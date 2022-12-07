Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN July 11, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

July 11, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 11.07 were approximately:

personnel - about 37400 (+100),

tanks ‒ 1645 (+4),

APV ‒ 3828 (+5),

artillery systems – 838 (+4),

MLRS - 247 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 109 (+1),

aircraft – 217 (+0),

helicopters – 188 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 676 (+0),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2696 (+2),

special equipment - 66 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Avdiivka direction.

The one hundred thirty eighth (138) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

There are no significant changes in the quantitative composition and nature of activity of Russian enemy in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions. The enemy shelled the area of Karpovychi settlement of Chernihiv region with barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhansky direction, enemy units continue to focus their efforts on holding the occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy is taking measures to provide units with material and technical means.

Fired from artillery, rocket launchers and tanks in the areas of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Bazaliivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Slatine, Prudyanka, Rubizhne and Blahodatne.

In the Slovyansk direction, the outskirts of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, and Kurulka were shelled with barrel and jet artillery. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Bohorodychne. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the enemy assault in the direction of Krasnopilla.

In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of enemy units preparing to intensify combat operations in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy is conducting assaults to improve the tactical position. Along the contact line, the occupiers carry out a systematic fire attack on the positions of the units of the Defense Forces in order to constrain their actions. Assault and army aviation became active.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

The areas of the settlements of Siversk, Zakitne, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne were shelled with barrel artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, it fires mortars, barrel and rocket artillery near Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Zaytseve, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Klishchiivka, and New York.

Delivered missile and air strikes near Berestove, Spirne, Stryapivka, and Vuhlehirska TPP.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia areas, shelling was recorded in the areas of Avdiyivka, Karlivka, Maryinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Hulyaipole, Hulyaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, and Kamyanske The occupiers launched a missile-air strike near Orikhove and air strikes in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, and Novoandriivka.

Another enemy offensive attempt by the occupiers in the direction of Maryinka completely failed. Under the fire of our soldiers, the invaders shamefully ran back.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces. It fired from barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Olhyne, Velyka Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia, Kalynivka, Kiselivka, Lyubomyrivka, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Partyzanske, Kotlyareve, Posad-Pokrovske and Prybuzke.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on hitting important military and civilian infrastructure objects with cruise missiles, blocking the actions of the forces and means of the Naval Forces and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

In readiness for missile strikes, the enemy keeps two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers.

Ukrainian soldiers are firmly on the defensive and are ready for any changes in the operational situation. The destruction of enemy command posts of various levels and ammunition depots continues.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on establishing final control over the Luhansk region, attempts to encircle the Defense Forces group in the Donetsk region, maintaining the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea, and blocking Ukraine's maritime communications in the Black Sea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversky direction, enemy units continue to be in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions and demonstrate their presence with the use of artillery. So, the enemy shelled the districts of Karpovychy and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines in the Kharkiv direction and preventing the advance of our troops to the state border.

Fired artillery, rocket launchers and tanks in the areas of settlements Kharkiv, Bazaliivka, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, Korobochkyne, Slatyne, Prudyanka, Nove, Rubizhne, Blahodatne, Kutuzivka, Zolochiv, Cherkasky Tyshky, Peremoha, Pytomnyk and Ruska Lozova.

The enemy struck from Ka-52 helicopters in the vicinity of Lebyazhe, Verkhniy Saltov, and Prudyanka. The UAVs conducted aerial reconnaissance near Prudyanka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is carrying out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Kurulka, Cherkaske, Krasnopillya, Mayak, and Novomykolaivka. Made an airstrike near Bohorodichne.

In the direction of Krasnopilla, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault and nullified all attempts of the occupiers to advance.

Enemy units did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. Areas of the settlements of Siversk, Zakitne, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Zvanivka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka were shelled with barrel artillery. Airstrikes were recorded near Serebryanka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers fired mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Berestove, Pokrovske, Soledar, Zaitseve, Vershyn, Novoluhanske, Klishchiivka, Kodema, and New York. Airstrikes were carried out by Su-25 attack aircraft near Pokrovske and Yakovlivka.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Karlivka, Nevelske, Maryinka, Sribne, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Perebudova, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Hulyaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Zherebyanka and Kamyanske. Airstrikes were carried out near Shevchenko and Zolota Nyva.

Again, it can be said traditionally, our soldiers forced the enemy to flee when it tried to advance in the direction of Maryinka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines and prevent the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Continues the fire influence to constrain the actions of our troops. Shelling from barrel and jet artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Olhyne, Velyka Kostromka, Karierne, Bila Krynytsia, Zeleny Hay, Kalynivka, Bilohirka, Kyselivka, Lubomyrivka, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Kotlyareve, Shevchenkove, Zorya, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka and Prybuzke.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, in readiness for missile strikes, the enemy continues to keep two carriers of high-precision weapons with a total salvo of up to 16 cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are inflicting casualties on the enemy in all directions where hostilities continue and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.

Cyber / telecommunications

The computer emergency response team of Ukraine CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications, warns of the mass distribution of dangerous e-mails with the subject "United official report on the humanitarian situation. Ukraine".

The letters come from compromised e-mail addresses of government bodies of Ukraine and contain attachments in the form of an XLS document with the title "Humanitarian catastrophe of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.xls".

The mentioned document contains a macro, the activation of which will lead to the launch of the file "baseupd.exe". Executing the file will infect your computer with the Cobalt Strike Beacon malware.

The activity is associated with the activity of the UAC-0056 group. Last week's cyber attack was linked to the same group.

CERT-UA specialists are taking measures to establish the circumstances of the compromise of e-mail accounts, as well as to block the malware management server. And in order to increase protection, it is strongly recommended to use multi-factor authentication for e-mail.

Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

On July 11 at about 3:30, the Russian military launched a missile attack on two districts of Kharkiv. One of the missiles hit a six-story building, causing it to be partially destroyed. A 74-year-old female resident of the building was wounded. The second missile hit the school territory, which resulted in damage to the building of the educational institution.

On July 11, at about 10:09 a.m., Russian soldiers shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A tire repair shop came under fire from the occupants. Eight employees were reportedly injured. The driver, who was passing by at the time, came under fire and was killed. A number of nearby residential buildings were also damaged and partially destroyed.

On July 11, 2022, Russian armed forces shelled a resort village in the Odesa region. The rocket attacks caused significant damage to a residential house and a warehouse belonging to the “Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky Sea Commercial Port” State Enterprise.

Also, within a radius of 1 km from the blast sites, the walls and roofs of houses and outbuildings were damaged and windows were broken. At least 5 private houses were destroyed. Preliminary, there are no dead or wounded.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by the President to the Parliament of Slovenia

First, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to summon Canada's representative to our country due to an absolutely unacceptable exception to the sanctions regime against Russia. It's not just about some Nord Stream turbine that Canada shouldn't have, but still decided to hand over. Hand over actually to Russia. This is about common rules.

If a terrorist state can squeeze out such an exception to sanctions, what exceptions will it want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? This question is very dangerous. Moreover, it is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but also for all countries of the democratic world.

The decision on the exception to sanctions will be perceived in Moscow exclusively as a manifestation of weakness. This is their logic. And now, there can be no doubt that Russia will try not just to limit as much as possible, but to completely shut down the supply of gas to Europe at the most acute moment. This is what we need to prepare for now, this is what is being provoked now.

Because every concession in such conditions is perceived by the Russian leadership as an incentive for further, stronger pressure.

Of course, this decision on one turbine, which leads to many other problems, can still be revised. Russia has never played by the rules in the energy sector and it will not play now unless it sees strength.

Debris clearance continues all day in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. The day before yesterday, Russian terrorists hit two high-rise buildings, and as of now 31 people are known to be killed. Nine were saved.

Kharkiv faced new brutal attacks by the Russian army. Another rocket hit a residential building - one block was completely destroyed. In the morning, the occupiers shelled the Saltivka and Kyiv districts with rocket artillery – five people were killed.

The Odesa region was hit by missiles, extremely violent hostilities continued in the Donetsk region and on the territory of the Luhansk region.

My condolences to all relatives and friends of the deceased…

And against such a background, it's just a shame to see people lacking the courage to honestly deal with one turbine.

Today I submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a very important draft law - on legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens residing in Ukraine. In fact, this is a response to the law that was adopted by the Polish state in the spring in the interests of our citizens. In particular, I propose to give our Polish brothers the opportunity to legally stay in Ukraine for 18 months, the right to employment, economic activity, study at our universities, medical care.

I ask the people's deputies of Ukraine to consider this draft law as conscientiously as possible.

In relations with Poland, we have reached the highest level of trust and cooperation not just in decades, but in the lifetime of many generations of our nations. And we must increase it, we must further strengthen our ties in all spheres and on the basis of a clear understanding that Ukraine and Poland can be free only together - in brotherhood.

Today, I also signed a decree conferring the honorary title of the Rescuer City upon the city of Przemyśl. For the extremely significant contribution of the city authorities, volunteers and residents to help our people and our defense. Let me remind you that this is the second such decision – the Polish city of Rzeszów was the first to receive this title.

I held important negotiations with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in Kyiv. We discussed our defense cooperation, financial assistance for Ukraine and the further progress of our country on the European path. I am thankful for the strong support, which is currently the largest in the entire history of Ukrainian-Dutch relations.

I had a conversation with President of Turkey Erdoğan. The key issue is the restoration of our export routes through the Black Sea. We are working on making it possible. The sooner this happens, the fewer people in the world will feel the impact of the food crisis that was so carefully prepared by Russia.

In the evening, I signed another decree on awarding our heroes. 287 combatants received state awards.

Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with the US President's National Security Advisor

As part of the continuous dialogue, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with US President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

Andriy Yermak thanked the USA for allocating another package of defense support to Ukraine.

The Head of the President's Office noted the leadership of the United States in supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the struggle for freedom and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

On Monday, July 11, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who is on a working visit to Ukraine.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government thanked the Netherlands for its solidarity and strong support of our state in all spheres: from the supply of necessary weapons to humanitarian and financial assistance.

Denys Shmyhal and Mark Rutte discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, insurance against military risks of businesses that are ready to come to Ukraine, and the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian federation.

"The aggressor state must pay for its unprovoked aggression. Therefore, we call on our partners to introduce national, and in the future, international legislation regarding the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. In the future, this should become a system of world security, when joint approaches of national and international legislation will guarantee the confiscation of the aggressor's assets to compensate for the damage caused by unprovoked aggression," the Prime Minister of Ukraine noted.

The parties also paid attention to the issue of reconstruction of Ukraine. Denys Shmyhal told about the project Ukraine Recovery Plan presented at the International Lugano Conference, which is based on the principles of "build back better" and "united in defense — united in reconstruction."

"We will restore and reform our country according to the standards of the European Union immediately after the end of the war because our goal is to become a full-fledged member of the European family," stressed Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine also offered the Netherlands to jointly implement projects in the field of digitization, which is an effective tool for fighting corruption.

Mark Rutte, for his part, noted that some regions of the Netherlands are interested in participating in the reconstruction of the affected Ukrainian territories. The Netherlands also demonstrates interest in the sectoral development of Ukraine, particularly in the field of agriculture.

Ministry of of Social Policy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Policy welcomes the adoption by MPs of Ukraine of changes to the State Budget of Ukraine for 2022, which provide for increased financing of social support for people and the payment of pensions.

In particular, the approved changes stipulate for additional increase in following expenditures:

social benefits - by UAH 5.7 billion,

subsidies and benefits for the payment of housing and communal services - by UAH 3.3 billion,

housing allowance for internally displaced persons - by UAH 32.4 billion,

pension payments - by UAH 32.3 billion.

"Russia's large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine continues. Due to the terrorist actions of the Russian federation, aimed at the genocide of the Ukrainian people, the destruction of the economy and life support systems, people's needs for support from the state continue to grow and the resources that the economy can generate for this purpose decrease.

But today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, every citizen and all branches of government have united and are actually defending the values that stand behind every word of the first article of the Constitution of our country. In particular, the fact that Ukraine is a social state. A state in which people are not a resource, but capital. A state that exists for people and fights to exist for people, not the other way around.

The Government is absolutely unanimous that during martial law there are two main priorities - the army and support for people who need it. And I am personally grateful to Serhii Marchenko, the Minister of Finance, who, no matter how difficult, consistently provides funding for these priorities throughout the effect of martial law, seeks and attracts new sources of funding.

We regularly assess the extent to which people's needs for social assistance and subsidies for the payment of communal services are growing due to job loss, forced displacement and other consequences of the war. We understand that a significant number of internally displaced people due to active hostilities or destroyed housing cannot return home, and for them the housing assistance program needs to continue. Our Government is also confident that even though the revenues from the single social contribution are less than what was planned before the large-scale invasion, our elderly people should receive their pensions in full. And that's why I am sincerely grateful to the MPs of Ukraine who understand each of these priorities and supported the necessary changes to the State Budget of Ukraine for this year," commented Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Maryna Lazebna.