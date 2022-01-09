Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 31, 6.00 pm EST The one hundred eighty-ninth (189) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 31, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 31.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 47900 (+350) persons,

tanks ‒ 1974 (+20),

APV ‒ 4312 (+18),

artillery systems – 1091 (+12),

MLRS - 285 (+3),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 152 (+1),

aircraft – 234 (+0),

helicopters – 204 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 849 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0) од,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3236 (+19),

special equipment - 103 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) in the Donetsk and Kurakhove directions.

The one hundred eighty-ninth (189) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions, the situation remains unchanged. On the latter, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hai in the Chernihiv oblast and Dmytrivka and Kindrativka in the Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Duvanka, Klynove, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski, and Cherkaski Tyshky, Velyki Prohody, Tsirkuny, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Peremoha, Shestakove, Bayrak, Nortsivka, and Shevelivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to enter the administrative border of the Donetsk oblast. To date, fierce battles continue in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, in the Kodema, Zaytseve, Piski, Pervomaiske, and Maryinka areas.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems near Dolyna, Krasnopilla, Bohorodychne, and Virnopilla. Enemy aircraft struck near Virnopilla.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Berestove, Bohorodychne, Tetyanivka, Zakitne, Mala Piskunivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, and Ivano-Daryivka with mortars, tanks, and rocket artillery. Areas near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka were hit by enemy aircraft.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling from the artillery of various types was recorded near Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaytseve, Mayorsk, and Kodema. With offensive actions, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Zaitseve, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Attempts are being made to establish control over the settlement of Kodema, and fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, barrels, and rocket artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Staromykhailivka, and New York. With offensive actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, which traditionally suffered losses and retreated.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, enemy fire was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velika Novosilka, and Blagodatne.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is using tanks, rockets, and barrel artillery, the enemy carried out shelling along the contact line. The enemy is regrouping units and units of the 3rd Army Corps on the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region with the aim of resuming the offensive in the specified direction.

In the South Buh region, the enemy continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Lyubomirivka, Novomykolaivka, Lupareve, Chervonyi Yar, Novohryhorivka, Stepove, Pervomaiske, Kiselivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Ternivka, Andriivka, Osokorivka, Olhyne, Ivanivka, Trudolyubivka, Dobryanka, Potyomkine, Knyazivka and Topolyne. The Andriyivka district and the Plotnytske tract were hit by air strikes.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continues to carry out the tasks of reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping. The threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine continues.

The operational update as of 18.00 (CET), on August 31, 2022

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure from tanks, combat vehicles, and barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Duvanka, Sosnivka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Stary Saltiv, Shestakove, Nortsivka, and Husarivka settlements. It supports the high intensity of UAV reconnaissance. It carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​Ruski Tyshky. The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Prudyanka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Dolyna, Bohorodychne, and Dibrivne settlements were hit by fire. An airstrike was carried out near Virnopilla. The enemy is trying to improve the logistical support of his troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery near Vesele, Bohorodychne, Zakitne, Hryhorivka, and Spirne. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired at military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytseve districts.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy offensive attempts in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Mayorsk settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrels and jet artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Staromykhailivka. It made an unsuccessful attack attempt in the direction of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Maryinka, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Novopavlivske direction, shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka settlements was recorded. The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Pobyeda area but was unsuccessful.

In the direction of Zaporozhzhia, the areas of Burlatske, Kamianske, Novopil, Hulyaipole, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Vremivka, Novoivanivka, and Mala Tokmachka settlements were attacked by the enemy. The enemy used aviation for strikes near Chervone, Dorozhnyanka, and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions. Takes measures to replenish losses and restore the logistical support of the troop group. It carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Lupareve, Chervony Yar, Kiselivka, Kvitneve, Velyke Artakove, Shevchenkove, Mykolaiv, Bila Krynytsia, Posad-Pokrovske, Olhyne, Dobryanka, and Topoline. Areas of Andriyivka, Olhyne, and Plotnytske settlements were hit by airstrikes. The enemy pays considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today was a really busy day. I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. All relevant leaders were there: Zaluzhny, Monastyrskyi, Budanov, Maliuk, Danilov and others. I think it is obvious what issues we considered. The military reported on the situation on the frontline, on the development of the situation.

I will not reveal the details now. I will say only one thing: on behalf of our intelligence, I want to thank all our people who support us very strongly in the south of our country, and especially in Crimea. The intelligence officers are grateful for the information provided and will use it to the maximum. Let the enemies not forget whose peninsula they are staying on. Temporarily staying.

The fighting in Donbas remains fierce – the hot spots in the region have not changed. Our guys are holding their ground. I am grateful to every warrior for resilience!

Today I held a meeting with representatives of the Parliament and the Government of Ukraine regarding the current plans of the state’s work.

I took part in the work of a very respectable forum in the Czech Republic, in Prague, called Forum 2000. It was founded by Václav Havel and is attracting significant attention in Europe.

I addressed the participants of the forum and urged them to strengthen the support of our state in this war and the protection of all of Europe from Russian pressure. In particular, the issue of limiting European visas for citizens of Russia should be finally resolved.

I think it is humiliating for Europe when it is considered as just one big boutique or restaurant. Europe is primarily a territory of values, not primitive consumption. And when the citizens of the state that wants to destroy European values use Europe for their entertainment or shopping, for the vacation of their mistresses while they themselves work for the war or to simply silently wait out the immoral fall of Russia, which is happening right now, this is completely contrary to everything which Europe was united for in general.

The European Union was intended to maintain peace on the continent. Work for peaceful and democratic development of European countries. Europe cannot become morally deaf. And none of the European leaders will be able to justify the fact that the money allegedly doesn’t smell for them with the consequences of COVID.

Because if there is such deafness, if there is such a loss of the ability to distinguish the smell of blood on bills, there will be no Europe, there will be no peaceful Europe.

I am grateful to those Europeans who understand that in wartime it is the duty of any normal person to fight for the aggressor to lose, for the occupation to end, for the Russian military to leave Ukrainian land.

Today I want to thank all our agricultural workers, port workers, diplomats and government officials who returned the status of a real guarantor of food security in African countries to Ukraine.

23 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat under the UN World Food Programme have already arrived at the port of Djibouti. And they will be delivered to the people of Ethiopia, where there is the worst drought in the last 40 years and millions of people are on the verge of starvation.

We are also restoring the relevant connections with the countries of the Arabian Peninsula - almost 40 thousand tons of wheat are headed to Yemen.

And in general, more than 1.5 million tons of our food have already been exported by sea from the three ports that became operational thanks to the grain export initiative. We are doing everything for the world to feel the importance of Ukraine and be grateful to our people.

I signed the decree on awarding our warriors today. 149 combatants were awarded state awards, 15 of them posthumously. We will always remember our heroes!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/vid-imeni-rozvidki-dyakuyu-vsim-nashim-lyudyam-na-pivdni-ukr-77465

Russia wants the world to make three mistakes: to get used to the war, to put up with the war and to forget about the war; this intention should never succeed - address by the President of Ukraine to the participants of the Venice Film Festival

I appreciate the opportunity to address you today and tell our story. Tell about Ukraine, its people and the war that Russia has been waging against us for 189 days. A story that is beyond competition and beyond the limits of humanity and common sense. A drama based on real events. Embodied in life by real savages, murderers, torturers, terrorists. A tragedy accompanied not by Morricone's brilliant music, but by gruesome ditties and sounds of explosions, gunshots and air raid sirens. Horror, not 120 minutes but 189 days long. 189 days of war, which continues in Ukraine and which Europe and the world are allegedly tired of. This is what Russia claims. This is what Russia wants. A primitive plot in three acts for the world to make three dramatic mistakes. To get used to the war. To put up with the war. To forget about the war.

This intention should never succeed.

Cultural figures, directors, producers, actors, screenwriters, DOPs, composers, artists, designers, film critics and thousands of other people - from different countries of the world and one cinematographic family. Your position is important, your voice is influential, your word is loud. The least you can do today, or rather, NOT do, is not to be silent, not to be afraid, not to turn away, not to pass by and not to be indifferent to the war in Ukraine, which was unleashed by Russia.

To hear about this war in the most understandable language. For you, this is the language of cinematography. But you won't see any scary footage now: explosions, gunshots, destruction, smoke, pain and tears. You will see things that most people don't usually see. An integral part of every film, which not everyone pays attention to. Important names that fade into oblivion and obscurity, because the moment they appear on the screen, most viewers do two things: stand up and leave. I know that the first thing today is important. The second is impossible.

To be continued… To be continued? The answer to this question today depends on all of us.

Whenever someone talks about being tired of Ukraine, these titles should be mentioned. To get tired of Ukraine means to brush off these names. To forget these names.

I am confident that the whole civilized world will never do this, will never give up, will stand with Ukraine to the end, to the victorious end, when truth and justice will hear applause!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/rosiya-hoche-shob-svit-zrobiv-tri-pomilki-zvik-do-vijni-zmir-77469

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Caught up with @JosepBorrellF on the margins of #Gymnich. Josep has demonstrated strong leadership since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. EU support will continue for as long as it is necessary for Ukraine to win.

https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1564954428448428035

Dmytro Kuleba had a meeting with Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock

Dmytro Kuleba: "Met in Prague with my counterpart and friend Annalena Baerbock. We discussed the eighth EU sanctions package, visa ban for Russians, and further arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian energy blackmail is part of its war on Europe and must be met with a strong and unified European response".

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/dmytro-kuleba-had-meeting-federal-minister-foreirgn-affairs-germany-annalena-baerbock

Dmytro Kuleba met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili

Dmytro Kuleba: "I met my Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili at the margins of the informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Prague. We discussed a range of bilateral issues and the future of Eastern partnership".

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/dmytro-kuleba-met-minister-foreign-affairs-georgia-ilia-darchiashvili

Dmytro Kuleba met with Belgium’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Belgium’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib met in Prague today on the margins of Gymnich meeting. It was the occasion for an update on Ukraine’s military, diplomatic and humanitarian situation on the ground, including the worrying situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

They discussed further efforts to help Ukraine defend its territory. In this context, minister Lahbib informed her Ukrainian colleague on the support from Belgium, including Belgian’s recent 8 million euro of non-lethal support to the Ukrainian armed forces.

Minister Lahbib also welcomed the granted candidate status to Ukraine last June. Belgium is ready to support Ukraine in advancing on the path to full membership in the EU, in particular through achieving key reforms especially in the field of rule of law.

Minister Lahbib provided the following clarification on her trip to Ukraine (Crimea): Last year, as a journalist and documentary filmmaker, she visited the city of Sevastopol in Crimea in violation of Ukrainian legislation. As a documentary filmmaker, she had the project to show how Russia used culture as power and propaganda, and how artists could live under strong domination in a trying historical period. She sincerely regrets that the visit took place under such circumstances. Minister Lahbib has always defended the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the status of Crimea as an integral part of Ukraine.

Minister Lahbib wishes to personally assure the Ukrainian people of her support and of Belgium's willingness to contribute to the return of peace and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Minister Kuleba welcomed Belgium’s sincere and faithful commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity, as well as the contributions it makes to that end.

Ministers agreed to hold their next meeting at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York to follow up on bilateral projects in Ukraine.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/dmitro-kuleba-zustrivsya-z-glavoyu-mzs-belgiyi-hadzhoyu-labib

Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

The Governmental delegation of Ukraine, led by the Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Chernyshov, during a visit to the United States, met with Amos Hochstein, Department’s Senior Advisor for Energy Security.

During the meeting, the parties tackled issues of energy security and the passage of the heating season in Ukraine.

"Cooperation with the USA in the field of energy is one of the key directions our independence is based on. We immersed deeply into the issue of energy security and the smooth passage of the heating season. It is historically important for Ukraine to develop backup options in case of emergencies. It is critical to ensure each community and the state as a whole be prepared for these situations," said Oleksii Chernyshov on his Facebook page.

As was reported earlier, on August 29, the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov started working trip to the USA as the head of the Governmental delegation. Key topics of the visit are support for fast recovery and preparation for the heating season in Ukraine.