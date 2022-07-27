Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN July 25, 7.00 pm EST- The one hundred fifty second (152) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

July 25, 7.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 25.07 were approximately:

personnel - about 39700 (+180),

tanks ‒ 1730 (+8),

APV ‒ 3950 (+8),

artillery systems – 876 (+7),

MLRS - 257 (+2),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 116 (+3),

aircraft – 222 (+1),

helicopters – 188 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 719 (+5),

cruise missiles - 174 (+4),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2832 (+9),

special equipment - 73 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Kramatorsk direction.

The one hundred fifty second (152) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions. Enemy units shelled the Yastrubyne, Hrabovske and Volodymyrivka settlements of the Sumy oblast with barrel artillery.

In Slobozhansk, the enemy's direction continues to conduct combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the Defense Forces from advancing towards the state border.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage to our positions from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Malynivka, Borshcheva, Ivanivka, Pytomnyk, Nove, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Dementiivka, Husarivka, Prudyanka, Shapovalivka, Rubizhne, Shevelivka, Duvanka, Mospanove, Ruska Lozova and Mykhailivka. Made an airstrike near Prudyanka, Petrivka, and Yavirske.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage to the positions of units of the Defense Forces using all available firepower near Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Petrivske, Barvinkove, Kostyantynivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Nova Mykolaivka, Karnaukhivka, Dibrovne, and Chepil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kryvya Luka, Platonivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamyanske, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne. And airstrikes - not far from Hryhorivka and Serebryanka.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assaults in the directions Berestove - Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnyokamyanka - Ivano-Daryivka and forced the invaders to roll back. The enemy is on the offensive in the vicinity of Spirne, hostilities continue.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the aim of destroying defensive positions, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Yakovlivka, Kurdyumivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve and Travneve. Enemy UAV flights were noted in the Kramatorsk area.

The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovske, and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. The assault in the direction of Vershyna - Luhansk ended in failure and retreat for them. The enemy is advancing in the direction of Myronivske - Luhansk, hostilities continue.

There no active enemy actions were noted in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. In order to constrain the actions of our troops, it shelled positions with barrel and rocket artillery and tank weapons along the contact line. The enemy launched airstrikes near Shevchenko, Vesele, and Poltavka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance over Omelnyk, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka and Malynivka.

In the South Buh region, artillery shelling was noted in the areas of Potemkyne, Chervonopilla, Kvitneve, Kiselivka, Partyzanske, Pervomaiske, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Blaghodatne, Shevchenkove, Prybuzke, Stepova Dolyna, and Nova Zorya settlements. The enemy carries out intensive aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. It also carried out an airstrike near Bilohirka.

The operational update was on 18.00, on July 25, 2022.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains unchanged. The units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus continue to carry out the specified tasks of strengthening security in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions and are also involved in combat training activities at military training grounds.

In the Siversky direction, in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of our troops, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the russian federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy shelled the areas of Mikhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv oblast, as well as Pisky, Ryasne, and Bilopylla in Sumy oblast, with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is carrying out fire damage from tanks, barrels,s and rocket artillery in the vicinity of Kharkiv, Udy, Verkhnyi Saltiv, Malynivka, Borshcheva, and many other settlements. Airstrikes near Prudyanka and Petrivka. As a result of hostilities in the direction of Tsupivka - Dementiivka, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

In the Slovyansk direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Petrivske, Adamivka, Privillia, Barvinkove, Kostyantynivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Nova Mykolaivka, Karnaukhivka, Dibrovne, Chepil, Hrushuvaha, Mazanivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Yavirsky. The invaders are trying to replenish the losses in manpower and equipment.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kryvya Luka, Platonivka, Zakitne, Siversk, Verkhnyokamyansky, Zvanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne with barrel and jet artillery. Used aviation near Hryhorivka and Serebryanka.

Made an attempt to advance near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. Received a strong rebuff and left.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of New York, Novoluhanske, Kodema, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Ivanovske, Soledar, Mayorsk, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Yakovlivka, Kurdyumivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Travneve.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovske, New York, and on the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. It led assault operations in the directions Klynove - Pokrovske, and Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske, suffered losses and withdrew. In the area of ​​the Vuhlehirska TPP, individual units of the enemy have partial success.

No active actions by the enemy were noted in the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. The occupiers conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Kamyana, Shevchenko, Vesele, and Poltavka settlements.

In the South Buh direction, mutual shelling from the barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks continues along the contact line. An airstrike was recorded near Olhyne. The enemy pays considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

According to available information, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers outside the bases.

The enemy's personnel is demoralized. The russian command in some directions is throwing manpower into the attacks without the cover of armored vehicles. In this way, the officers keep the equipment in working order and try to take revenge on their subordinates for deliberately disabling the weapons. A similar practice of sabotage is widespread among the private's ranks of the occupiers in order not to participate in combat clashes with Ukrainian soldiers.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

The visit of the President of Guatemala to Kyiv took place today - the first in all the years of our independence. And the thing is not only that we received full support from this Latin American state, but also that our relations with it are a bridge to the entire region of Latin America.

Ukrainian diplomacy is gradually opening up new broad directions for our society - Central and South America, Africa, countries of the Arab world, South and Southeast Asia.

Unfortunately, there was not enough attention paid to these macro-regions. And this is tangible when it is necessary to accumulate support for Ukraine, in particular on international platforms.

I am grateful to Guatemala and Mr. President Giammattei, with whom I held talks today, for the principled and consistent condemnation of Russian aggression and participation in the defense of the international legal order.

Crises created by Russia affect everyone in the world, and no one will manage to stay aside when Russia provokes chaos in the food market, in the energy markets or simply in international relations.

Following the negotiations, I am sure that Ukraine's position will be heard in Latin America. We agreed with Mr. President on the abolition of visa restrictions and the reboot of trade and economic relations between our countries.

Today we saw another gas threat to Europe. Even despite the concession regarding the Nord Stream turbine, Russia is not going to resume gas supplies to European countries, as it is contractually obligated to do. All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter. And this is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe - this is exactly how it should be perceived. And they don't care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer - from hunger due to the blocking of ports or from winter cold and poverty... Or from occupation. These are just different forms of terror.

And that's why it is necessary to hit back. Do not think about the way to return some turbine, but strengthen sanctions. Do everything to limit Russian revenues not only from gas and oil, but also from any remaining exports. And sever trade ties with Russia as much as possible, because every such tie is Russia’s potential tool of putting pressure.

The gas blackmail of Europe, which only gets worse every month, is needed by a terrorist state to make life worse for every European. And this can actually be perceived as an incentive for the EU's eighth sanctions package to be significantly stronger than the recently approved seventh.

I have adopted important personnel decisions today. In particular, Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov will also chair the Committee on Intelligence under the President of Ukraine. Combat General Viktor Khorenko has been appointed the new Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And General Hryhoriy Halahan was transferred to another direction and, with the aim of updating the Security Service of Ukraine, was appointed the First Deputy Head of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine.

And separately, I would like to express gratitude today to our airborne assault troops, the Sicheslav brigade, which "landed" two Russian military aircraft and one helicopter - in a little more than one day. We must do everything to extend such a "landing" experience to all Russian aircraft and missile products in our skies.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/gazova-vijna-yaku-rosiya-vede-proti-yevropi-ce-riznovid-tero-76669

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with the President of Guatemala who visited our country for the first time in the history of bilateral relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei Falla who is on a visit to our country.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, this is the first visit of the head of the Guatemalan state to Ukraine in the entire history of bilateral relations, as well as the first visit of the leader of a Latin American country since February 24, 2022, and in the last 12 years in general.

“It is crucial that such a visit is taking place right now - during the brutal and colonialist war of the Russian Federation against our people, against Ukraine. Ukraine is grateful to Guatemala for its support, and to you personally, Mr. President, I am very grateful for your principled stance,” the Head of State noted during a conversation with media representatives following the negotiations with Alejandro Giammattei Falla in Kyiv.

The President of Ukraine emphasized the serious consequences of Russian aggression, which are now being felt all over the world, in particular due to the food crisis and price destabilization in the energy markets, as well as due to political challenges to the entire international legal order.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Guatemala for clear and consistent support of our state, its territorial integrity, sovereignty, as well as for the unwavering position on the protection of human rights and the fundamental right of every nation to freedom and independence.

“Today, we agreed to continue to join our efforts on international platforms with the aim of further isolating Russia and increasing the price for this war and destabilization of people's lives.

I want to thank Mr. Giammattei for supporting the sanctions policy against Russia. And I am glad that Guatemala is ready to join the promotion of the initiative to create a Special Tribunal to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against the people of Ukraine,” the Head of State noted.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized, all key elements of today's bilateral negotiations with Alejandro Giammattei will be recorded in a joint statement, which will be made public following the meeting.

Also, according to the Ukrainian President, an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements was signed during the visit of the President of Guatemala.

“I am convinced that this will contribute to the development of business and social ties between our countries, between our people,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, he informed that a trade and economic dialogue has been launched for the implementation of a number of specific projects. In particular, the Guatemalan side confirmed its interest in purchasing Ukrainian agricultural products and establishing industrial relations.

“I invited Alejandro to participate in the Crimea Platform Summit, which will be held online on August 23. I also spoke about the consolidation of other countries of the region to participate in this Summit,” the Head of State said.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Guatemala noted that he had come to Kyiv to express absolute support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Armed Forces and the entire people of Ukraine, who are bravely defending themselves against aggression.

He said that today he had visited the cities in the Kyiv region, where the aggressor had committed heinous crimes, and expressed his support for all the victims.

According to Alejandro Giammattei, the consequences of this war affect the whole world and the future of all nations, and the global food crisis that may occur due to this war will affect all countries, including Guatemala.

He called on the world community not to remain silent at a time when people are dying in Ukraine every day, and to join forces to restore peace, the rule of law and democracy.

"We from Guatemala have brought a message that we stand for peace and must join forces to end this war in order to protect human lives. Guatemala will always adhere to its words. We will not observe passively. We must unite with everyone to put an end to this war and ensure that the drama that Ukraine is experiencing today is not repeated," said the head of the Guatemalan state.

Before the start of the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala (non-resident) Jorge Alfredo Lemcke Arévalo.

Joint Statement by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Guatemala Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla (Kyiv, July 25, 2022) - https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/spilna-zayava-prezidenta-ukrayini-volodimira-zelenskogo-i-pr-76653

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The development of cooperation and support for Ukraine in the face of russian armed aggression was discussed during a meeting in Kyiv by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany Nancy Faeser and Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Germany Hubertus Heil. Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyy and Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych were also present at the meeting.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the Federal Government of Germany for the continued support of our country in all spheres and personally the ministers for they had come to see the situation in Ukraine with their own eyes.

"We appreciate Germany's contribution to ensuring the unity of the European Union in support of Ukraine and measures to counter full-scale russian aggression. I would also like to thank the German side for the fact that, following the results of the G7 summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the convening of an international expert conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine and the creation of a corresponding reconstruction plan within the framework of the German presidency of the G7," said the Prime Minister.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government emphasized that Ukraine expects such a conference to be held in Germany this fall. According to him, the European Commission has also expressed its readiness to join the event.

In addition, Denys Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to Germany for allocating EUR 1 billion in grant financial assistance to Ukraine.

"This has become a very significant financial pillar for fulfilling our social obligations and stabilizing the macro-financial situation. We will be grateful for the support of the decision to provide our state with macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 8 billion from the European Commission. The unity of the European Union is decisive in the victory of Ukraine," the Head of the Government stressed.

The parties also discussed the development of projects in the social sphere. As the Prime Minister accentuated, Ukraine pays great attention to digitalization of the state, and therefore sees important projects of reforming the social sphere precisely through digital tools, such as, for example, the creation of the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere. Denys Shmyhal invited Germany to participate in the implementation of such projects.

During the meeting, the issue of recognition of Ukrainian documents in the Diia application was raised, as many Ukrainians had left the country due to the war, having only electronic documents with them.

The Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Germany assured that their state cares for the citizens of Ukraine who are forcibly staying on the territory of Germany, and will continue to provide them with comprehensive support. Hubertus Heil added that Germany would contribute to the development of the labor market in Ukraine.

The Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany, Nancy Feser, in her turn reported that Germany had handed over cars and generators to the State Emergency Service, was ready to help in the demining of Ukrainian territories and would do everything in its power to help Ukraine in the war.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/denys-shmyhal-ochikuiemo-voseny-provesty-v-nimechchyni-mizhnarodnu-ekspertnu-konferentsiiu-z-pytan-vidbudovy-ukrainy

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk reminded on the air of the national telethon that employment of internally displaced persons is one of the key priorities for the Government.

Currently, the number of internally displaced persons registered since February 24 is 3.4 million Ukrainians. In general, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 6.2 million IDPs appeared in Ukraine during the 8 years of Russian military aggression. This is about 14% of the total population of Ukraine. Most of them are able-bodied people.

"We support IDPs in every possible way in finding a job. This is one of the key tasks of the government. For example, the еRobota program is in effect - thousands of people have already been employed with its help," Iryna Vereshchuk said.

According to her, there are currently also international structures with programs to create jobs for Ukrainians who had to flee their homes and were left without a job.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/iryna-vereshchuk-we-want-as-many-idps-as-possible-to-find-work

The Ministry of Finance

Today, July 25, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko held an online meeting with the Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Christian Lindner.

The parties discussed the current economic situation in Ukraine and financial support from foreign partners.

Sergii Marchenko thanked the Minister of Finance of Germany for his support to Ukraine, in particular, for providing the grant aid in the amount of 1 EUR billion to finance the priority expenses of the state budget.

On July 1, Ukraine received a grant from Germany in the amount of EUR 1 billion. The funds were transferred through a special Administrated Account of the IMF. In total, since the introduction of martial law, Ukraine received EUR 1.3 billion in financial support from Germany.

Sergii Marchenko informed that in June the situation with budget financing was better compared to the previous months. Ukraine received USD 4.4 billion from international partners.

In the conditions of active hostilities, financial support from international organizations and donor countries is an extremely important contribution to the country's struggle for freedom and democracy.

Ukraine hopes for Germany's support in the EU's decision to provide the next tranche of Macro-Financial Assistance in the amount of EUR 8 billion. The EU assistance will help support stability and ensure the smooth functioning of the financial system.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's decision to announce a consent solicitation to investors in Ukrainian Eurobonds and government derivatives to obtain their consent to amend the terms of the relevant obligations. Sergii Marchenko emphasized that the protracted nature of the war caused pressure on the financial system of Ukraine. This decision will allow the Government to reduce the outflow of currency liquidity in favor of the official sector and commercial creditors.

https://www.mof.gov.ua/en/news/sergii_marchenko_proviv_onlain-zustrich_iz_ministrom_finansiv_nimechchini-3540

Ministry of Education and Science

Today, July 25, 2022, the opening of the Ukrainian Educational Hub took place in Warsaw, the Republic of Poland. Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet joined the official opening online.

"The main mission of the network of such hubs abroad is to provide an opportunity for Ukrainian children to continue their studies according to the Ukrainian state program when the new academic year starts. In addition, citizens of Ukraine who have temporarily moved abroad will be able to master relevant IT professions and the most in-demand skills on the labor market against the background of wartime," noted Serhiy Shkarlet.

Many free opportunities await Ukrainians in the educational hub of Poland:

studying in a Ukrainian school;

mastering IT professions and soft skills;

learning Ukrainian, Polish and English languages;

career guidance using artificial intelligence;

assistance in employment;

excursions.

"We are glad to join such an important initiative as the Ukrainian Educational Hub in Poland. We believe that this project will really help young Ukrainians, who have been hospitably received by Poland so far," emphasized Deputy Director of one of the Departments of the Ministry of Education and Science of Poland.

The main concept of the Ukrainian Educational Hub is to support lifelong learning, which is an important component of becoming a competitive specialist in the labor market.

"On the basis of the Ukrainian Educational Hub in Poland, we will also conduct training for other countries with a large population of Ukrainians: Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Turkey, the USA, Canada and Great Britain", concluded the coordinator of the network of Ukrainian Educational Hubs, the executive director of the Association of Innovation and Digital Education Maria Boguslav.