Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN July 3, 6.00 pm EST

WAR BULLETIN

July 3, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.07 were approximately:

personnel - about 35970 (+100),

tanks ‒ 1584 (+2),

APV ‒ 3744 (+7),

artillery systems – 801 (+1),

MLRS - 246 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 105 (+0),

aircraft – 217 (+0),

helicopters – 187 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 654 (+1),

cruise missiles - 144 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2618 (+4),

special equipment - 64 (+3).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Kramatorsk and Bahmut directions.

The one hundred thirtieth (130) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions. According to the available information, from July 1, 2022, the rotation of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Brest region began. The air defense system is being strengthened at the expense of units of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide increased protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. In addition, the enemy fired from the territory of the Russian Federation at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Bachivsk and Vovkivka, Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions. The areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Zamulivka, Volobuyivka, Milova, Protopopivka, Pytomnyk, Prudyanka and Nortsivka were shelled with artillery.

Our soldiers successfully repelled an enemy assault near Prudyanka. The enemy launched an airstrike near Mospanovo and Hrakovo.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers are defending themselves. Areas of the settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya, Sukha Kamyanka, Virnopillya and Mayaki were shelled from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. On several occasions, unsuccessful attempts were made to conduct assaults near Mazanivka. They were repulsed and left. The enemy uses electronic warfare systems.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on securing positions in the area of the cities of Lysychansk and Verkhnokamyanka. Conducted offensive actions near Bilohorivky, had no success, were forced to retreat.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired near Novoluhansky and Travnevy. Conducted an airstrike near Pokrovsky. Attempts are being made to conduct an offensive in the area of the settlement of Spirne, hostilities are ongoing.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivja, Novopavlivja, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at our positions in the areas of Pisky, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Novodanilivka, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Olhivske, and Kamianske settlements. With offensive actions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the area of Spartak settlement.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces in the likely directions of attack. Conducted systematic shelling from barrel and rocket artillery. It carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Ivanivka.

The Russian occupiers are launching systematic rocket attacks in the direction of Mykolayiv.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ship group of the Black Sea Fleet continues to perform the task of blocking Ukraine's maritime communications and conducting reconnaissance. Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibre" type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked in fact in all directions of hostilities - in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It made almost one and a half dozen group flights. About twenty units of enemy equipment and two field ammunition depots were destroyed. Our units continue to successfully perform missile and artillery fire missions.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

President V. Zelelenskyy address to Ukrainians

Today, two important professional holidays are celebrated in our country: the Day of the Naval Forces of Ukraine and the Day of Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops. I sincerely congratulate all defenders of Ukraine who serve in these troops, I congratulate all veterans of the fleet, all veterans of anti-aircraft missile troops. Thanks to your service and your bravery, thousands of lives of our people have been saved.

The Russian occupiers suffered very significant losses both at sea and in the sky. They have not had such losses for many decades. Thanks again for your service!

The main task of the state is to do everything for our heroes, our warriors from all branches of the army to have everything necessary for the defense of the state, to have the most modern weapons. It is not easy, it takes a lot of effort, it requires many negotiations, but we will ensure such a supply. Ukraine will reach the level when the fire superiority of the occupiers will be nullified. We are not losing a single day - we convince our partners, establish new connections, use all opportunities - political, diplomatic, information...

Today, the Russian army once again brutally shelled Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Kharkiv with MLRS and "Smerch" systems. In Slovyansk alone, six people are on the list of dead, and about twenty are wounded. A girl died, her name was Yeva. She would have turned 10 in August this year...

Russia has enough Smerch, Uragan and Grad systems to destroy city after city in Ukraine. They have now accumulated their largest firepower in Donbas. And they can use tens of thousands of artillery shells every day on one section of the front. This is reality. That is why we destroy the potential of the occupiers - day after day, calculatedly, powerfully. And, of course, the HIMARS systems we received and other weapons from partners play an important role in this. The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will regain the land, but people must be saved above all else.

And if the command of our army withdraws people from certain points of the front where the enemy has the greatest fire superiority, in particular this applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing: we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons.

Ukraine does not give anything up. And when someone over there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now. Let them really evaluate what they got over this time and how much they paid for it. Because their current reports will turn into dust just as the previous ones. We are gradually moving forward - in the Kharkiv region, in the Kherson region and at sea: Zmiinyi is a good example of this. There will be a day when we will say the same about Donbas.

The Prime Minister of Australia visited Kyiv today. A historical moment. And this is a very important visit. Australia is one of the top countries in terms of its level of support. We have already received significant defense assistance from it. Today, Mr. Prime Minister announced a new support package. I am grateful to him for that. Australia will also increase sanctions against Russia. This is the result of our constant activity, which increases the cost of this war for Russia.

The Russian economy found itself in the biggest crisis in the last 50 years. The world severs ties with Russia. The words "collapse", "deficit" and "poverty" will be the description of Russian life as long as this state wants to be a terrorist state.

They lost more than 35 thousand soldiers, and this is a conservative estimate. What is all this for? For the sake of insane propagandists to be able to show a Russian or Soviet flag on the ruins somewhere in their broadcasts... There is simply no other answer.

It is clear to everyone in the world – and, I am sure, to all the sane people in Russia itself – that Ukraine will win. It's only a matter of time. It is a matter, unfortunately, of the losses we suffer, primarily of people. It is a matter of modern weapons, which we must get and will definitely get.

Tomorrow there will be a conference in Switzerland dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Today in Kyiv, I met with the President of the International Olympic Committee, and one of his initiatives is the convening of a special conference to raise funds for the restoration of Ukrainian sports infrastructure... These and many other international initiatives simply would not exist if the world doubted our victory.

Therefore, we must continue focused work, fight and beat the occupiers until we regain our entire country. Ukraine will be free.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/ukrayina-nichogo-ne-viddaye-mi-povernemosya-zavdyaki-taktici-76249

On the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Golden Star Orders to the servicemen who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, as well as other state awards to the Ukrainian defenders.

President emphasized that Ukraine is proud of every soldier of the Navy, because from the very beginning of the Russian aggression, they decently rebuff the enemy and inflict significant losses on him.

The President noted that the heroic actions of the marines in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region and Odesa region have deserved eternal respect and gratitude of the Ukrainian people. Naval aviators also excelled in the fight against the Russian army, the Head of State emphasized.

"Enemy missiles, planes and helicopters destroyed by Ukrainian sailors prevent the aggressor from reaching their targets, save critical infrastructure facilities, and most importantly - save the lives of our Ukrainian citizens! Ukraine is proud of all of you, is inspired by your successes, especially in combat, supports you, shares the pain of losses and believes in the resilience of the officers and sailors of the domestic fleet, their indomitability, invincibility, our common victory," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. The President stated that increasing the capabilities of the Navy will always be a priority of the government.

"We aspired and did everything to make the Ukrainian fleet a model of power and modernity and become a true pride of our state. To make us a maritime state not in the distant memories of the past, but in the real present and the near future," he said.

The Head of State expressed his conviction that the high professionalism of the Navy, skillful use of modern weapons and military equipment will surely send the rest of the Russian aggressor's fleet in pursuit of the "Russian ship".

On behalf of the Ukrainian state and people, the President expressed gratitude to the personnel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the heroic performance of military duty, courage and self-sacrifice that they demonstrate every day in battles against the occupiers. He wished the Ukrainian military sailors good health, an indomitable morale and the soonest possible victory for all of us.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he is glad to have the opportunity to meet with the defenders on the Day of the Naval Forces and present them with well-deserved state awards.

The attendees also commemorated those killed defending the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with a moment of silence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized: we will always be grateful to everyone who fought fiercely against the Russian invaders at sea, on land and in the air, showed remarkable heroism, resilience and invincible character, and we will always remember the feat of each and every one who gave their lives for Ukraine.

The First Lady of Ukraine.

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska gave an interview to Italian television. In a conversation with the host of Porta a Porta program, the President's wife talked about the situation in Ukrainian cities hit by missiles every day.

"Our people, our children go to bed not knowing if they will wake up tomorrow," said Olena Zelenska.

When asked if she is afraid of death, the President's wife emphasized that she is more afraid of those who do not value the lives of others.

"I'm more afraid of people who don't care about their lives. This means that they do not care about the lives of others, since they do not value their own. This is the difference between us and the Russian invaders - every life is important to us," the First Lady said.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/nashi-lyudi-lyagayut-spati-ne-znayuchi-chi-prokinutsya-zavtr-76225

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar met with Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Černochová. The main topics discussed were issues of security and assistance to Ukraine in withstanding russian aggression.

Hanna Maliar noted that it was a meeting of friends who lend a shoulder to each other at a difficult moment. The Czech Republic consistently takes a firm position in all European institutions in supporting Ukraine, condemning the actions of the russian federation and providing assistance to our country in every possible way.

"The war in Ukraine is a threat to the entire continent. Today, our country is the shield of Europe, - stressed Hanna Maliar. - And the Czech Republic provides us with very serious military assistance. These weapons and ammunition are already used on the front line. With its help, our military destroys the occupiers."

Hanna Maliar noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine heroically and selflessly defend their native land, have extraordinary motivation and strength to liberate all Ukrainian lands from the russian invaders. Just yesterday I returned from the area where our defenders are fighting the russian invaders. So my colleague asked whether the Ukrainian soldiers and the entire Ukrainian people would have enough strength to resist the russian invaders for a long time.

I answered her with the words of the commander of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade. He said that he would not tire until the last Russian soldier was expelled from our territory. Ukrainians are ready to defend their country as long as it is necessary. For this we need more powerful weapons. Today we received confirmation from the Czech side that support in this direction will continue," the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

The Czech Republic also helps Ukraine with the treatment of our wounded defenders and children who were forced to leave the temporarily occupied territories. This issue was also raised during the meeting. Joint work in such an important matter will expand.