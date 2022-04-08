Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 3, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 3, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 41350 (+180),

tanks ‒ 1774 (+6),

APV ‒ 4022 (+8),

artillery systems – 939 (+3),

MLRS - 259 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 118 (+1),

aircraft – 223 (+0),

helicopters – 191 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 740 (+1),

cruise missiles - 180 (+6),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2922 (+8),

special equipment - 83 (+1).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) at the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The one hundred sixty first (161) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, communications training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the republic of belarus was held. The occupiers continue to use the territory of the republic of belarus to transfer sabotage and intelligence groups to the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from barrel artillery. Conducts aerial reconnaissance in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. The work of the enemy's means of radio-electronic warfare is noted.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Prudyanka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshki, Nova Mykolaivka, Rubizhne, Pishchane, Borshcheva, Zamulivka, Lebyazhe, Korobochkyne, Bazaliivka and Basove were shelled.

The occupiers made an advance in the direction of Kochubeyivka - Dementiyivka, were repulsed and retreated.

In the Slovyansk direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne, Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenky, Barvinkove, Shnurky, Husarivka, and Dmytrivka.

With the forces of the reconnaissance group, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance south of Mazanivka, the occupiers were detected and neutralized.

In Donetsk region, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery, as well as tanks near Siversk, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Nykyforivka and Tetyanivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, in order to dislodge our units from the occupied lines, artillery shelling was conducted in the areas of Kodema, Semyhirya, Travneve, Vyimka, Berestove, Bakhmutske and Opytne settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Semihirya and Bilohorivka.

The enemy launched an offensive in the area of ​​the western outskirts of Berestove, was unsuccessful, and retreated. The situation is the same on the directions Volodymyrivka – Yakovlivka and Semihirya – Kodema.

Fighting continues on the Volodymyrivka - Soledar and Pokrovske - Bakhmut directions.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted powerful fire damage on the directions of Vidrodzhennya – Kodem and Dolomytne – Semihyrya and forced the occupiers to withdraw.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the Avdiivka area. Tried to improve the tactical position, unsuccessfully, retreated with losses.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded near Kostyantynivka, Novosilky, Velyka Novosilka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novopole, Yurkivka, and Hulyaipole.

Due to the low level of staffing of the tank regiment of the reserve, the equipment of the military unit, which was moved to the Zaporizhzhia direction at the end of May of this year, was handed over for additional staffing of the tank battalions that are part of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

To counteract the technical means of intelligence, the enemy deploys means of radio-electronic warfare.

In the South Buh region, in order to hinder the actions of our troops, the enemy is shelling positions from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potyomkyne, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Velyka Kostromka, Apostolove, Stepova Dolyna, Posad Pokrovske, Novohrihorivka, Luparevo, Lymany, Kobzartsi, Shyroke, Kvitneve and Bilohirka. Used aviation to attack the area of ​​the Plotnytske tract.

It conducts aerial reconnaissance to clarify the position of our troops, adjust fire and control the camouflage of his units.

It continues to take measures to ensure the protection of bridge crossings across the Dnipro River.

In the waters of the Black Sea, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers ready to use high-precision weapons.

The enemy's aviation group conducts systematic combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups. Efforts are focused on hitting military facilities in the Donetsk direction. Due to bad weather conditions, the intensity of aviation flights is reduced.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units continue to fire at strongpoints, manpower concentrations, and enemy logistical support bases.

The operational update on 18.00 СET, on August 3, 2022.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel,s and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Duvanka, Dementiivka, Zolochiv, Prudyanka, Svitlychne, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Lisne, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Korobochkyne, Stara Hnylytsia, Mospanove, Pryshyb, Peremoha, Ukrainka, Rubizhne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Stary Saltiv, Molodova, and Velyka Babka. Made an airstrike near Prudyanka.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near Petrivka, Fedorivka, and Dementiivka.

The enemy used means of radio-electronic warfare in Ivanivka, Studenka, Vasylenkove ​​and Hetmanivka districts.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Protopopivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Mechebylove, Husarivka, Chepil, Nortsivka, Dolyna, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia settlements. Novopavlivka, Dovgenke, Dibrivne, Brazhkivka, Virnopillya, Chervone, Karnaukhivka, Ridne, Adamivka, Bogorodychne and Mayak.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Zvanivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Siversk, Verkhnokamyanske, Pyskunivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrels and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Berestove, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve, Travneve, Kodema, Mayorsk, Pidgorodne, Vesela Dolyna, Pokrovske, Krasnopolivka, Bilohorivka, and Vesele. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Bakhmutske, Soledar, Berestove, Yakovlivka, and Klynove.

The Russian invaders carried out assaults in the Berestove area and in the directions of Volodymyrivka – Yakovlivka, Pokrovske – Bakhmut, Volodymyrivka – Soledar, Vidrodzhennya – Kodema, Vidrodzhenmya – Zaytseve, Semihirya – Kodema and Dolomitne – Semihirya. Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy assault attempts, inflicted losses on the invaders, and pushed them back.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired tanks and artillery at the districts of New York, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Pisky, Netaylove, and Kamyanka.

The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the directions of Novoselivka Druga - Krasnohorivka, Spartak - Avdiivka, Vasylivka - Krasnohorivka, Mineralne - Avdiivka, and in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia areas, shelling was recorded in the areas of Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Bogoyavlenka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novopilla, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Mala Tokmachka, Lukyanivske, Neskuchne, Poltavka, Mohyla Storozhova, Olhivske, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Chervone, Bilohirya and Vremivka. The enemy launched airstrikes near Novosilka, Novopola and Poltavka.

All attempts of the occupiers to advance in the direction of Maryinka and Bilohirka were nullified by our defenders.

In the South Buh region, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Mykolaiv, Prybuzke, Zorya, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Lymany, Lupareve, Partyzanske, Kobzartsi, Nova Zorya, Andriivka, Bila Krynytsia, Chervonyi Yar, Lepetyha, Halitsynove, Lyubomirivka and Chervona Dolyna.

It carried out an air strike near the Andriivka tract. The enemy led an offensive battle in the direction of Bilohirka, had no success, and withdrew. The enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. In the waters of the Black Sea, two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The occupiers are demoralized by the total resistance of the Ukrainian people. It is becoming more and more difficult for the Russian command to replenish the units that suffer losses in the senseless war it has unleashed.

Russian propaganda continues to lie, inventing non-existent victories and covering up the crimes of its army and mercenaries. Therefore, we urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation.

General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Ukraine Bridget Brink. During the meeting, topical issues of cooperation and deepening of joint initiatives were discussed.

Her Excellency the Ambassador congratulated Andriy Kostin on entering the position. She also positively assessed his first decision - appointing the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

"Ukraine must win both wars: the external against the aggressor country, and the internal against corruption. My position as the Prosecutor General and a citizen is that each of us is on the front line and must work for victory. For my part, I am ready to provide all the necessary support to anti-corruption agencies," Andriy Kostin emphasized.

Separately, the parties discussed the importance of effectively investigating crimes of aggression and war crimes of the russian federation in Ukraine. The Prosecutor General noted that the support of international experts and experienced specialists is crucial for the restoration of justice - the primary demand of society.

"Effective coordination on the part of the prosecutor's office is key both for intensifying the work of the law enforcement system and for projects of international partnership support. We are working on strengthening this role of the prosecutor's office, because our main goal is the result in the investigation of war crimes, which the Ukrainians demand," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Ambassador Brink noted that the partners are ready to continue providing their assistance to complete the process of transformation of the prosecutor's office and to satisfy society's demand for justice, including concerning war crimes. She also added that the United States would continue to provide expert support and assistance in investigating heinous crimes committed by russian servicemen.

Discussing the issue of reform in the prosecutor's office, Andriy Kostin expressed his position of the need to continue institutional reform to ensure transparency, efficiency, and public accountability.

He noted that one of the important initiatives is adopting a comprehensive criminal justice strategy. The Prosecutor General also shared his vision regarding digitizing the prosecutor's office: "The introduction of an electronic system of criminal proceedings will help simplify, speed up and systematize the work of law enforcement agencies, in particular with regard to war crimes."

The parties agreed to continue close cooperation to build a vital, independent, open prosecutor's office as an institution whose role is critical in coordinating the criminal justice system.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/posts/genprokuror-andrii-kostin-zustrivsya-z-poslom-ssa-v-ukrayini-bridzit-brink

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

These days, in our information space and in social networks, there are a lot of reports about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographies. First - the Balkans, then - Taiwan, now it may be the Caucasus... All these situations seem different, although they are united by one factor, namely: the global security architecture did not work. If it worked, there wouldn't be all these conflicts.

And this is actually what Ukraine has been drawing attention to not only for 161 days since the start of the full-scale war, but for years. Since Russia has completely ignored international law, the interests of humanity as such.

2014 became a turning point. Then, in quite obvious situations - with Crimea, with Donbas, with the downed Malaysian Boeing - Russia avoided immediate and tangible responsibility, preserved business and political ties with the world... And now many in global relations believe that they will manage to do so as well.

That is why Ukrainians are now doing a very important thing for everyone in the world. Our people united the free world not just around their struggle for freedom, but around understanding how fragile our freedom is. The freedom of every nation in Europe and in other parts of the world.

This fragility can only be protected by joint action, and for this to work in the long term, there must be an effective global security architecture that ensures that no state can ever again resort to terror against another state.

At the system level, at the level of global institutions, this is exactly what we are currently working for - both the Ukrainian state and all our partners.

Today I spoke with the student community of Australia. More than 20 universities, as well as the interest of Australia's leading media, politicians. I called on all our Australian friends to help us in the information war and spread the truth about Ukrainian defense and Russian terror as much as possible.

It is necessary to solve an extremely important national task: the Ukrainian point of view should be seen and heard in those parts of the world where Russian propaganda is still very loud. This applies to the Pacific region, the countries of South and East Asia, the Arab world, Africa and Latin America. And that is why information support is needed from all our people and all friends abroad whose voice can be heard.

Today I met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia who visited Ukraine. I thanked him for starting the visit with the topic of restoring Ukraine. In the Zhytomyr region, in the framework of our Fast Recovery Plan, we will begin the construction of the first kindergarten out of fifteen objects that have been proposed to the Estonian Government for help in the reconstruction of the region. This is extremely important right now - when displaced people are returning home.

Estonia is one of those countries that started helping us even before February 24 and whose support has become extremely important. Ukraine will always remember this.

Switzerland has today joined the European Union's seventh package of sanctions - and I am grateful for that. When such a country does not remain neutral in the protection of values and human morality, it is a very important signal for the whole world.

Now it is felt that Russia has begun to realize the inevitability of being recognized as a terrorist state. After all that the Russian army and allegedly private Russian military companies have done, no other terrorist organization in the world can claim primacy in terror. Russia is definitely number one among terrorists. And this definitely deserves legal consequences, in particular, in the decisions of the United States and other world actors.

And precisely because of this, a new propaganda activity started in Moscow. They suddenly decided to define "Azov" as terrorists, although when a terrorist state does this, it is obviously absurd. They are activating various emissaries with theses that the terrorist state allegedly wants negotiations... If Russia really wanted the end of the war, it would not accumulate its reserves in the south of Ukraine now and would not create mass graves of murdered innocent people on Ukrainian territory.

Well, in general, it is simply disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values work for Russia, which is fighting against these values.

Therefore, we need to fight, we need to beat terrorists on our land, we need to spread information about Ukrainian interests and achieve success and victories for Ukraine. Each and every one at their own level - both Ukrainians and partners. Terror can be stopped only by a joint indomitable force.

I signed a new decree on awarding our warriors. 194 combatants were awarded state awards. 28 of them - posthumously.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/krihkist-svobodi-mozhna-zahistiti-lishe-spilnimi-diyami-maye-76869

The world must make a choice: an end to Russian atrocities or more explosions of Russian bombs - address by the President of Ukraine to students and lecturers of Australian universities

A total of 20 universities in Australia are currently participating in the broadcast. I am grateful for this opportunity to speak with you.

Every day, the world is shocked by new reports about new Russian crimes. This should not become usual for the world. Because it will mean that the world has come to terms.

A lot of people worried and maybe still worry about the fact that it is necessary to act delicately and not to anger Russia. Regarding Russia being able to "save face". By now it should be obvious to everyone - all this is of no importance. It is impossible to anger those who are mad. It is impossible to save face for someone who does not want it.

The Russian Federation has been openly demonstrating this to all states for 161 days in a row. Now it is important not to forget any of them. The world always talks about Russia's actions only in the context of their latest, so to speak, "current" atrocity. Now the world must finally put everything together and realize...

He who wants to save face does not erase peaceful cities and villages from the face of the Earth. Does not fire at them with MLRS every day and every night. Does not shoot at residential buildings with cruise missiles. Does not fire cluster munitions or phosphorus bombs at residential areas.

Does not fire missiles at the railway station or the shopping mall, for example, in the city of Kramatorsk. Does not drop bombs on maternity hospitals and hospitals. Kindergartens, schools and universities. Museums, theaters, churches. Does not commit thousands of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Does not organize mass executions of civilians…

He who wants to save face does not organize blockades of the occupied cities. Does not leave thousands of people without food and drinking water, necessary daily medications, light, without heating, connection, without the slightest hope. Does not disrupt humanitarian corridors….

Does not seize nuclear power plants, does not fire at power units with tanks. Does not threaten the world with a nuclear strike and nuclear war. Does not threaten to create an energy crisis. Does not block ports and ships with grain, creating a threat of mass famine on the planet. And after signing the document on the unblocking of ports and free passage of ships, does not fire missiles at the seaport the day after signing!

Does not treat prisoners of war worse than animals, does not torture, does not organize mass executions, atrocities, terrorist attacks…

He who has lost his mind, heart, conscience, dignity and, in general, everything human, does not seek to save face. At least because he lost it a long time ago.

Today's Russia lost its face a long time ago. It did not happen yesterday, not the day before yesterday, and not last week. This was simply confirmed once again. Once again, the world saw what was hiding under the mask of a supposed peacemaker, which Russia tried to wear for many years. There is another mask. With slits for eyes and mouth. A mask worn by terrorists.

And the only difference between terrorists and Russia is that the first take responsibility for their actions, while Russia does not have the courage to do so and has the audacity to blame others for its crimes. Other countries and the whole world.

Now this world faces a choice. Long overdue, not convenient for someone, unpleasant, and for someone - inevitable.

For many countries, the time has come when their own interests must yield to the interests of the planet. Because otherwise, both the first and the second will be under threat due to the actions of the world terrorist. Any trade, business, other forms of cooperation with Russia today, first of all, bring not probable benefits to some but probable death to others. Political, economic, energy or any other expediency is equal to the lives of thousands of people today. Who are killed by Russian weapons.

The world must make a choice. The UN must make a choice. The UN Security Council must make a choice. The International Committee of the Red Cross must make a choice. The OSCE must make a choice. EU countries must make a choice. NATO countries must make a choice. The G7 and G20 countries must make a choice. The US must make a choice and take this important step. Recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. This time has come. Long ago. The global countdown has started. And then there are only 2 options. Determination, and therefore an end to the crimes and atrocities of Russia, or – more bomb explosions from these terrorists.

I am extremely grateful to the government of Anthony Albanese, just as to the previous Australian government, for the systematic support of our state. Which includes large-scale military and humanitarian aid, sanctions against Russian and Belarusian legal entities and individuals, abolition of tariffs on Ukrainian goods, provision of coal for our energy industry. Today, your country provides the largest military aid to Ukraine among non-NATO countries.

We would appreciate your continued assistance. The war is not over. And today, more than ever, we need the support of all civilized countries, together with which we will definitely stop and defeat evil.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/svit-maye-zrobiti-vibir-pripinennya-zvirstv-rosiyi-abo-cherg-76849

Prime Minister of Ukraine

On Wednesday, August 3, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu. The parties discussed strengthening the intergovernmental dialogue, support and post-war recovery of Ukraine.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the Estonian Government and people for the great support and assistance they provide to our country in all directions.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government also expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for humanitarian aid and support for Ukraine on the way towards European integration, in particular, in the issue of obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia also tackled the Recovery Plan of our country. Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia would help in the reconstruction of Zhytomyr region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia also assured that the new composition of the Estonian Government continues its comprehensive support to Ukraine. In particular, a new aid package will be approved in the near future, which will include weapons, ammunition and training for the Ukrainian military. According to Urmas Reinsalu, Estonia further insists that Russia bears responsibility for the aggression through an international tribunal.

https://tinyurl.com/4f3jj6h7

The expansion of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation within the framework of multilateral formats and the intensifying of sanctions against the Russian federation were among the issues for discussion during a meeting in Kyiv between the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau.

Denys Shmyhal thanked Zbigniew Rau for his personal clear position in contacts with international partners regarding joining efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine. In this context, the parties discussed the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the Russian federation, in particular the adoption of the seventh package of sanctions by the European Union.

Denys Shmyhal emphasized that Poland is one of the most powerful advocates of Ukraine in the international arena. He thanked for the all-round support of our country, the military, and the help to displaced people.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Poland considered, among other things, cross-border cooperation and the expansion of opportunities for the export of Ukrainian products.

The Head of the Ukrainian government also proposed to organize a meeting in the format of the Lublin Triangle in the near future and emphasized that Ukraine was also interested in the further development of Ukrainian-Polish-British cooperation and the Three Seas initiative as well.

For his part, Zbigniew Rau assured that Poland was doing everything it could take to continue supporting Ukraine.

https://tinyurl.com/5n7x5uub

The Government has approved the conditions for providing mortgage lending for the state-owned company Ukrfinzhytlo as part of the Affordable Mortgage program initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From October 1, the following people will be eligible to get a soft loan at 3% for 20 years with a down payment of 20% for the purchase of housing:

military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector;

doctors;

teachers and pedagogical workers;

scientists.

Employers of the above categories of employees will have the opportunity to compensate them for the initial contribution and part of the body of the loan at the expense of budget programs (the amount of compensation depends on the length of service). Later, the program will become available to all Ukrainians whose residential real estate does not exceed 52.5 square meter + 21 square meter per each family member.

"In this way, Ukrainians, and, first of all, our military, law enforcement officers, doctors and teachers, will be able to purchase apartments on preferential terms. This will partially solve the problem of housing shortage, return Ukrainians who have lost their homes from abroad and activate the construction industry thanks to the increase in the volume of orders," noted First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

As part of the Affordable Mortgage program, it will be possible to purchase housing up to 52.5 square meters of total area + 21 square meter for each subsequent family member. If we are talking about the regional center, then in a building that has been in operation for no more than 10 years. The cost should not exceed the estimated value determined by either an assessment officer or a bank employee.

Also the cost of 1 square meter should not exceed the average cost of construction, determined by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and increased by 2.5 times for regional centers, cities with a population of more than 300,000 people, at a distance of up to 15 km from Kyiv; by 2 times - for cities with a population of 100,000 – 300,000 persons, 1.75 times – for other settlements.

Housing must be insured against the risks of accidental destruction or accidental damage at the total assessed value of property.