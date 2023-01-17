Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 16, 6.00 pm EST - The three hundred and twenty-seventh day of the russian large-scale invasion.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

January 16, 6.00 pm EST

During the day, Russian forces launched 2 rocket and 6 air strikes and carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

There is a high danger of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The participants considered the possibilities of enemy’s preparation of missile strikes at the territory of Ukraine and measures to counteract them.

Everyone will be held to account for terror: both those who kill and those who help to kill - address by the President of Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal: Ukraine and the EU have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide €18bn in macro-financial assistance. We expect to receive a tranche of €3bn this week.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02.2022 to 16.01.2023:

personnel ‒ about 116080 (+790) killed,

tanks ‒ 3118 (+12),

APV ‒ 6204 (+21),

artillery systems – 2099 (+5),

MLRS – 438 (+1),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 220 (+1),

aircraft – 286,

helicopters – 276,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1872,

cruise missiles ‒ 749,

warships / boats ‒ 17,

vehicles and fuel tankers – 4870 (+24),

special equipment ‒ 190 (+3).

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/pfbid02zq9L4PufDXSRBJ123xMCkKdoWzsSrwKmVrzcwELytTDLgKHZ5D2LsuL8YUZKGbkal

The three hundred and twenty-seventh day of the russian large-scale invasion.

In the Volyn, Polisiya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. At the same time, on January 16, near the Ukrainian border, the joint flight and tactical training of the aviation units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus and russia, which are part of the regional grouping of troops with the involvement of combat aircraft of both countries, began. Thus, under the guise of joint training, the enemy strengthened the combat aviation group in belarus. In view of this, the threat of launching missile and air strikes from the airspace of belarus is increasing. At the same time, areas of more than thirty settlements were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling. Among them are Veterinarne, Zelene, Ternova, Staritsa, Vilcha, Budarka and Topoli in Kharkiv region and Seredyna Buda, Popivka, Pavlivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than

10 settlements. Among them are Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestov, Vilshana of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselyvske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Kreminna of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Rozdolivka, Krasnopolivka, Soledar, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Gora, Kurdyumivka, Severnye and Vesele of the Donetsk region were damaged by fire. And in total there are more than 15 settlements.

Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Georgiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under enemy fire in the Avdiivka direction.

Vugledar, Prechistivka, Mykilski Dachi and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlovka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Zelene Pole, Olgivske, Poltavka, Biloghira, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Gulyaipole and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Lvove, Novotyaginka, Sadove, Antonivka, Kizomys, and Kherson were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

On the territory of russia, foreign citizens who are in the queue to receive citizenship of the russian federation are offered to voluntarily enlist in the ranks of the enemy army and automatically receive russian citizenship. Also, in Moscow, pressure is exerted on commercial structures in order to financially support the enemy's armed forces through the transfer of funds in the amount of 10 million rubles. At the same time, the arrival of mobilized units is expected at the Kadamovsky training ground in the Rostov region, for the purpose of training and further equipping units and units of the russian occupying forces participating in hostilities in Ukraine. First of all, additional staffing will concern the private military company "Wagner" and the "Bars" detachments, which are constantly losing personnel in Ukraine.

According to available information, on January 15, during the use of the S-300 complex by the enemy, one rocket fell on a residential building in Novopskov, Starobil district, Luhansk region. Two civilians were killed.

In the settlements of the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the russian invaders are intensifying counter-intelligence and regime measures, carrying out intensified inspections of the local population. Special attention is paid to mobile phones.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 8 concentration areas of the occupiers, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, and an enemy ammunition warehouse within a day.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/pfbid0MNJSgaEwecgR1Q3mWFkp4UPJFYdyzBRWsiKZje4udFPja8ewFtcG1NxC3evH2pSLl

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

russia’s Leadership Understands that Plan to Quickly Seize Ukraine Is Impossible to Realize

Russia’s preparartion for a long-term war means the enemy’s understanding that his plan to quickly seize Ukraine is impossible to implement. Therefore, putin is now considering the option of a long-term war of attrition. This was stated by Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon.

“The concept of the so-called “special military operation”, in fact, a brutal invasion of Ukraine’s territory consists in the following: putin has planned that it would be quick. And all enemy’s forces as well as means, and in general the plan of the so-called “special military operation” – are the plan of a quick war, the plan to seize Ukraine. These have not been done,” Andrii Yusov noted.

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has noted that there was no long-term war of attrition in putin’s plans. However, the last months have demonstrated the need to put russia's economy on "war rails" and force russian society to get used to the idea that the war will be a long one.

“russians are mobilizing all reserves and means. They have the huge military budgets. Also, we will see soon other measures of economic nature in russia’s territory. Undoubtedly, this is what putin is preparing for. The task in Ukraine is the opposite – 2023 should be the year of victory and a fundamental change in the situation, as neither Ukraine nor the entire civilised world needs this long war," Andrii Yusov summarized.

https://gur.gov.ua/en/content/kerivnytstvo-rosii-rozumiie-shcho-plan-shvydkoho-zakhoplennia-ukrainy-nezdiisnennyi.html

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Everyone will be held to account for terror: both those who kill and those who help to kill - address by the President of Ukraine

Today I have been receiving reports from Dnipro all day. The debris is being cleared there. All necessary services are involved. Thanks to everyone who is carrying out the rescue operation! I thank the State Emergency Service, the police and the National Guard. I want to thank the utility services, our doctors, all volunteers, ordinary citizens of Dnipro who are helping!

As of now, the fate of more than 30 people who could have been in the house at the time of the terrorists' missile hit remains unknown.

Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person! The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives.

Currently, the list of the dead includes 30 people, including one child - a girl, she was 15 years old.

There are reports that two children lost their parents. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones...

Since the attack, Ukraine has heard words of condolences and support from many leaders, public figures, journalists and ordinary people from around the world. I thank everyone who did not remain indifferent! It is very important that normal people unite in response to terror.

But...

I want to say to all those in Russia - and from Russia - who even now could not utter even a few words of condemnation of this terror... Even though they see and know everything perfectly well…

Your cowardly silence, your attempt to "wait out" what is happening will only end with those same terrorists coming after you one day.

Evil is very sensitive to cowardice.

Evil always remembers those who fear it or try to bargain with it. And when it comes after you, there will be no one to protect you.

I think it is right that today there is a decision to expand our sanctions against Russian citizens and other persons who help terror.

Almost 200 - this list is carefully prepared, and behind each name there is a responsible motivation. Those who justify terror. Those who grease the Russian propaganda machine. Those who tried to sell Ukraine somewhere in Moscow. This public will face a full list of personal restrictions. We will do everything to make the sanctions work on the largest possible scale - in Europe, in the world.

Everyone will be held to account for terror: both those who kill and those who help to kill.

The work of the NSDC on the sanctions lists continues, and the next decisions will be made soon.

Today, as always, I want to thank our warriors. All those who heroically and steadfastly perform combat missions. Those who hold our positions. And especially in the most difficult areas of the front. The battle for Soledar, for Bakhmut, for the whole Donetsk region, for the Luhansk region continues without any respite, without any stop.

I am grateful to each of our fighters, each of our soldiers, sergeants, officers who understand how important it is to destroy the invaders in this direction. Russia has made the battle for the cities of our Donbas fundamental for itself. Our heroes make this battle fundamental for the destruction of the combat potential of the terrorist state.

Every day of Ukrainian resilience in Donbas and every success in our defense there are vital achievements for the protection of our entire state.

And one more thing.

Today a great friend of Ukraine, a legend - Vakhtang Kikabidze - passed away. We can talk a lot about him, and still there are not enough words to say all the good things that are worth saying about him.

It is an honor for us that he was our friend. May his memory be bright!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/vidpovidalnist-za-teror-bude-dlya-vsih-i-dlya-tih-hto-vbivay-80385

We work every day and night to reduce the enemy's potential - address by the President of Ukraine

Fellow Ukrainians!

The debris of the house destroyed by the Russian missile is still being dismantled in Dnipro. I thank everyone who is carrying out this rescue operation! Every employee of the State Emergency Service and police, every doctor, every volunteer! Everyone who is involved!

As of now, 39 people, including 6 children, have been rescued from under the rubble.

In total, 47 reports were received about those who could have been in the house at the time of the strike and whose fate was unknown. The information about 22 people has been clarified. It is known about 40 dead, including 3 children. My condolences to all whose loved ones were killed by this strike!

The Security Service of Ukraine has already started to gather information about those Russian military who prepared and carried out this strike. There is no doubt: every person guilty of this war crime will be identified and brought to justice.

This strike at Dnipro, as well as other similar strikes, falls, in particular, under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. And we will use all available opportunities - both national and international - to ensure that all Russian murderers, everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, face legal sentences. And to ensure that they serve their punishment.

This is a fundamental task for Ukraine and for our partners. I thank everyone who supports our country on the path to justice.

Today, by the way, I spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte - he is one of those who help Ukraine the most, particularly in the issue of justice.

It was our third conversation with Mr. Prime Minister in four weeks.

I am grateful to Mark and all Dutch people for their continued support and clear understanding that Ukrainians must defeat Russian aggression.

Today we discussed protection against Russian missiles and Iranian drones - we are doing everything to strengthen our air defense as much as possible.

It is very important that our conversation took place on the eve of the visit of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands to the United States.

What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing a new attempt to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of hostilities at the front requires new decisions in the defense supply - all this only emphasizes how important it is to coordinate our efforts - efforts of all members of the coalition to defend Ukraine and freedom. And to speed up decision-making.

Today, there is a good example from the UK. A new package of defense assistance has been announced - exactly what we need. Tanks, other armored vehicles, artillery.

What we discussed with Prime Minister Sunak. I thank you, Rishi, I thank every Briton for the tangible and timely support!

I held a regular meeting of the Staff. The questions are as follows. Interaction with our partners. Counteraction to missile terror. Possible scenarios of enemy actions and our response to each of the probable scenarios.

There were reports of commanders, intelligence chiefs. There were also necessary decisions.

The situation in the Donetsk direction was considered separately and in detail. Soledar, Bakhmut and other cities against which Russia has concentrated its last most prepared forces.

We also reviewed the situation on the southern front. We see what Russia is preparing.

Every day and night we work to reduce the enemy's potential: every day and night we subtract their warehouses, headquarters, communications.

Today, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia visited Kyiv.

Of course, we discussed first of all how to make the OSCE effective.

This is one of those international organizations that have significant potential, but for various reasons in critical situations have a great lack of concrete actions, a great lack of determination.

The OSCE can significantly increase attention and act accordingly regarding the deportation of our people from the occupied territory to Russia. And regarding the situation with Ukrainian prisoners. No international organization has found the strength to gain access to the places of detention of our prisoners in Russia yet. This must be corrected.

I hope that the OSCE presidency of North Macedonia will contribute to this.

Starting tomorrow, this week will be even more active in terms of our diplomacy.

The Davos Forum will start its work - Ukraine will be heard at this globally important platform.

At the end of the week, a regular meeting in the Ramstein format will be held. We expect fundamental decisions from the coalition of our partners.

Important bilateral negotiations are also planned.

Every day of our diplomatic marathon brings Ukraine quite specific defensive results. And I thank everyone who helps our state! I thank everyone who works for the victory of Ukraine!

Glory to each of our warriors! Glory to all who have been fighting since February 24 and since 2014!

This week, on January 20, we will mark the Day of Honoring the Defenders of the Donetsk airport.

Today we have already started to recall that defense, that heroism of our people. The fight started in May 2014. The last defender left the DAP on January 23, 2015. And it was such a defense that the whole world should have seen back then already what Ukrainian invincibility means.

I am confident that the Ukrainian flag will return to the Donetsk airport, Donetsk and other cities and villages of our Donbas and other temporarily occupied territories. Temporarily is the key word.

Ukraine will return its people and what belongs to it.

Glory to Ukraine!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/shodnya-j-shonochi-diyemo-shob-zmenshiti-potencial-voroga-zv-80405

Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the U.S. delegation headed by Deputy Secretary of State

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the delegation of the United States of America headed by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Ukraine's counteraction to the full-scale invasion of Russia.

The briefing was also attended by: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sybiha, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, representatives of the military command.

Andriy Yermak informed the American partners, in particular, about the main events taking place in Ukraine and around its borders due to the aggression of the Russian Federation. He thanked the United States for supporting our country in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity.

"Ukrainians will never forget the assistance and support provided to us by the U.S., the American people, the government, the President and the Congress," the Head of State noted and emphasized the importance of the U.S. leadership in the unification of the international coalition.

"The United States not only supports - the United States is confident that Ukraine will win, of course, and is doing everything for our victory," he added.

Andriy Yermak stressed the importance of Wendy Sherman's visit to Ukraine, during which she will receive information about the situation in our country directly on the ground.

During the briefing, representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence and commanders of the troops of operational directions informed the American delegation about the current situation on the frontline and the needs of the defense forces.

The participants also heard reports on the work of air defense to repel missile attacks of the aggressor state and the consequences of missile hits during the New Year holidays and on January 14. Separately, the participants considered the restoration of damaged power facilities and measures taken to protect them from enemy air attacks.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed cooperation with international partners on the support for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector, which is overseen by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt. Thanks to his work, Ukraine has established a permanent dialogue with partners from the G7, the European Union and its institutions, representatives of financial and non-governmental organizations on the provision of equipment to the Ukrainian energy system.

Andriy Yermak stressed that such support in the restoration of energy and other critical infrastructure is extremely important for Ukraine, because the economy must function and people must be able to return to normal life and work, bringing our victory closer.

"We are committed to openness and transparency of all information, because now we feel that when we are together in this battle, when the United States is with us - it is very important and brings victory closer. But, of course, we want to gain this victory without losing our people, our cities and infrastructure," the Head of the Presidential Office summed up.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/andrij-yermak-proviv-brifing-dlya-amerikanskoyi-delegaciyi-n-80397

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State discuss challenges of russia’s war on Ukraine

On January 16, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation of U.S. officials led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The parties discussed key challenges related to russia’s war on Ukraine. In particular, support for people affected by war, restoration of energy facilities after the shelling, financial support.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine counts on U.S. assistance in the course of recovery. The funds will be primarily directed at restoring people’s housing.

The Prime Minister thanked the U.S. Government for the significant and tangible support of Ukraine in the fight against the enemy.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/premier-ministr-ukrainy-ta-zastupnyk-derzhsekretaria-ssha-obhovoryly-vyklyky-poviazani-z-viinoiu-rosii-proty-ukrainy

Ukraine and EU sign Memorandum and Loan Agreement on macro-financial assistance worth EUR 18 billion

On January 16, a Memorandum of Understanding and a Loan Agreement were signed between Ukraine and the European Union on macro-financial assistance for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 18 billion.

The respective agreements were signed by Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy, on behalf of Ukraine, and by Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, on behalf of the EU.

It is expected that the first tranche of EUR 3 billion will be disbursed by the end of January this year.

“We highly appreciate our cooperation with the European Union and are sincerely grateful for the support of Ukraine in the conditions of full-scale war. During the systematic destruction of civilian and critical infrastructure by russia, Ukraine counts on support from partner countries and needs a rhythmic and predictable flow of funds to finance social and humanitarian needs of the state budget. The macro-financial assistance of the European Union in the amount of EUR 18 billion will largely ensure financing of priority budget expenditures and smooth functioning of the Ukrainian economy this year,” said Serhii Marchenko.

According to the agreements, concessional loans will be transferred to the state budget of Ukraine in 2023 in equal installments, subject to fulfillment by Ukraine of conditions agreed by the parties.

The attracted funds of macro-financial assistance will be used to ensure priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget, in particular for the salaries of employees of state bodies and budgetary institutions of the educational sphere, medical institutions, payment of pensions and financing of certain programs of state social assistance, support for low-income families, children with disabilities and persons disabled since childhood, IDPs. The attracted funds will also contribute to the preservation of financial and economic stability in Ukraine.