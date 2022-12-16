Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN December 16, 5.00 pm EST The two-hundred-ninety-sixths day of the resistance of the Ukrainian people to russian military large-scale invasion.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

December 16, 5.00 pm EST

In the morning, Russia launched a massive rocket attack on the civil infrastructure of Ukraine: 70 cruise missiles and 4 guided air missiles, 60 cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. Several energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were hit in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions. Explosions were recorded in the Desnyan, Dnipro and Holosiiv districts of the capital.

Russia still has enough missiles for several massive strikes, we have enough determination and self-belief to return ours – address of the President of Ukraine

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: Grateful to UN member states who supported yesterday the 7th UNGA resolution on human rights in Crimea. This year, its scope is extended to all temporarily occupied territories. Among other things, the document demands Russia stop forcible transfers of Ukrainian children. Russia must be brought to justice for all violations against Ukrainians in Crimea and other occupied Ukrainian territories, halt repressions and release all unlawfully detained Crimean Tatars and other citizens of Ukraine.

Despite current challenges, the impact of forced migration from Ukraine on the economies of recipient countries in the long run will be positive, according to an NBU Staff Discussion Note.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 16.12:

personnel ‒ about 97270 (+680) killed,

tanks ‒ 2980 (+5),

APV ‒ 5952 (+6),

artillery systems – 1946 (+3),

MLRS – 410 (+4),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 211,

aircraft – 281,

helicopters – 264,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1648 (+4),

cruise missiles ‒ 592,

warships / boats ‒ 16,

vehicles and fuel tankers – 4563,

special equipment ‒ 172.

The two-hundred-ninety-sixths day of the resistance of the Ukrainian people to russian military large-scale invasion.

In the morning, the enemy launched a massive rocket attack on the civil infrastructure of our country. According to updated data, the russian invaders fired 70 cruise missiles and 4 guided air missiles, 60 cruise missiles were shot down by our air defense forces. As a result of the strikes, several energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were hit in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia oblasts.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus and the russian federation continue to be located in the border areas with Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks in the areas of Zapsillia and Popivka settlements in the Sumy oblast and Strilecha, Starytsa, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna and Krasne in the Kharkiv oblast.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Sinkivka, Orlyanka, Tabaivka, Berestove and Vyshneve settlements of Kharkiv oblast and Volodymyrivka and Stelmakhivka - Luhansk oblast were hit by shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks and artillery of various calibers near Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, and Hirskе in the Luhansk oblast.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues assaulting our positions, trying to find weak spots in the defense line for a breakthrough. Shelled areas of more than twenty settlements. Among them are Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Biohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Zalizne, Maryinka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk oblast.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the neighborhoods of Bohoyavlenka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk oblast were damaged by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to shell our positions and the civilian infrastructure of the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. More than 30 settlements were affected. In particular, Plavni, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnyanka, Olhivske, Nikopol in the Zaporizhzhia oblast and Chornobayivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Mykilske, Tokarivka and Mylove in the Kherson oblast.

The enemy continues to strengthen the defense line on the border of the Kherson region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It also strengthens the defense and protection of water supply facilities to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, in particular the North Crimean Canal. For this purpose, units mobilized from the Krasnodar Territory were additionally sent.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the current day hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, a control post and an ammunition warehouse of the occupiers.

Kyiv City Administration

Due to damage to the power system and emergency power interruptions, subway trains will not run until the end of the day today.

At the same time, underground stations will operate in shelter mode.

To move around the city, residents of the city are requested to use ground public transport.

Today, there are regular buses in the city, as well as bus routes that replace trolleybuses.

Tomorrow, additional buses will be launched in the capital, duplicating tram routes. In addition, the city will organize buses that will partially duplicate the metro route schemes.

Explosions were recorded in the Desnyan, Dnipro and Holosiiv districts of the capital in the morning during a missile attack by the Russian aggressor on the capital. The movement of the Kyiv metro is temporarily suspended. Underground stations currently operate as shelters. There are interruptions in water supply in all districts of the capital. The mayor of Kyiv announced in his Telegram channel.

"Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, there are interruptions in water supply in all areas of the capital. Specialists are working to stabilize the system. Just in case, prepare a supply of drinking and technical water," - Vitaliy Klitschko appealed to the people of Kyiv.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Russia still has enough missiles for several massive strikes, we have enough determination and self-belief to return ours – address of the President of Ukraine

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

First of all, I thank our Air Force fighters, our counter aircraft fighters, intelligence and everyone who protects and helps protect the Ukrainian sky. Today's result is 60 shot down missiles. All air commands – Center, South, East and West were active.

And the fighters of the 96th anti-aircraft missile brigade, which protect Kyiv region, were especially effective. Over 40 terrorists' missiles were destroyed in the sky of the central regions of the country and near Kyiv. I thank you, warriors!

But, unfortunately, there is a hit. Terrorists need such a large number of missiles in an attack that at least part of their "products" reaches their intended targets. All their targets today are civilian, and these are mainly energy and heat supply facilities. Probably, as a result of this war, the meaning of the word "terror" for most people in the world will be associated primarily with such crazy actions of Russia.

In Kryvy Rih, the demolition of the rubble of a residential building, which was hit by one of the Russian missiles, continued all day. The list of the dead so far includes three. My condolences to all the relatives... More than ten people were injured, including children. Everyone gets help.

Emergency power outages were applied today across the country – in most cities and regions. In Kyiv and 14 regions, as a result of power outages, water supply halted.

Our power engineers and repair crews have already started working during the air alert and are doing everything possible to restore generation and supply. It takes time. But it will be.

I ask all our people to be patient now and I thank everyone whose job is to restore normality at any time and under any circumstances. I also ask the representatives of regional and local authorities to be more active in creating an additional reserve of energy strength. Please work more actively with business so that more companies join the Points of Invincibility map.

And I ask everyone now – of course, if possible – to take care of those who have the most difficulties... The elderly, families with children, displaced people from war zones or from the occupied territory. If you can help, please help.

No matter what the missile worshipers from Moscow are hoping for, it still won't change the balance of power in this war. They still have enough missiles for several such heavy strikes. We have enough determination and self-belief to return our own after these blows.

And one more.

The European Union approved the ninth package of sanctions against Russia during the war. Ninth, but obviously not the last. Because it is obvious that the pressure needs to be increased.

I thank all those leaders and countries who fought for a stronger package.

But we will work with the European Commission, with the leaders of the EU countries, with the European public, so that the existing sanctions policy works towards the end of the war and does not give Russia wrong signals – signals that someone is ready to ease the pressure.

I thank everyone who keeps to principles!

Glory to all who work for our victory!

Glory to all our soldiers, who heroically repel all attempts of Russian mercenaries to gain a foothold in Bakhmut! 17th separate tank brigade, 46th separate airmobile brigade – glory to you guys!

Glory to all who fight for Ukraine!

Air Force – Thanks again!

And the last. I will repeat constantly. Dear our partners, find an opportunity to provide us with a reliable air defense shield. This is saving people's lives.

Glory to Ukraine!

Ukraine is very grateful for support of American people in these hard times – Andriy Yermak at meeting with US veterans

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with a group of US veterans – activists and philanthropists, who handed over equipment and other important humanitarian aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the military units and units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic military group received vehicles, generators, chainsaws, welding machines, sleeping bags, wood-burning stoves, tablets, batteries, inverters, flashlights, individual first-aid kits from US veterans. Vehicles were also transferred to military units and units of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops.

Addressing the audience, Yermak said that it is a great honor to welcome such courageous and indomitable people to Ukraine, especially in these difficult days.

"I know you really inspire a lot of people. By your example, your life, but also by today's actions. We see that you came not only to support us, but also brought things that are so necessary for our heroes today," he said.

In his opinion, US veterans have a lot in common with Ukrainians, and they understand our people like no one else, and especially Ukrainian soldiers.

"After all, Ukraine today defends not only itself, but also the entire free world," the head of the President's Office said.

Yermak said that even in a situation where many regions of Ukraine were completely left without electricity after another terrorist missile attack by the Russian Federation, Ukrainians are ready to continue their struggle.

The head of the Office of the President said that Ukraine has enough heroes and bravery, but more weapons and equipment are needed for victory.

"Our soldiers really need vehicles. And that list of important equipment that you brought with you is what our heroes need very much," he said.

Yermak said that Ukraine is very grateful to both the United States authorities and the entire American people for the historic support for our country during such hard trials.

Joe De Sena, the founder and CEO of the world's leading endurance sports Spartan Race, said that people in the United States admire how Ukrainians fight and do not give up, and they really want to support.

"And we want to inspire Americans to help you even more. After all, today you are really at the forefront of the fight for democracy," he said.

The meeting was also attended via video link by the commander of the Khortytsia Defense Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander of the Tavria Defense Forces, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the Kyiv Defense Forces and Combat Means Group, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk. They thanked the US veterans for the assistance provided for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said that the mentioned vehicles and equipment will be handed over to the brigades, which in particular are fighting hard battles near the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in extreme winter conditions.

"We really appreciate this help. Together we are stronger and only together we can win," he said.

Yermak said that the Ukrainians will fight for victory, which they are sure of, and the American guests today have the opportunity to see with their own eyes how our people are holding up and tell everyone about it.

"Once again, on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, our troops and all Ukrainians, we thank you very much, we appreciate this very much and will never forget it," the head of the President's Office said.

Andriy Yermak discusses assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure with Geoffrey Pyatt, Bridget Brink

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt and US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink.

Yermak said that Geoffrey Pyatt's visit to Ukraine is especially relevant today, on the day when our country was hit by another Russian missile attack.

"You can personally see the atmosphere in which we live, but at the same time we continue fighting," the head of the Office of the President said.

On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he thanked the United States, President Joseph Biden, and Congress for supporting our country.

Yermak briefed the interlocutors on the consequences of the terrorist state's attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, which took place today.

According to the head of the President's Office, our country needs equipment and other assistance for the rapid restoration of heat supply and energy facilities after missile strikes by Russia.

"Nowadays, Ukrainians are more united than ever, they have been showing resilience and courage for nine months. In order for people not to lose this spirit, it is necessary to take care of quality support for citizens in critical moments," Yermak said.

The representatives of the United States, for their part, assured of their commitment to provide assistance to Ukraine, in particular, the necessary equipment, for the effective support of the Ukrainian people.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Denys Shmyhal: The world must respond to russia’s terrorist actions with quick and decisive steps

Ukraine calls on its partners to act to prevent the genocide of the Ukrainian people in front of the whole world. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a Government meeting on December 16.

“Today, russian terrorists have shelled our energy infrastructure for the ninth time. We consider this terrorist activity of the russian leadership as another attempt to commit genocide of the Ukrainian people. They kill our women and children, destroy civilian infrastructure, shell houses, roads, power grids. They have set a goal to leave Ukrainians without light, water and heat. The world should definitely respond to these actions of russia with quick and decisive steps,” stressed Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the country needs weapons to protect people, infrastructure and critical facilities. There must be strong and adequate sanctions for every shelling.

Denys Shmyhal noted that today the air defense forces did not allow the enemy to plunge Ukraine into darkness. 60 out of 76 missiles were shot down: “We thank the defenders of the Ukrainian sky for this.”

At the same time, he stressed that Ukrainian defenders need more weapons, and power engineers need more equipment.

“There are damaged energy facilities again – high-voltage substations and electricity generation. Once again there is a serious shortage in the power system. And now emergency blackouts are applied almost throughout the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Government adopted a decision to implement six steps of the President of Ukraine for the stable passing of winter

During a meeting on December 16, the Government adopted a protocol decision aimed at ensuring implementation of the six steps of the President of Ukraine for the stable operation of critical energy infrastructure during the autumn-winter period.

“Dozens of countries are already supplying Ukraine with equipment to increase the resilience of our energy system. At the conference in Paris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced 6 steps of solidarity with Ukraine in the energy sector. This is a request to our international partners that will allow our energy system to survive this winter. We will prevail over russia and its energy terror together,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed.

Thus, during the International Standing with the Ukrainian People Conference, held in France on December 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced six specific things that would help Ukraine survive the winter. In order to implement these steps, the Government instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to work on:

providing Ukraine with the equipment necessary for the restoration of critical energy infrastructure facilities;

assistance in balancing the united energy system of Ukraine, in particular through the transfer and import of electricity from EU member states;

possibility of sending special EU missions to critical infrastructure facilities;

providing financial support for the purchase of about two billion cubic meters of natural gas;

procurement of LED lamps to meet the needs of the population and economy of Ukraine;

creation of a special permanent mechanism for prompt and timely elimination of consequences of terrorist acts of the russian federation on critical energy infrastructure facilities.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

@DmytroKuleba

For each Russian missile or drone aimed at Ukraine and Ukrainians there must be a howitzer delivered to Ukraine, a tank for Ukraine, an armored vehicle for Ukraine. This would effectively end Russian terror against Ukraine and restore peace and security in Europe and beyond.

