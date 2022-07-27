Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN July 26, 7.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

July 26, 7.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 26.07 were approximately:

personnel - about 39870 (+170),

tanks ‒ 1737 (+7),

APV ‒ 3959 (+9),

artillery systems – 880 (+4),

MLRS - 258 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 117 (+1),

aircraft – 222 (+0),

helicopters – 189 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 722 (+3),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2835 (+3),

special equipment - 75 (+2).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bakhmut direction.

The one hundred fifty third (153) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, in the armed forces of the republic of belarus, training was held on the communication of control points. From the territory of this country, the conduct of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs of the operational-tactical level in the directions of the cities of Lutsk and Kovel of the Volyn region was noted. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Chernihiv obkast, and Tovstodubovo, Sumy obkast, with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the advance of our troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, it carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Borshcheva, Pytomnyk, Sosnivka, Ruski Tyshki, Petrivka, Dementiivka, Rubizhne, Duvanka, Mospanove, Ruska Lozova, Chuhuiv, Klugino-Bashkyrivka, Svitlychne, Pryshyb and Slatine. It carried out airstrikes near Zalyman and Mospanove.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Chepil, Hrushuvaha, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on trying to improve the tactical position and creating conditions for an offensive on the cities of Siversk and Soledar. Enemy units replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and oil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and jet artillery was recorded near Kryvya Luka, Zakitne, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Zvanivka, Spirne and Pereizne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Spirne and Serebryanka. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Spirne and the National Nature Park "Svyati Hory" and pushed the enemy back.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is firing artillery in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Kostyantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Semihirya, Kodema, Travneve, Mayorsk and New York. It carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Vesela Dolyna and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

Assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Berestove and Semihirya ended with losses and retreat for the enemy. But enemy units are trying to advance in the direction of Pokrovske, hostilities continue.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling was recorded, in particular, near Avdiyivka, Zelene Pole, Orikhove, Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to defend himself, concentrates his efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. It fired artillery and tanks along the contact line. It also carried out airstrikes near Velyke Artakove, Kaluha, and Olhyne. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with the UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, outside the base points, there are two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type. There is still a threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

Our planes and helicopters continue to carry out airstrikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in designated directions. The occupiers continue to suffer significant losses in battles with Ukrainian soldiers.

The operational update was 6.00 p.m. CET, on July 26, 2022.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Znob-Novhorodske, Khrinivka, Senkivka, and a number of other settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance near Znob-Novhorodske.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery, in particular near Borshchova Sosnivka, Petrivka, Rubizhne, Mospanove, Chuhuyiv, Svitlychne, and Slatyne. Carried out airstrikes near Zalyman, Mospanove, and Yavirske. With the forces of the reconnaissance group, the enemy tried to reveal the construction of the defense of our troops in the area of ​​Chepil settlement. The occupants were neutralized.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Nortsivka, Dolyna, Hrushuvaha, Krasnopilla, Mazanivka, and other settlements with barrels, rocket artillery, and tanks. It tried to advance near Bohorodychne, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Raihorodok, Zakitne, Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, Pereizne, and Bilohorivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Hryhorivka. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to scout the positions of the Defense Forces in the Verkhnokamyanske area.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the occupiers' attempt to improve the tactical position in the Ivano-Daryivka area and forced the enemy to flee.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at military and civilian infrastructure in the districts of Berestove, Soledar, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Vershyna, Kodema, Mayorsk, and Toretsk. Cynically carried out airstrikes directly on the settlements of Pokrovske and Novoluhanske.

Our defenders successfully repelled enemy assault attempts in the districts of Berestove, Soledar, and Semihirya. Fighting with an assault group continues in the Pokrovsky area.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. It carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Novopilla, Malynivka, Novoselivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and a number of others.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our units. The enemy actively conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs and fires along the contact line.

The adversary has a systematic problem with personnel replenishment - the Russian Federation is already trying to recruit mercenaries from among citizens of Central Asian countries, representatives of remote regions, and imprisoned criminals.

The Securiry Service of Ukraine

Preparation for pseudo-referendums

The Securiry Service of Ukraine (SSU) has documented that Russia has begun an active phase of preparing a pseudo-referendum on the unlawful ‘accession’ of the temporarily occupied territories of the East of Ukraine.

An array of information collected by the SSU indicates that the enemy is planning to use the pro-Russian organization in Donetsk Republic to carry out the so-called ‘expression of will.’

Previously, it operated only on the territory of the terrorist organization DNR. Now, the entity is expanding its coverage. Accordingly, the enemy plans to change its name. The most likely option the occupiers will choose is ‘greater Russia’.

Over 1,000 ‘activists’ already engaged by this organization in every day meeting and communicating with the population of the temporarily occupied territories. These ‘activists’ include campaigners, bloggers and ‘vigilantes’ who cooperate with the occupiers.

They are recruiting people by inviting them to join the organization. They have already covered over 200,000 local residents.

Kremlin supervisors are planning to engage controlled media resources to reach over 50 million viewers from Russia and eastern Ukraine with their propaganda about the fake events.

The invaders are also going to send over 1,000 Russian ‘experts’ and ‘volunteers’ to the region to steer the internal situation in their favor.

This group of people is to organize illegal mass rallies, spread propaganda, campaign in support of the pseudo-referendum and set up ‘electoral commissions’. Further, they plan to prepare an appeal supposedly on behalf of local residents to the leadership of the occupation administration regarding the ‘accession’ of Donetsk region to Russia. The SSU has already intercepted several such documents.

To increase ‘electoral support’, the occupiers offer food packs, start packages of Russian mobile operators and propaganda newspapers. The latter are already printed on the territory of ‘DNR’ with a circulation of 250,000 copies.

In addition, in order to spread separatist ideas, the enemy plans to create an extensive network of so-called ‘activists’ in Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions - in order to organize large-scale subversive activities if necessary.

So far, the SSU has established the identities and locations of the organizers and perpetrators of these crimes. Efforts are underway to bring them to justice.

The SSU Office in Donetsk and Luhansk regions has been working on the case to expose and document this unlawful activity.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today, the occupiers hit the Odesa region again, firing missiles at ordinary houses again. Missiles designed to destroy warships and other significant targets. It is with such heavy weapons that the Russian army destroys the ordinary private sector near the sea. People lived and had a vacation there...

And we will certainly hit back for this, no matter what lies the Russian Ministry of Defense tells about such strikes. The constant Russian terror of Kharkiv and the region, Mykolaiv, towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region and Dnipropetrovsk region, Donbas, border areas of the Sumy region and Chernihiv region - for all this the occupiers will not go unpnished.

For four months, the Russian state has not provided to its citizens any information - even censored - about the losses of the occupation contingent. Total silence. Nothing was published or said in numerous interviews and speeches at the political and military levels. However, this number is already almost 40,000 - that is how many killed people the Russian army has lost since February 24. And tens of thousands more were wounded and maimed.

And if the Russian state does not say this officially, even in general terms, everyone who still has any contacts in Russia or informational influence on their society should convey this simple fact to whomever possible. Among the occupiers only those killed are 40 thousand.

Today it became known that Britain has expanded the list of sanctions against Russia. Dozens more people and organizations were added. This is the right trend, and I am grateful to Britain for its unwavering firmness in sanctions matters. This is an example that should be followed by everyone else in the Western world.

In particular, today's news about another provoked increase in gas prices on the European market above 2,000 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters is already a sufficient reason to expand sanctions against Russia. Because it is clear to everyone that this is a deliberate price terror by Russia against Europe. Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing everything to make this winter the toughest for European countries. It is necessary to respond to terror - respond with sanctions.

Today, for the first time in the history of interstate relations between Ukraine and Uruguay, I held negotiations with Mr. President of this Latin American country. I thanked for support in international organizations and called on Uruguay, like other states in the Latin American region, to impose sanctions on Russia. We will do everything so that there is not a single region left in the world where the truth about Russian aggression is not understood. We already have communication with Chile, Paraguay, Costa Rica. And now - Uruguay. We’ll continue this work.

And a few more significant events that are worth mentioning. Today, the Winston Churchill Leadership Award ceremony was held in London with the participation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I believe that this is an award of all our heroes, all our people, all of us who are resisting tyranny each at their own level. And it was really an honor for me to receive this award.

Today, in the Netherlands - a country for the understanding of which we’ve been working for a long time - the Ukrainian people were honored with another award - a special Dutch Independence Award. Our ambassador received it on behalf of Ukrainians.

These iconic things also reflect the radical changes in the attitude towards Ukraine that have taken place in the world. Our bravery is truly an inspiration for all free nations and the community of democracies in general. And just imagine how inspiring the Ukrainian victory will be.

In the evening, I signed a decree awarding our warriors. 198 combatants were awarded state awards of Ukraine. Two of them – posthumously.

The democracies of the world are capable of stopping any tyranny - speech by the President of Ukraine during the awarding of the Winston Churchill Leadership Award

It is an extraordinary honor for me to receive such a leadership award today. And, receiving it, it is very appropriate to recall one of the most famous words of Winston Churchill, which he said on May 8, 1945, after the end of the war in Europe: "My dear friends, this is your hour. This is not victory of a party or of any class. It's a victory of the great British nation as a whole".

And now I can quite rightly say that this award is not only for me and it reflects not only my efforts. It would not be possible without all of us, it would not be possible without one hundred and sixty Ukrainian soldiers who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for the period from February 24. It would not be possible without more than twenty-four thousand Ukrainian men and women who have been awarded our state awards for bravery in the battles against the Russian terrorist invasion. This award would not be possible if the entire Ukrainian people had not risen up to defend freedom from the attack of tyranny, as Boris said now, a tyranny that is trying to return us to the worst that happened in the XX century and that was then defeated thanks to the factor of Churchill in particular.

But not only. Not only this is reflected now. Something else should be said as well.

Ukrainians and European history will always remember those who did not hesitate to come to the aid of our people and the very idea of freedom.

Addressing Londoners celebrating the victory, Winston Churchill recalled that Britain had stood alone for a whole year against the greatest military power of the time. And it did not quit the struggle, did not obey. And it created an example for all nations fighting against tyranny. An example of the fact that victory is possible if you remember what honor is and do not deviate from your principles.

When we celebrate our victory, which we surely will, we will be able to say, thankfully, a little bit different words than those said by Sir Churchill.

Because Ukraine was not left alone after February 24. With us were those who helped us, who remembered at the worst time what honor is, and who "had no thought of quitting the struggle".

I'm talking about you now, Boris. This award is yours, too. This showed our joint leadership - Ukrainians, British and everyone who will never give up freedom to some tyrants, no matter what weapon they use against us.

The price of freedom is extremely high. But still, it is incomparably higher for those who gave it up and are trying to return it than for those who protect it with all their might.

We are defending. We are fighting. Just like during the terrible trials of the XX century.

Just as then, the factor of personal leadership is now crucial. Leadership on the battlefield. Leadership in helping the active army. Leadership in international relations. And although the stakes in this war are different, they are no less high than 80 years ago. What are we fighting for now? Not just for the land, although for it too, of course. Not just for human rights or the right of one nation, the Ukrainians, to live independently, although for them too, of course. Not just for freedom in Europe or everywhere on the borders of Russia, although it will be guaranteed as a consequence of our victory.

We are fighting together to ensure that war is never again seen by any aggressor as a means of achieving aggressive goals.

And perhaps for the first time in the history of mankind we are now able to show everyone in the world and for ages that democracies, united, can stop any tyranny, even if at first it seems that it has unlimited resources for aggression.

But this can become a reality only if Russia loses on the battlefield in Ukraine.

That is why it is necessary to continue the supply of modern and effective weapons to our state in sufficient quantities to finally break the offensive potential of Russian tyranny. Sanctions against Russia must be strengthened and applied against all those who commit or support terror. And it is necessary to involve more nations in our coalition for the defense of freedom - especially those against whom Russia in the XXI century decided to use one of the most terrible types of weapons - hunger, artificial hunger.

The democracies of the world are capable of stopping any tyranny. We are capable of stopping any evil that threatens our freedom. Only the joint leadership of the entire free world can be enough for this.

And patience should be enough. Patience on the way to victory. No one knows today how much time and effort it will take to reach it.

However, the victory is worth the effort. And it will become our shared history. So outstanding that you and I will later be quoted in the same way as we are now quoting Sir Churchill.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Statement by PM Denys Shmyhal at a Government session on July, 26

In the face of an all-out war against a much larger enemy, our state needs to accumulate all possible resources aimed not just to survive, but to win as well. Russia's economy surpasses ours at least eight times. This means that we need to be far more effective and set right priorities.

We had an honest conversation with our creditors and secured their support in the matter of postponing payments on Ukraine's external obligations until the end of 2023, with the possibility of extending this period for another year. As a result, Ukraine will save about UAH 200 billion, which will be directed to other topmost priority needs: payments to the military, pensions, social programs, and support for economy.

Meanwhile, we continue dozens of negotiations regarding the expansion of financial and targeted support programs crucial for our state.

Yesterday, the European Investment Bank agreed to disburse EUR 1.6 billion to Ukraine, with a EUR 1 billion out of this sum to be allocated promptly. This resource will be used for measures to gear up for the heating season, restoration of damaged electricity, water and heat supply facilities as well as other residential and communal infrastructure objects. We are to approve the corresponding protocol order today.

We will also appeal to the Government of the United States of America regarding the provision of a "gas lend-lease" to our state to ensure a stable heating season. Preparations for the most challenging winter in our history continue, and in this process, we are looking for all possible tools to get ready for any scenario.

Undoubtedly, the support of our allies today is one of the two main pillars of Ukraine's economic stability. The second key element is an efficient economy.

This month, we have launched the eRobota program, which provides non-refundable grants for the creation of startups. Over 5,000 applications have already been received in this short period of time. They are currently being processed, and almost 500 grants will be approved in the near future.

The Government program to pay UAH 6.5 thousand for hiring internally displaced persons prolongs. About 9 thousand people are already employed under this program. Likewise, we continue payments under other social programs. Pensions in July are already 100% funded. UAH 49 billions were transferred for these puposes. This is 15% more than in July last year.

Another urgent issue is new logistics routes and increasing Ukraine's export potential. What has been achieved in these months? Visa-free transport regime with the EU, cancellation of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian products when exported to Europe, Canada and Great Britain, new checkpoints on the western border of Ukraine, extention of the potential of the Danube River ports on the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the Danube is one of the core export routes, and therefore the Government continues to enlarge its potential. Today we will adopt changes to the regulations on the border regime, thereby allowing the fleet to carry out bunkering operations, that is, to refuel them right near the ports of Reni and Izmail. This will help us increase the speed and significantly facilitate the logistics of export-import cargo.

The support of our allies today is one of the two main pillars of Ukraine's economic stability, stressed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a session of the Government on July 26.

The Head of Government informed that the previous day the European Investment Bank had agreed to disburse EUR 1.6 billion to Ukraine, with a EUR 1 billion out of this sum to be allocated promptly.

“This resource will be used for measures to gear up for the heating season, restoration of damaged electricity, water and heat supply facilities as well as other residential and communal infrastructure objects. We are to approve the corresponding protocol order today,” noted the Prime Minister.

Besides, Denys Shmyhal noted that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved an appeal to the Government of the United States of America regarding the provision of a "gas lend-lease" to our state to ensure a stable heating season: “Preparations for the most challenging winter in our history continue, and in this process we are looking for all possible tools to get ready for any scenario.”

The Government prolongs activity to expand export capacity of ports on the Danube river, stressed the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a Gov’t session on July 26.

“Currently, the Danube is one of the core export routes, and therefore the Government continues to enlarge its potential. Today we will adopt changes to the regulations on the border regime, thereby allowing the fleet to carry out bunkering operations, that is, to refuel ships right near the ports of Reni and Izmail. This will help us increase the speed and significantly facilitate the logistics of export-import cargo.

Denys Shmyhal accentuated that the new logistics routes and increasing of export potential of Ukraine were among the acute issues of today. According to the Head of Government, there have been achieved a lot in this direction: reached visa-free transport regime with the EU, cancelled customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian products when exported to Europe, Canada and Great Britain, opened new checkpoints on the western border of Ukraine.

