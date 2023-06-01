Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 5, 5.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

January 5, 5.00 pm EST

During the day, Russia carried out 8 airstrikes and carried out more than 10 attacks from MLRS systems.

The main efforts of Russian occupiers are focused on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk region within the administrative border. They are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.

Russia is unsuccessfully trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupyansk and Avdiivka directions. On Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson - it is being defended.

The war will be over when Russian soldiers either leave or we drive them out - address by the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine had a phone call with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02.2022 to 05.01.2023:

personnel ‒ about 109720 (+810) killed,

tanks ‒ 3041 (+3),

APV ‒ 6108 (+2),

artillery systems – 2051 (+12),

MLRS – 426 (+2),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 215,

aircraft – 284 (+1),

helicopters – 271 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level – 1844 (+2),

cruise missiles ‒ 723,

warships / boats ‒ 16,

vehicles and fuel tankers – 4759 (+14),

special equipment ‒ 182 (+1).

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure objects remains throughout the territory of Ukraine.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn, Polisiya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions. There were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups. At the same time, the invaders are shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the entire contact line.

In the direction of Slobozhanskyi, the districts of Staritsa, Ohirtsevo, Vovchansk, Ustinivka, and Figolivka of Kharkiv region were damaged by fire.

In the Kupyansk direction, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kupyansk, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region came under the influence of fire.

On the Lyman direction, enemy shelling was recorded in Makiivka, Ploschanka, Kuzmyny and Dibrov, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled Spirne, Berestov, Belogorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Bila Gora, Kurdyumivka, Diliivka, Severnye, Mayorsk and New York in Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Nevelske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were damaged by fire in the Avdiivka region.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy shelled Mykilske, Vugledar and Prechistivka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the areas of Zelene Pole and Novopil settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy artillery fire; Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Shcherbaki and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop terrorizing the civilian population. Civil infrastructure and civilians in Chornobayivka and Kherson were damaged by the artillery shelling.

The military-political leadership of the russian federation is taking measures to prevent the mass departure of men of conscription age abroad before the next wave of mobilization, which is expected in January of this year. A complete ban on crossing the state border for men of conscription age is not excluded.

Forced passporting of the population in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Luhansk region continues. Thus, banking institutions in the occupied region require passports of the russian federation to issue payment cards.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 3 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out fire damage to the area where the occupiers' manpower and military equipment were concentrated.

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov: “russia Is Not Military Threat to the World Anymore”

Attacks on russian territory are likely to continue. This was said by Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with TV station АВС News, without specifying whether Ukraine would be behind the strikes.

According to the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, attacks inside of russia will continue and will move further and further into the territory. Regarding the responsibility of Ukraine in these strikes, he will be able to comment after the end of the war.

Kyrylo Budanov also expressed hope that Ukraine would receive American Bradley armoured fighting vehicles in the near future.

“We are waiting for them. We really hope for them. This will significantly improve the combat capability of our units,” he said.

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the “hottest” fights for the liberation of Ukraine will start in March.

"Our goal, and we will achieve it, is returning to the borders of 1991, like Ukraine is recognized by all subjects of international law," said Kyrylo Budanov.

As for the future of russia, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence said there are several scenarios in play, but the message is clear: “You should not be afraid of the transformation of russia. It will only benefit the whole world. russia is not a military threat to the world anymore, just a tall tale.”

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the only issue remaining is russia’s nuclear arsenal and the uncontrollable regime that will lead “the whole world to realize the necessity of russia’s denuclearization or at least an international overseeing of its nuclear arsenal.”

russia’s Private Military Companies Recruits Political Prisoners from Chechnia

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence data, russian private military company “Wagner Group” has begun to recruit convicts from the correctional institutions of the Chechen Republic of the russian federation. Most of the prisoners were convicted for political reasons.

The process of recruiting prisoners to the ranks of “Wagner Group” PMC is ongoing in the colony settlement No. 3 in the town of Arhun, as well as in the correctional facility No. 2 of the village of Chernokozovo.

More than 50 convicts have already been "mobilised" from both colonies, most of whom were convicted on fabricated cases.

Colony employees are already threatened with punishment for disclosing this information.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

Today was another active diplomatic day - four more leaders of partner states were fully informed about Ukraine's defense needs and the nearest plans of the terrorist state.

Russia will not be able to conceal in silence its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and the whole of Europe. The world will know in all details - how and when the aggressor is preparing a new escalation in this war. And every new mobilization step of Russia will be known to the world even before Russia makes it. We will ensure this.

And we strengthen the defense of Ukraine every day.

I always discuss two things with all leaders - more defense support for our state, that is, more weapons for our army, and more protection for all Ukrainians - protection on the ground, in the sky and at sea.

My conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Plenković today was not only meaningful, as always, but also quite inspiring.

I heard the full support for our state, as well as the readiness of Croatia to be a leader in the implementation of those steps that guarantee the return of security elements to Ukraine and Europe in general. Croatia is ready to be a leader in those efforts that are necessary to clear our land from Russian mines and unexploded shells. This is one of the vital tasks for our country and all Europeans.

No part of Europe should be - and will not be - contaminated with mines, no matter how hard Russia tries to fill our land with its instruments of death.

My today's conversation with the President of Latvia was also devoted to the path that our entire continent must take to ensure truly reliable security after the defeat of Russian aggression. We discussed the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula - security, restoration of our territorial integrity and full force of the UN Charter, as well as the fair responsibility of Russia and all its murderers for the terror against Ukrainians.

I would also like to mention the conversation with President of Türkiye Erdoğan - it concerned many elements of security in our Black Sea region.

Of course, we talked about the necessary steps to ensure food security and what needs to be done for nuclear safety and prevention of any radiation incidents, the threat of which Russia has made, unfortunately, quite real.

We also talked about the dynamics of the situation in our region - about the fact that the masters of Russia are now in a rather desperate situation due to the defeats of the occupiers at the front and are ready for various manipulations.

I am grateful to President Erdoğan for supporting our state and the necessity of fair restoration of the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe based on the restoration of our territorial integrity.

My conversation with Prime Minister of Spain Sánchez was very meaningful and timely. On the eve of the new meeting in the Ramstein format, it is very important for each of our partners to know 100% the real situation on the frontline and what our Defense Forces are ready for. I thank Mr. Prime Minister Sánchez and all Spaniards for their unwavering support of our commitment to defend freedom.

And today I would like to express separate gratitude to President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defense, a very important decision. We will have another Patriot battery and powerful armored vehicles - this is truly a great victory for our country. All details and terms will be announced tomorrow - after my conversation with Mr. Chancellor.

Today, I also held a meeting of the Staff devoted primarily to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all our defense and security forces. We understand that we must use the nearest time - January and the beginning of February - to be ready for any attempts of terrorists to use new mobilization resources of Russia.

Today, I would like to commend our fighters of the 54th separate mechanized brigade who have been successfully holding positions in the Bakhmut direction for many months. And also - the fighters of the 35th marine brigade for the gradual, step by step liberation of our territories in the Donetsk direction. Thank you, warriors!

I am grateful to each and everyone who provides us with the much needed resilience and progress in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions!

And one more thing I want to remind the citizens of Russia today.

On November 15, the Ukrainian Peace Formula was presented. One of its points provides for the withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the territory of our country. This is a guaranteed and reliable way to cease fire, stop casualties and war in general.

As of the morning of the same day, the number of Russian soldiers killed was 82,000.

On December 12, Russia received an offer to begin implementation of the Peace Formula with the withdrawal of occupation troops just on Christmas Day.

As of that day already, the number of Russian soldiers killed was almost 95,000.

Apparently both of our proposals have not been heard by the leaders of your country... In the place where they are, apparently, it is too deep to hear.

As of today, you have already lost almost 110,000 of your soldiers killed in this war.

Those who continued the terror against our country and sent all those people of yours to the slaughter, rejecting our offers to stop the Russian aggression, certainly do not value life and definitely do not seek peace.

Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to at least briefly stop the advance of our guys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized men closer to our positions. What will this bring? Just another increase in the death toll.

Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses respites at war to continue the war with renewed vigor. But to end the war faster, that is not what is needed at all. What is needed is the citizens of Russia who will find the courage to free themselves of their shameful fear of one man in the Kremlin, at least for 36 hours, at least at Christmas time.

Your fear of him destroys your country, which is also already deep... But not in a bunker.

To end the war is to end your state's aggression. Even when your missiles and drones are not hitting our cities, the terror in the occupied territories continues. You don't give Ukrainians any respite. People are tortured, electrocuted, raped. This continues every day while your soldiers are on our soil.

And the war will be over when your soldiers either leave or we drive them out.

So, let them take the toilet bowls - they'll need them on the road - and go back home. Behind our border of 1991.

I thank everyone who helps our people defend freedom!

I thank everyone who fights and works to defeat terrorists!

Glory to our strong people!

Glory to Ukraine!

We must prevent a scenario when the aggressor will leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity - Andriy Yermak at the international constituent meeting to support the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector

Pursuant to the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held a constituent meeting with international partners to support the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector.

It was joined by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, representatives of the G7 countries, the European Union and its institutions, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, the UNDP and USAID.

Ukraine is still facing extremely serious challenges, as Russia continues massive terrorist attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, their intensity is expected to increase, the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

"We have only one way out: to repel attacks by air defense forces, to strengthen the protection of energy facilities, and to restore what could not be saved as soon as possible. And here your help is really critical. We have to exclude a scenario when the aggressor will leave millions of people without electricity, water, heat, communication and other essential services for several weeks," said Andriy Yermak.

The Head of the Office of the President thanked all friends and partners for supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector. At the same time, he emphasized that our state needs the faster delivery of equipment for the restoration of energy capacities.

"Please check what is in the reserves, what is not used now, what can be transferred to us as soon as possible. Let it not be absolutely new, but let it work," Andriy Yermak urged the partners.

He also emphasized the need to establish more efficient procurement mechanisms and reduce the duration of deliveries, synchronize the chain of order - financing and production.

Geoffrey Pyatt, who oversees the work to support the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, on his part and on behalf of the participants of the meeting expressed support for Ukraine. He condemned Russia's attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure and civilian objects, particularly on New Year's Eve, and assured of further support.

"As President Biden said, we will resolutely do everything to ensure that Russia does not succeed in this war," he stressed and added that the Congress had passed a law providing for $1.1 billion to support the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova.

According to him, the work is underway to transfer these funds as soon as possible and direct them to the repair of energy facilities destroyed as a result of the aggressor's attacks. It is about restoring the Ukrainian energy system in such a way that it is more sustainable, less dependent on fossil fuels and meets the EU standards.

For further effective work, the participants of the meeting agreed to maintain the dialogue on a regular basis.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine had a phone call with U.S. President's Advisor Jake Sullivan

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

In the framework of the ongoing dialogue, Andriy Yermak informed his interlocutor on the current situation at the front and possible actions of the enemy in the coming months.

According to Andriy Yermak, it is very important that Ukraine's partners continue to provide effective support in ensuring the defense needs of Ukraine to adequately respond to future challenges.

Andriy Yermak also recalled the words of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his meeting with President Joseph Biden in Washington, D.C., on the importance of creating an effective air shield for Ukraine. After all, by destroying the energy system of our state with missiles and kamikaze drones, Russia seeks to use cold as a weapon of mass destruction against civilians.

The interlocutors discussed further coordination in ensuring energy security of Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak expressed gratitude to the American side for understanding the situation and willingness to further support our country in the struggle for independence, freedom and democratic values.

Cabinet of Minister s of Ukraine

Nearly 39 million tonnes over 10 months of war – volume of supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products to other countries

Nearly 39 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and their products have been shipped by Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The top three crops shipped during the 10 months of war are: corn – 15.6 million tonnes, wheat – 8.6 million tonnes, and sunflower oil – 3.3 million tonnes.

In the last month of 2022, 6.8 million tonnes of agricultural products were shipped. It is 900,000 tonnes more than in November. In general, December was marked by the expected decrease in rapeseed supplies. Instead, corn exports increased by 1.3 million tonnes, up to 3.3 million tonnes.

The volume of exported wheat in December remained unchanged and amounted to 1.6 million tonnes. Also, supplies of sunflower oil and soybeans remained almost unchanged. Sunflower oil was shipped in the amount of 468,000 tonnes, compared to 466,000 tonnes in November. Soybeans supplies totaled 387,000 tonnes in December against 385,000 tonnes in November. At the same time, the supply of sunflower seeds decreased by 65,000 tonnes, down to 312,000 tonnes.

A significant decrease was seen in the shipments of rapeseed: 237,000 tonnes in December against 412,000 tonnes in November and 777,000 tonnes in October. This phenomenon is seasonal and traditional for Ukraine.

The volume of barley shipments almost halved, with 179,000 tonnes exported in December.

The export volumes of vegetable oil meal had a slight decrease of 13,000 tonnes in December, down to 331,000 tonnes. The supplies of soybean oil increased by 4,000 tonnes, up to 20,000 tonnes.

The general pattern of December shipments in percentage terms is as follows: 48.32% – corn, 23.03% – wheat, 6.93% – sunflower oil, soybeans – 5.74%, sunflower seeds – 4.62%, vegetable oil meal – 4.9%, rapeseed – 3.51%, barley – 2.65%, soybean oil – 0.30%.

The total volume of shipments for 10 months by crop: 15.6 million tonnes – corn (39.96%); 8.6 million tonnes – wheat (21.98%); 3.3 million tonnes – sunflower oil (8.37%); 3 million tonnes – rapeseed (7.75%); 2.7 million tonnes – sunflower seeds (6.92%); 2.2 million tonnes – vegetable oil meal (5.8%); 1.7 million tonnes – barley (4.37%); 1.7 million tonnes – soybeans (4.48%), 188,000 tonnes – soybean oil (0.48%).

Information on the volume of shipments by type of goods and mode of transport is provided in accordance with the “Delivery Control” system.

Dashboard data in terms of shipment of agricultural crops by type and shipment logistics are updated twice a month.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine