Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 30, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 30, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 47550 (+450),

tanks ‒ 1954 (+7),

APV ‒ 4294 (+25),

artillery systems – 1079 (+19),

MLRS - 282 (+3),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 151 (+2),

aircraft – 234 (+0),

helicopters – 204 (+1);

UAV operational-tactical level - 847 (+3),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

warships / boats - 15;

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3217 (+29),

special equipment - 103 (+2).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk and Kurakhove directions

The one hundred eighty-eigth (188) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk oblast, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson oblast, part of the Kharkiv oblast, Zaporizhzhia oblast, and Mykolaiv oblast.

It strengthens the grouping of troops in the Donetsk direction. The movement of units of the 3rd Army Corps to the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts continues.

Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire on the areas of the settlements of Hremyach of Chernihiv oblast and Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Starykove, Pisky and Myropilske of Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding previously occupied lines.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the Dolyna, Adamivka, Kharkiv, Khrestyshcha, Bayrak, Oleksandrivka, Mazanivka, Udy, Borshcheva, Velika Komyshuvaha, Svitlychne, Kostyantynivka, and Ruska Lozova districts with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. It used aviation for a strike near Husarivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and MLRS in the vicinity of Pryshyb, Husarivka, and Krasnopilla.

The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Shnurky, were hit by fire and retreated. Losses are being verified.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is strengthening the grouping of troops in the Kurakhiv direction due to the regrouping of individual units from the Central Military District.

Defense forces conduct positional battles in order to improve the tactical position along the contact line. The main efforts of our units are focused on fire damage to control points, anti-aircraft defense facilities, warehouses with ammunition and disrupting the functioning of the enemy's logistical support system.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the districts of Bohorodychne, Sloviansk, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Pereizne and Vyimka were damaged by fire. Enemy aircraft strikes were recorded near Hryhorivka and Pryshyb.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery near Bakhmut, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Zaytseve and Kodema. The occupiers launched a rocket attack on the district of the city of Kostiantynivka.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of Zaytseve, Vesela Dolyna and Bakhmut, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

The invaders are trying to establish control over the settlement of Kodema from several directions at the same time, fighting continues.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks near Maryinka, Vesele, Opytne and Novomykhailivka. With offensive and assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Opytnye Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske and Krasnohorivka, suffered significant losses and retreated.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled territories near Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Novopole.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage on objects in the areas of settlements of Novoprokopivka, Robotyne, Chervone, Hulyaipole, Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Kopani, Zelene Pole, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamianske, Orihiv, Stepove and Olhivske. Enemy aviation operated near Novodanylivka and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyubomirivka, Stepova Dolyna, Novohrigorivka, Kiselivka, Shyroke, Pervomaiske, Kalynivka, Andriivka, Lozove, Shevchenkove, Belousove, Zarichne, Knyazivka, Olhyne, and Zelenodolsk.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Davydiv Brid, Osokorivka, and Potyomkine. Russian occupiers continue to destroy civilian objects in the city of Mykolaiv with rocket attacks.

Under the cover of the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant, the artillery of the Russian federation intensified its shelling of the areas of the settlements of Nikopol and Oleksiivka.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continues to carry out the tasks of reconnaissance and blocking of civilian shipping.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

The operational update regarding the Russian_invasion on 06.00, on August 30, 2022

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly. Units of the Armed Forces of the republic of belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of Belarus continues.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Obody, Novovasylivka and Myropilske of the Sumy oblast.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding previously occupied lines and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Prudyanka, Dementiyivka, Ruska Lozova, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Pytomnyk, Sosnivka and Velyki Prohody settlements. Used aviation for a strike near Husarivka.

The enemy was conducting an offensive battle in order to improve the tactical position in the area of ​​the settlement of Uda, after being hit by fire by our soldiers, it retreated.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and MLRS near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopilla, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka, Dolyna, and Bohorodychne.

The enemy tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs in the Bohorodychne area. The aircraft was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Enemy units made an attempt to conduct an assault in the direction of Shnurky, but were unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Zvanivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamyansk, and Slovyansk with barrel and jet artillery. Airstrikes were carried out near Hryhorivka and Pryshyb.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Soledar, Dolyna, Zaytseve and Bilohorivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Soledar and Kodema settlements, as well as a rocket attack near Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers waged offensive battles in the directions of Zaytsevo, Shumy, and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling continues in the areas of Opytne, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novooleksandrivka, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke settlements. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, had no success, and retreated. Led reconnaissance in the direction of Opytny.

In the direction of Novopavlivske, the territories near Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Novopole and Zelene Pole were affected by enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novodanylivka, Hulyaipilske, Charivne, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Novoivanivka, and Dorozhnianka. It carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Novodanylivka, Novosilka, Kamianske and Stepove. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs in the regions of Orihiv, Hulyaipole and Novoandriivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired in the areas of the settlements Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Lymany, Blahodatne, Myrne, Kotlyareve, Shevchenkove, Novomykolaivka, Pervomaiske, Partyzanske, Shyroke, Chervona Dolyna, Chervony Yar, Murakhivka, Lozove, Trudolyubivka, Zelenodolsk, Olhyne, and Dobryanka. It made an air strike near Andriivka.

It led offensive battles in the direction of Potyomkine, had no success, withdrew. It used reconnaissance UAVs near Davydiv Brid, Snihurivka, and Velike Artakove.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping. Caliber sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for use.

Secret Service of Ukraine (SSU)

In Kyiv and Kropyvnytskyi, the SSU blocked two channels that enabled citizens of call-up age to leave Ukraine illegally.

For this purpose, criminals were forging documents for their clients, including for those supposedly studying in the EU member-states.

Using the schemes, organizers planned to make millions of ‘profits’.

In Kyiv, the SSU detained a local resident, who established a channel for illegally transporting conscripts to other countries under the guise of studying in European higher educational institutions.

The fraudster offered to ‘buy’ from him false invitations, student cards, and confirming certificates.

According to the investigation, the organizer was making the counterfeits himself.

He set up a clandestine workshop with the necessary printing equipment in his own apartment.

He offered ready-made ‘products’ through specialized Internet platforms, charging EUR 1,500 for a set of counterfeits.

The SSU detained the offender when he tried to sell a package of ‘documents’.

The SSU apprehended another organizer of illegal transportation of conscript age men across the border in Kropyvnytskyi. The offender was selling fake identity cards of IDPs who supposedly needed medical rehabilitation abroad.

His ‘services’ cost USD 3,500 per person.

SSU investigators will notify detainees of suspicion of crime under Article 332.3 of the CCU (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The court is to decide on the type of detention.

The pre-trial investigations are underway.

The SSU Cyber Security Department and the SSU Office in Kirovohrad region are investigating these cases under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.

https://ssu.gov.ua/en

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Today, the Verkhovna Rada worked quite effectively and, in particular, endorsed several important laws and ratifications that bring us closer to the European Union. No matter how difficult it is - even in the conditions of such a war - we are moving step by step towards full membership in the EU.

I have just signed these documents - on accession to the Convention on the Simplification of Formalities in Trade in Goods and to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure. They are the actual implementation of the customs visa-free regime. We did it in record time and in a completely coordinated manner - all branches of government.

And I want to thank all our diplomats, government officials, deputies who ensured this result. Ukraine will be a full member of the EU - and we are already closer to Europe than at any time in previous decades.

Representatives of the IAEA have already arrived in our country and are to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It's an important mission, and we're doing everything we can for it to be safe and work at full capacity.

Unfortunately, Rusiia does not stop provocations precisely in those directions from which the mission is supposed to arrive at the station. But I hope that the IAEA mission will be able to start its work.

The situation at the ZNPP and in Enerhodar, in the surrounding areas, remains extremely threatening. The occupiers do not leave the plant, continue shelling and do not take away their weapons and ammunition from the territory of the NPP. They intimidate our plant’s staff. The risk of a radiation disaster due to Russian actions does not decrease for a single hour.

Tonight I spoke about it with President of France Emmanuel Macron. We coordinated our positions in protecting Ukraine and Europe from Russian radiation blackmail. In the afternoon, I discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the dispatch of the mission to the plant with IAEA Director General Grossi. I hope that together with international organizations, with all our partners, we will be able to return the plant under the full control of Ukraine and force Rusiia to withdraw all its military personnel and weapons from the plant. Immediate and complete demilitarization of the ZNPP is needed.

Only Ukraine can guarantee that all processes at the Zaporizhzhia plant will take place in accordance with standards and under control. Rusiia simply does not need it.

Today I also held a meeting with American senators - Mr. Portman and Ms. Klobuchar, who arrived in Kyiv. These are people who have done a lot to protect our state and generally freedom in Europe and the world. I thanked them for the bipartisan support.

The key topic of the negotiations is, of course, our interaction with the United States of America and the necessary steps for our joint victory in this battle for freedom.

In particular, we discussed the strengthening of support for Ukraine - financial and security, strengthening of sanctions against Rusiia - these sanctions should grow like a snowball in order to demolish the terrorist potential of this state.

Over this day, the occupiers brutally shelled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and our other cities. And almost everywhere - civil infrastructure exactly.

Only one Russian shelling of Kharkiv took the lives of 5 people today, another 12 were wounded. There are also victims as a result of other shelling occasions... Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken away by the occupiers!

The Armed Forces of our country, our special services, our intelligence are doing everything possible and impossible for every Russian military to necessarily feel the Ukrainian response to this horrible terror that Rusiia has brought to our land.

Throughout the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Crimea to the Kharkiv region, the Russian army does not have and will not have a single safe base, a single quiet place. Our defenders will destroy all warehouses, headquarters of the occupiers, their equipment, wherever they are located. Near Sevastopol - then near Sevastopol. Near Luhansk - then near Luhansk. This is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers can do only two things - flee or surrender. We leave them no other options.

Currently, active hostilities are taking place almost along the entire frontline - in the south, in the Kharkiv region and in Donbas. Today I especially want to thank the warriors of the 56th and 110th brigades, who are showing maximum resilience and heroism in the Avdiivka direction. The warriors of the 53rd and 93rd brigades, who are defending the Bakhmut direction, defending courageously, intelligently, heroically.

The Russian military command was instructed to capture the Donetsk region by the end of August. The end of August is already tomorrow. And in Donbas there are the Ukrainian flag and the Ukrainian heroes. Despite everything - despite the round-the-clock Russian fire, despite the occupiers' efforts to send various mercenaries and convicts there...

I thank each and every one who stands firm, who defends positions and who accurately "subtracts" the invaders, their equipment, logistics and ammunition.

Also, today I want to once again draw the attention of all our people in Crimea - please stay away from Russian military facilities, do not stay near Russian bases and military airfields, inform the special services of Ukraine of all the information you know about the occupiers, so that the liberation of Crimea can happen faster.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Senator, co-chair of the Ukrainian Support Group in the Senate Robert Portman and US Senator, member of the Ukrainian Support Group Amy Klobuchar.

Greeting the guests who are once again visiting our country, the Ukrainian Head of State noted: "This is an important signal of support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity. I would like to express gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support in the US Congress. I would like to personally thank President Biden and his administration for their constant work."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the Senators in detail about the situation at the front. In this regard, the President of Ukraine noted the importance of security assistance coming from the United States and the need for its continuation and increase. The President also emphasized that Ukraine provides reliable control over weapons and military equipment received from foreign partners.

Noting the leadership positions of the US in the comprehensive support of Ukraine during the counteraction to the Russian armed aggression, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of intensifying financial assistance to our state. The President expressed his belief that the United States of America will continue to support Ukraine as a leader among all states that provide assistance to our country.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The President of Ukraine emphasized that Rusiia's actions are a manifestation of nuclear terrorism and pose a global threat. First of all, it concerns the European continent.

During the meeting, the work carried out by our state was separately discussed, in particular in the format of the Group on International Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which is co-chaired by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

The interlocutors also noted the importance of the recent visit to Washington by First Lady Olena Zelenska, which contributed to raising the awareness of American society and politicians about the consequences of Rusiia's full-scale war against Ukraine, as well as increasing support for our state.

The President separately emphasized the importance and effectiveness of ongoing cooperation between Ukraine and the United States at the level of Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and US National Security Advisor to the President Jacob Sullivan.

At the end of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Order of Merit of the 1st degree to the Senators, with which they were awarded by the Decree of the Head of State of August 23, 2022 for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/volodimir-zelenskij-zustrivsya-z-senatorami-ssha-robertom-po-77425

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who will lead the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Head of State highly praised the arrival of the IAEA mission, as the situation around the nuclear power plant is escalating, and Rusiia, whose troops are illegally stationed at the nuclear power plant, is blackmailing the world with a new nuclear disaster.

The President of Ukraine noted that the state leadership would like the IAEA mission headed by Rafael Grossi to find an opportunity to prevent all these threats.

"Zaporizhzhia NPP is located on the territory of Ukraine. It is and will remain the property of our state. This should be an axiom for the IAEA mission," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that the plant should be returned under Ukrainian control.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of immediate demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The nuclear power plant is not the place where weapons and explosives should be stored. Existing risks can be eliminated only by demilitarizing the plant," the President noted.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Rafael Grossi is well aware of the situation around Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The interlocutors were also unanimous about the importance of an urgent visit of the IAEA mission to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, since any incidents at it will not just affect Ukraine, but have global consequences.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/prezident-ukrayini-zustrivsya-z-generalnim-direktorom-magate-77433

Andriy Yermak emphasizes the importance of Ukraine’s fastest possible gaining of membership in the OECD Working Group, which will contribute to strengthening the trust of partners in the process of rebuilding our state

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development should become one of the key participants in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, and our country's membership in the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions will play an important role in strengthening anti-corruption policy. This was said by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during an event dedicated to cooperation with the OECD.

The event is held in the context of strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the desire of our country to become a member of the OECD. During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which took place on July 4-5 in Lugano (Switzerland), the Prime Minister of Ukraine handed over to Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann our country's application for membership in the OECD.

A prerequisite for this is joining the Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions as a full member. The government of Ukraine submitted an application for joining this group on 2 August 2022.

Andriy Yermak, who heads the group on approaching membership in the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions, emphasized that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is a unique intergovernmental center of knowledge and a powerful player on the international arena, whose opinions and conclusions are listened to by the European Union, the IMF, the World Bank, the EBRD, the USA and the G20.

The Head of the President's Office noted that the OECD is participating in the development of the Recovery Plan for Ukraine.

"The experience and capabilities of the Organization are extremely valuable, even unique for post-war reconstruction. Therefore, the OECD should be one of the key international players during the reconstruction of Ukraine," he said.

According to Andriy Yermak, today Ukraine is fighting for its future, and therefore transparency in relations with other states, which is the basis of trust, is of particular importance.

He emphasized that post-war Ukraine should become attractive for investments, and that is why our state institutions should inspire confidence among investors.

According to Andriy Yermak, our state is working on strengthening anticorruption institutions, because the fight against corruption is one of the fundamental values for Ukraine.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, for his part, noted that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development stands with Ukraine and is determined to help together with international partners in the post-war reconstruction of our country.

He emphasized that the OECD is ready to help Ukraine so that corruption risks do not stand in the way of the reconstruction process.

The Secretary-General said that the OECD has been extremely active in cooperating with our country since 2014, in particular helping build institutions. And in the last report of the Organization, which came out in May, significant progress in Ukrainian anticorruption legislation was noted.

Mathias Cormann emphasized the importance of efforts to increase transparency in the public sphere, in particular, in the issue of avoiding conflicts of interest and ensuring integrity. Also, according to him, it is extremely important to protect anticorruption bodies from attacks.

The Secretary-General of the OECD noted that he was extremely pleased to receive Ukraine's application for participation in the OECD Working Group, the process of joining which brings our country closer to the standards of the Organization and the UN Convention against Corruption.

He emphasized that the submission of the application is a confirmation of the determination of the Ukrainian authorities to advocate anticorruption reforms and adhere to OECD standards.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/andrij-yermak-nagoloshuye-na-vazhlivosti-yaknajshvidshogo-zd-77421

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Strengthening relations with the OECD has always been one of the key priorities for Ukraine, stated Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a statement online during a public discussion "Cooperation with the OECD and new horizons for the Ukrainian anti-corruption agenda" held with the participation of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. Among those participating in the event were Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, and the British Ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons.

"The enemy rests assured that military actions will endanger our economic development and implementation of reforms. But in response, on the contrary, we intensify our partnership with developed countries and international organizations. Ukraine's status as a candidate for the EU is a clear proof of that," Denys Shmyhal stressed.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine's goal is to gain full membership in both the European Union and the OECD. According to him, the OECD has supported our country for many years on the path of economic transformation and modernization of state institutions and governance.

"Together, we have achieved incredible results in various areas, such as implementation of anti-corruption reform, improvement of the tax system, investments, green economy, entrepreneurship and competition policy, corporate and state governance, education, energy, decentralization, etc. It's time to move on," the Head of Government emphasized.

The Prime Minister recalled that during the International Lugano Ukraine Recovery Conference, he had submitted to Mathias Cormann an application for Ukraine to become a member of the OECD. In addition, with the political support of the President of Ukraine and on the initiative of the Head of the Office of the President Andri Yermak, on August 2, Ukraine's request to join the OECD Working Group on Bribery.

"Ukraine has already embarked on drafting the post-war reconstruction plan. And we see the OECD as an important partner in the process of our recovery, while joining the Working Group is one of the measures that the Government of Ukraine includes in this recovery plan. After all, we want the reconstruction of Ukraine to be based on reliable international standards and to contribute to global prosperity," said Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the decision of the OECD Council to establish a regional office in Ukraine and called on representatives of central authorities to provide maximum assistance to the OECD in opening of it.

Mathias Kormann, for his part, noted that the OECD stands side by side with Ukraine and is determined to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine's application to join the OECD, which had been submitted by the Prime Minister in Lugano, is a reflection of the determination to carry out reforms and adhere to EU and OECD standards.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/denys-shmyhal-meta-ukrainy-nabuttia-povnotsinnoho-chlenstva-v-ies-ta-oesr

Comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the passage of the ship "Sparta II" through the Bosphorus Strait

On August 29, 2022, Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine Yagmur Ahmet Guldere was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi expressed to the Ambassador of Türkiye the concern of the Ukrainian Side in connection with the available information regarding the transportation of S-300 missile systems from Syria to Rusiia via the Bosphorus Strait by the ship "Sparta II" chartered by Russian ministry of defense.

The Turkish Embassy was handed a verbal note of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the raised issue.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine drew the attention of the Ambassador of Türkiye to the fact that, according to the provisions of the Convention regarding the Regime of the Straits of July 20, 1936, the specified vessel falls under the definition of a warship for the purposes of this Convention.

M.Tochytskyi requested the Turkish side to provide official information regarding the cargo that was transported by the ship "Sparta II" through the Bosphorus Strait, as well as regarding the measures taken by Türkiye in order to fulfill the provisions of the Convention and prevent further escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Deputy Minister expressed the hope that the Turkish side will strictly adhere to its decision of February 28, 2022 to close the Black Sea straits for Russian warships during the Russian-Ukrainian war in line with the consistent position of the Republic of Türkiye to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in its internationally recognized borders.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/komentar-mzs-ukrayini-shchodo-prohodu-sudna-sparta-ii-cherez-protoku-bosfor

Ministry of Infrastructure

Today, the bulk carrier BRAVE COMMANDER, chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme, arrived in Djibouti. It has 23,000 metric tons of wheat on board, which will be delivered to consumers in Ethiopia after unloading.

“Since the signing of the “grain initiative”, we understood the global food responsibility of Ukraine to the world, especially to the countries in Africa and Asia facing a humanitarian disaster. That is why, in close cooperation with the UN, we have already sent two ships with more than 50 thousand metric tons of agricultural products to help the people of Ethiopia and Yemen.

For our part, we ensure the fastest and most efficient process of receiving, loading and sending these vessels. Such transportation is an undeniable priority for us.

We continue to work with the UN World Food Program to increase the amount of food aid. I am grateful to our partners for their cooperation,” commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the bulk carrier BRAVE COMMANDER departed from the port “Pivdennyi” on August 16.

In addition, already today, on August 30, the second vessel chartered by the UN World Food Program left the port “Pivdennyi”. 37.5 thousand metric tons of wheat for the needs of the population of Yemen are aboard the bulk carrier KARTERIA.

In general, during the implementation of the Initiative on safe transportation of agricultural products, 61 ships with 1.5 million metric tons of agricultural products on board have already departed from Ukrainian ports.