way, how the course of history chooses the time for important decisions: the government of Ukraine abolished the agreement on visa-free regime with the Russian Federation today. Now the visa regime will be effective starting from July 1. It is difficult to overestimate the symbolism of what happened today. But no one picked the moment on purpose. This is what the course of history is. Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine. Well, we are doing everything to make our ties with Europe as strong as possible.

Boris Johnson visited Kyiv today. This is already the second visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to our capital since February 24.

The negotiations are positive. We discussed the situation on the frontline and ways to achieve our victory. I am grateful to Boris for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, including with weapons. I am also grateful that we equally perceive the need for unconditional protection of our state. We talked about security guarantees for Ukraine. When we define the parameters of these guarantees, they will determine the future of Ukrainians and all Europeans for generations to come.

In general, the week was maximally useful for Ukraine – in many areas. And I would also like to thank US President Biden today for increasing American support for Ukraine every week. And this week we have significant results on the front exactly due to the support of the United States.

I have just signed new decrees on awarding our heroes. 413 combatants were awarded state awards, 29 of them posthumously.

And finally. Today I can already announce this: we managed to liberate “Tayra”, Ukrainian paramedic Yulia Payevska, from captivity. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result. "Tayra" is already home. We will keep working to liberate everyone.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/vdalosya-zvilniti-z-polonu-ukrayinskogo-paramedika-yuliyu-ta-75877

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

I commend the positive European Commission Conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status. It’s the 1st step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our Victory closer. Grateful to Ursula von der Leyen and each EC member for a historic decision. I expect the positive result from EUCO next week.

https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1537744991057072128

President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Kyiv for the second time during a full-scale war.

The Ukrainian Head of State noted that this was the second visit of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

According to the President of Ukraine, the talks were as substantive as possible, filled with important details. Among the key issues are bilateral relations and the overall situation in Europe and the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for understanding the armed needs of our country.

Also, according to him, during the talks the parties touched upon the results of the third meeting in the Rammstein format, where Great Britain facilitated the interests of Ukraine.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the need of our state for financial and economic support.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boris Johnson raised the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

In addition, he believes that Russia must bear responsibility for the food crisis it provoked and the food shortage on the world market, which arose due to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The parties also continued to work out security guarantees for Ukraine, which can bring stability not only to our country, but also to Europe and the world.

For his part, Boris Johnson noted the heroism of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, their courage and bravery. He expressed understanding of the impossibility of any compromise between the Ukrainian people and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, Great Britain wants to provide Ukraine with strategic endurance, so it will strengthen the world diplomatic coalition in support of our state and work on strengthening sanctions against the regime of Vladimir Putin.

"I understand the need to continue financial support for Ukraine, to unblock grain exports that Putin has held hostage in an attempt to deprive the world of food," said Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom assured that his country is ready to continue providing weapons to Ukraine and organizing military training for its use.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-ukrayini-zustrivsya-z-premyer-ministrom-velikoyi-b-75869

Prime Minister of Ukraine

On June 17, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution "On the termination of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian federation on visa-free travel", announced the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We are finally severing all ties with Russia. In order to counteract unprecedented threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, the Government today, on the commission of the President of Ukraine, decided to terminate the agreement with Russia on visa-free travel," stressed Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister noted that Russian citizens will not be eligible to travel or be admitted to Ukraine without a visa. The decision comes into force on July 1 this year.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/denis-shmigal-z-1-lipnya-rosiyani-ne-zmozhut-potrapiti-v-ukrayinu-bez-otrimannya-vizi

The Government has approved a delegation to negotiate between Ukraine and the EU on participation in the Digital Europe Programme, told Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The Head of Government noted that Digital Europe is a large-scale project worth EUR 7.5 billion, which finances research and programs in the field of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital skills. Partaking in the programme, according to the PM, will allow Ukraine to accelerate obtaining a visa-free regime in the digital sector with the EU.

"We want to be part of the Digital Europe, which will open up even more opportunities for our country and its citizens to develop and utilize the potential," emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, in 2021, Ukraine planned in 2-3 years Ukraine to sign 5 new visa-free regimes with the European Union: agreements in the sectors of energy, customs, transportation, digital market and trade conditions. Denys Shmyhal admits, we have almost fulfilled all the mentioned 5 visa-free regimes.

"Ukraine has received a visa-free regime in the energy domain in March. We disconnected from the energy systems of Russia and Belarus and became part of the European energy network ENSTO-E. We export electricity to Europe. The EU has abolished all quotas and duties on exports of Ukrainian products. This is tens of millions of dollars in savings for our business and additional opportunities to enter European markets," emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

Besides, Ukraine has agreed with the EU on visa-free regime, or the Agreement on the liberalization of road transport. According to the Prime Minister, this deal will help us to solve the problem of lack of permits for international transportation, which has existed for years: "This further removes barrier to trade with EU countries, improves logistics, price and speed of transportation for Ukrainian entrepreneurs".

Denys Shmyhal added the Cabinet of Ministers had endorsed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that would allow the final introduction of visa-free regime in the customs sector. We are talking about acceding to the Common Transit Convention.

"Technically, we are prepared for a customs free visa regime to be concluded this summer," stressed the Head of Government.

The Prime Minister emphasized after obtaining candidate status, we will move just as quickly on other integration projects and reforms.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/denis-shmigal-pyat-bezviziv-iz-yes-yaki-planuvala-otrimati-ukrayina-vzhe-majzhe-vikonani

The Ministry of Finance

Ukraine Received CAD 1 Billion from Canada

The State Budget of Ukraine received CAD 1 billion (USD 773 million) loan on concessional terms from Canada.

The funds were raised in accordance with the loan agreement between Ukraine and Canada. These are the first funds that Ukraine received through the mechanism of the administrated account of the International Monetary Fund. The loan maturity is 10 years, the interest rate is 1.69% per annum.

"I am grateful to the Government of Canada and personally to the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland for the unwavering support for Ukraine in the fight for our freedom. This decision once again demonstrates Canada's leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people and crucial timeliness to help Ukraine", - said Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.

The funds will be directed to the state budget to finance priority expenditures, in particular to ensure priority social and humanitarian expenditures.

In April 2022, the International Monetary Fund decided to create an administrated account in the form of a share of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) from donor countries in favor of Ukraine. All funds raised through this account should be used to support Ukraine's financial stability in the form of grants or loans.