Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 2, 5.00 pm EST. The three-hundred-thirteenth (313) day of theresistance of the Ukrainian people to russian military large-scale invasion.

WAR BULLETIN

January 2, 5.00 pm EST

Russia launched missile and 28 air strikes. Russian occupiers carried out 27 airstrikes against civilian infrastructure using the Shahed-136 UAV. All drones were shot down.

On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged in the area of concentration in the settlement of Makiivka, Donetsk region, the losses of personnel of the occupiers are being specified.

Ukrainian military liberated 40 % of the territories occupied after February 24 and 28 % of all territories occupied by Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the first phone conversation of the year with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The parties discussed expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kyiv and agreed to intensify preparatory work.

President of Ukraine: Our sense of unity and authenticity contrasts dramatically with the fear that prevails in Russia.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.2022 to 02.01.2023:

personnel ‒ about 107440 (+720) killed,

tanks ‒ 3031,

APV ‒ 6093 (+9),

artillery systems – 2027 (+6),

MLRS – 423,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 213,

aircraft – 283,

helicopters – 269,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1836 (+44),

cruise missiles ‒ 723,

warships / boats ‒ 16,

vehicles and fuel tankers – 4725 (+5),

special equipment ‒ 181.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/pfbid04JXDd6HV3Ve6yKtmyPBZ7B4gw5NPKcV5SYtPmk1cd5qX3MhmHJUUmALr99X6SHF6l

The three-hundred-thirteenth (313) day of the resistance of the Ukrainian people to russian military large-scale invasion.

The enemy launched missile and 28 air strikes. It should be noted that the russian occupiers carried out 27 airstrikes against civilian infrastructure using the Shahed-136 UAV. All these drones were shot down.

The threat of further air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy, losing a lot of manpower, continues to focus on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut and tries to improve the tactical position on the Kupyansk and Avdiivska directions.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions. No signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of Yelina settlements of the Chernihiv oblast were hit by shelling; Maiske - Sumy oblast, as well as Strilecha, Starytsa, Vovchansk and Kamianka in Kharkiv oblast.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired mortars and rocket artillery at the districts of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Liman Pershyi, Vilshana, Kupyansk, Orlyanka, Kotlyarivka of the Kharkiv oblast, and Andriivka and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk oblast.

On the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk oblast, as well as Terny in the Donetsk oblast, came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers continue to shell the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Stupochki, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk and New York in Donetsk oblast.

Enemy fire was recorded in the Avdiivka direction in Berdychi, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, and Vodyane in the Donetsk oblast.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk oblast were affected by the fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage on the Novopil settlements of Donetsk oblast; Olhivske, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnyanka, Hulyaipilske, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region and Musiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, the civil infrastructure of Kherson, Antonivka, and Beryslav was damaged by artillery shelling. There are wounded among the civilian population.

On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged in the area of concentration in the settlement of Makiivka, Donetsk oblast, the losses of personnel of the occupiers are being specified.

russian invaders continue to commit illegal actions against local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson oblast. The occupiers collect information about persons engaged in business activities and seize their vehicles and goods.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 10 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 5 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=497757319204018&set=a.229159252730494

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with the President of the European Commission

02.01.2023 15:55 CET

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the first phone conversation of the year with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The leaders agreed to maintain the dynamics of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in the new year.

The Head of State informed the President of the European Commission on the situation on the battlefield and consequences of regular Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure of our state with missiles and drones.

The President of the European Commission assured of unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and stressed that the EU would stand with our state in the struggle against the aggressor in 2023 as well, until Ukraine's victory. The parties discussed ways to further strengthen the capacity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by supplying appropriate weapons.

A separate topic of conversation was the implementation of a new macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 18 billion. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of receiving the first tranche of this assistance in the amount of EUR 3 billion already in January.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the active involvement of the European Commission in the implementation of a number of humanitarian initiatives in our country. The parties agreed that the first 15 million LED lamps financed by the EC would be delivered to Ukraine in January. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of quick practical implementation and involvement of the EU member states in the initiative of the First Lady to purchase school buses for the affected regions of our country. The parties discussed the implementation of the project on the reconstruction of 74 destroyed Ukrainian schools, for the financing of which the EU has allocated EUR 100 million. The President of Ukraine is hopeful that these institutions will be reconstructed by September this year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Ursula von der Leyen of the progress of Ukraine's implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission provided in the context of Ukraine’s acquisition of the EU candidate status. The President of the European Commission noted the great progress made by Ukraine on that path. The Head of State emphasized the willingness of the Ukrainian party to complete the relevant work shortly in order to start pre-accession negotiations this year.

The parties discussed expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kyiv and agreed to intensify preparatory work.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/volodimir-zelenskij-proviv-telefonnu-rozmovu-z-prezidentom-y-80205

President of Ukraine: Our sense of unity and authenticity contrasts dramatically with the fear that prevails in Russia

New year, new day, new summaries. 45 "Shaheds" were shot down on the first night of the year.

I thank our Air Forces - pilots, anti-aircraft warriors. 33 "Shaheds" are on their account. Gratitude to the air defense of our Ground Forces for another 12 downed Iranian drones. Well done, guys!

Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same. Our defenders were awesome, and on January 1 they showed themselves very well.

You know, these days it was clearly seen how far we have moved away, mentally, humanly from what Russia is "boiling" in. Our sense of unity, authenticity, life itself - all this contrasts dramatically with the fear that prevails in Russia.

They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they are losing. Drones, missiles, anything else will not help them. Because we are together. And they are together only with fear.

And they will not take away a single year from Ukraine, they will not take away our independence. We will not give them anything.

I thank everyone who is fighting the enemy at the frontline every day and every night! We respond to every Russian strike at Kherson, Nikopol, Kharkiv region, all our cities and communities. It is very tangible for them.

I am grateful to all our energy workers, utility workers for stable energy supply and a minimum of outages - taking into account all the existing circumstances. Wherever transmission lines and other energy facilities are damaged by shelling, the restoration continues around the clock. Today as well.

And it is very important how all Ukrainians recharged their inner energy this New Year's Eve.

And how we thanked our warriors. How we thanked our loved ones. How millions of times all over Ukraine, all over the free world, our wish - the wish of victory - has sounded and still sounds.

We will do everything to make it so!

Glory to all our warriors!

Glory to each and everyone who works for the victory of Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/nashe-z-vami-vidchuttya-yednosti-spravzhnosti-tak-kontrastuy-80201

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

January 2, 2023: As we brace for two more winter months and head into the new year of 2023, we call upon Ukraine’s partners to stand strong and continue to support our nation. The victory of Ukraine will be a victory for the whole world, and it will bring peace and prosperity to us all.

https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1609977097379844096?s=20&t=7fXPZfjIavt0po3MSLBu8w

December 31, 2022: This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally.