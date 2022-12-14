Ukraine WAR BULLETIN December 13, 6.00 pm EST - The two hundred and ninety-third day of the russian large-scale invasion.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

December 13, 6.00 pm EST

During the day, Russia launched 2 missile strikes on civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, carried out more than 20 attacks from MLRS systems.

We need the Paris Mechanism, which will help give timely responses to the challenges of Russian energy terror - address by the President of Ukraine to the participants of "In solidarity with the Ukrainian People" conference.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 13.12:

personnel ‒ about 95260 (+500) killed,

tanks ‒ 2966,

APV ‒ 5930 (+2),

artillery systems – 1931 (+2),

MLRS – 404 (+7),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 211,

aircraft – 281,

helicopters – 264,

UAV operational-tactical level – 1617,

cruise missiles ‒ 592,

warships / boats ‒ 16,

vehicles and fuel tankers – 4549 (+5),

special equipment ‒ 170 (+1).

The two hundred and ninety-third day of the russian large-scale invasion.

There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Seredyna-Buda and Ryasne settlements of the Sumy region, as well as Strelecha, Staritsa, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna and Krasne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Berestov in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka in the Luhansk region were hit by tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the areas of populated areas: Grekivka, Ploshanka and Nevske of the Luhansk region, as well as Terny, Yampolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces from tanks, mortars and rocket artillery in the areas of settlements: Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilogorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Zalizne of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various types of districts of almost twenty settlements, in particular: Avdiivka, Nevelske, Georgiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy shelled areas near the settlements of Vremivka, Vugledar, Neskuchne, and Prechistivka in the Donetsk region with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to shell our positions and the civilian infrastructure of the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. It carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of more than 25 settlements, in particular: Plavni, Gulyaipole, Dorozhnyanka, Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Chornobayivka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Mylové, Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

For the purpose of replenishing the losses and replenishing the units of the first army corps of the occupying forces, measures of forced mobilization were intensified in the territory of the Donetsk region. Therefore, in the city of Horlivka, men are subject to conscription, in particular those with the "armor" mark on their military tickets.

On December 11, the enemy lost up to 60 servicemen killed and up to 100 wounded in the area of Kadiivka settlement of Luhansk region as a result of the destruction of the personnel deployment point of the russian occupation troops.

The defeat of the enemy by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the previous days in the Zaporizhia region was confirmed. Thus, in addition to the destruction of the command staff of the 58th Army in the city of Melitopol, three artillery installations, up to 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed in the areas of Energodar, Tokmak and Gulyaipole settlements, and about 150 enemy servicemen were wounded.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

We need the Paris Mechanism, which will help give timely responses to the challenges of Russian energy terror - address by the President of Ukraine to the participants of "In solidarity with the Ukrainian People" conference

13.12.2022 11:54 CET

I am glad that we are united by such a new format - such a Conference. Because this means that we are united by the ability to defeat Russian energy terror.

I remember how you, Emmanuel, called me on November 1 and offered to organize such a format. There have already been massive missile strikes against our energy sector. The constant terror of Iranian drones has already begun. Russia has opened a new front against us, trying to provoke a humanitarian catastrophe of the scale of our entire country. Russia needs a blackout in Ukraine to use it as an alleged defeat of Europe and all our democratic resistance.

In response, we established a new format of cooperation and do everything for the sake of the country, for the sake of Ukrainians, against blackouts, against energy terror.

What do we have for today?

Ukraine withstood hundreds of Russian strikes of varying intensity at our energy sector. But now most of our power plants are unfortunately damaged or destroyed by shelling. All hydroelectric power plants, all thermal power plants... God forbid, but imagine what this would mean in your countries.

One of the Russian strikes provoked the shutdown of all the nuclear units of our nuclear power plants, automation was activated - fortunately, without incident.

At least one and a half billion euros are needed only for the superficial quick restoration of Ukrainian energy facilities destroyed by Russian strikes.

Every time, after every Russian strike, we try to restore the technical ability to generate and supply electricity. Nevertheless, every day our energy workers have to disconnect millions of Ukrainians from the supply due to a critical shortage of electricity in the general energy system.

Right now, about 12 million people in almost all regions and the capital are disconnected from the supply. Unfortunately, this is a typical situation for us. And we expect new Russian strikes every day, which can dramatically increase the number of shutdowns.

That is why generators and uninterruptible power sources have now become as necessary in Ukraine as armored vehicles and bulletproof vests. This is the only way to protect ordinary people and the social order in the conditions of the Russian bid for blackout. In fact, a decentralized energy generation system parallel to the main one is currently being built in Ukraine. It is being built very quickly, in all regions, by many subjects.

But still, it cannot meet all the needs of Ukraine.

Yes, thousands of Ukrainian enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, social facilities continue to work thanks to generators.

Yes, hospitals function on generators, hundreds of thousands of jobs have already been saved thanks to generators, the Internet and communications are insured against outages.

More than 5,000 Points of Invincibility have been opened across the country - special facilities where people can warm up, charge equipment and use communications.

And I am grateful to all our partners who are already helping Ukraine with the appropriate equipment to maintain such a level of energy sustainability of our state and society.

But still, the key task is to preserve the main energy system of Ukraine, to guarantee its stable operation despite any Russian efforts to make Ukraine the darkest place in Europe.

That is why such a format is needed.

Here and now we have to agree on specific things that will not only help Ukraine endure the winter. They will also prove as clearly as possible to any anti-democratic and anti-European forces, and primarily to Russia, that Europe has learned to prevent catastrophe and protect its people.

I will be as specific as possible now.

First. We need several categories of equipment - these are transformers, equipment for restoring high-voltage networks, gas turbine and gas piston power units. Ukrainian representatives who are present at the Conference can inform you about all the technical characteristics of this request.

Second. At least until the end of this heating season in Ukraine, we need emergency support from the European energy system. That is, the supply of electricity from the countries of the European Union to Ukraine. The volume is up to two gigawatts.

For this to become possible, a decision of ENTSO-E to increase import capacity is necessary. Again, all the technical details of such a decision will be presented by our government officials who are present at the Conference.

Such electricity supply support could cost around 800 million euros in current prices. This is significant. But significantly less than a blackout in Ukraine could cost us all. Therefore, I urge you to make one of the concrete results of this Conference the approval of all decisions for such support of Ukraine with the supply of electricity from EU countries.

Third. By analogy with the observation missions of the IAEA, which have been agreed to be sent to all nuclear power plants of Ukraine, we call on the European Union to send special missions to the objects of critical energy infrastructure, which are involved in the energy supply of Ukraine and on which the stability of our entire region directly depends. Such EU missions could become a reliable factor in stabilizing the situation and proper international control.

Fourth. Due to the destruction of power plants by terrorists, we are forced to use more gas this winter than expected. As a result, we need support in the purchase of about two billion cubic meters of gas. It is also a necessary element of our stability that needs your leadership.

Fifth. Another practical result of this Conference could be an agreement on the financing of the project, which Emmanuel has already started talking about, on the purchase of LED lamps for Ukraine. This may not seem significant to someone. But 50 million such lamps will save about one gigawatt of electricity. Given that the average deficit in our power system is about two and a half gigawatts, this project could also help significantly.

And sixth. We need a special permanent mechanism for coordinating efforts - the Paris Mechanism. This will make it possible to provide timely and effective responses to every challenge of Russian energy terror. Unfortunately, we do not yet have such a modern air defense system that can shoot down Russian missiles and drones one hundred percent, however we can create such a decision-making system that can one hundred percent make Russia's terrorist tactics meaningless.

When the energy stability of Ukraine is guaranteed for the entire winter period, when it is guaranteed that there will be no new waves of mass migration from our country to your countries, it will also be guaranteed that no strikes, no blackouts, no search for weapons somewhere out there in Iran or elsewhere will help Russia.

Russia will have to think about how to stop aggression. Finally stop.

Energy is one of the keys to this. I believe that this key will be in our hands, in your hands.

Andriy Yermak discussed with Jake Sullivan the continuation of security, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine

As part of the ongoing dialogue, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The conversation was also joined by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny - from the Ukrainian side, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley - from the American side.

The representatives of Ukraine informed the interlocutors about the current situation at the front and the measures taken to counter the Russian aggressor.

The parties discussed the issue of continuing security, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine. They noted the importance of strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.

Separately, the interlocutors paid attention to ways of achieving a just peace in Ukraine, which would be based on the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter and would envisage accountability for the aggressor state.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine thanked the United States, President Joseph Biden, both houses of the U.S. Congress and the entire American society for supporting Ukraine and the invaluable contribution to the protection of the values of freedom and democracy in Europe and the whole world.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

By the results of the conference in Paris, Ukraine attracted USD 1 billion worth assistance from partners, says Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine has mobilized about USD 1 billion of assistance from international partners for the winter period. Half of these are grants, the other half - goods, works, loans, most of which the state will receive in the current year.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna following the International Conference Standing With the Ukrainian People held in Paris.

"The initiative to consolidate all our partners to support the citizens of Ukraine during the winter period is vital for us. Especially now, when russia is trying to ruthlessly destroy the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, committing terror against the civilian population," said Denys Shmyhal.

He noted that the result of the conference was quite concrete support for Ukraine to get through the winter with the minimum losses.

Apart from attracting USD 1 billion in funds and resources, it involves the creation of an effective and efficient platform of solidarity with Ukraine. It will summarize information about the needs of Ukraine and provide a mechanism for instant response of partners.

In addition, the conference triggered a large-scale energy saving program.

"We have initiated a comprehensive program to replace 50 million outdated lamps with new LED lamps. The European Commission will finance the purchase of 30 million of them. Thus, we will save 1 GW of electricity and reduce the deficit in the network. The aggressor will not be able to plunge us into cold and darkness. We will survive with the support of our friends. I am sincerely grateful to France and personally to President Emmanuel Macron for bringing partners together to help Ukraine," the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

Grain Initiative: 8 vessels with 238,600 tonnes of agricultural products for Asia and Europe left the ports of Greater Odesa

8 vessels carrying 238,600 tonnes of agricultural products for Asia and Europe left the ports of Greater Odesa.

Currently, 23 vessels are under processing in the ports. They are being loaded with 690,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Since August 1, 550 vessels have left the ports of Greater Odesa, exporting 13.8 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to Asia, Europe and Africa.

