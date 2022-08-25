Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 24, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 24, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 45700 (+150),

tanks ‒ 1924 (+3),

APV ‒ 4243 (+5),

artillery systems – 1036 (+3),

MLRS - 266 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 147 (+1),

aircraft – 234 (+0),

helicopters – 199 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level - 819 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3160 (+10),

special equipment - 99 (+0).

Russia enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk direction.

Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! The one hundred and eighty-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russia large-scale invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, and restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses.

Russia occupiers continue to carry out air and missile attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. Do not ignore air raid signals.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation remains without significant changes, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversky region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy shelled the Tovstodubove settlement of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding previously occupied lines.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Karasivka, Borshcheva, Peremoha, Ruska Lozova, Zamulivka, Bazaliivka, Pushkarne, Mospanove, Slobozhanske, Husarivka and Chepil settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy launched airstrikes near Mospanove, Husarivka, and Prudyanka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV near Dementiivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire near Krasnopilla and Mazanivka. Tried to conduct reconnaissance near Bohorodychne. Our soldiers inflicted fire damage on the occupiers and forced them to flee.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues active operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, it carried out shelling from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Siversk, Zakytne, and Rozdolivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAV near Zvanivka and Raihorodok.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilohorivka settlements. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Bakhmutske and Kodema. There was no success.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types near Maryinka, Pisky, Netaylovo, Krasnohorivka, and Zalizne. Made an airstrike near Nevelske. Enemy led offensive battles in the direction of the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. There was no success.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the districts of Kostyantynivka and Vuhledar were affected by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Vremivka, Olhivske and Orestopil settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Olhivske and Novopole. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs near Shcherbaky, Stepove and Vasylivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on holding the occupied areas and restraining the actions of the Defense Forces.

The enemy used barrel and rocket artillery for shelling the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zorya, Tavriyske, Zasilya, Novomykolaivka, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Partyzanske, Lozove, Bila Krynytsia, Dobryanka, Osokorivka, Potyomkine and Trudolyubivka. Carried out airstrikes near Potyomkine and Lozove. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Sukhy Stavok and Velyke Artakove settlements.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Operational information as of 6 pm (CET)

Air and missile strikes on military and civilian targets in Ukraine continue. Today is a day especially rich in air alarms.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions, the situation remains unchanged. In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled the Tovstodubove, Shevchenkove, and Zapsillia settlements of the Sumy oblast with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Kharkiv, Svitlychne, Slatyne, Ruski Tyshky, and twenty more settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Used aviation for strikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Pryshyb, Rubizhne, and Odnorobivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy affected the areas of Slovyansk, Dolyna, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopilla, Kostyantynivka, and Dibrivne with the fire of barrel and jet artillery. Made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Nova Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Shumy, Zaitseve, Vasyukivka, Kodema, Bilogorivka, and Yakovlivka were hit by the enemy's barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy tried to destroy important objects in the areas of the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut with air strikes.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske, and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy used barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems for shelling in the vicinity of Avdiyivka, Alexandropil, Opytne, Vodyane, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, and Nevelske. The areas of Mar'inka, Oleksandropil, and Vodyane settlements were hit by enemy airstrikes.

With offensive and assault actions, the occupiers once again tried to establish control over the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske. They did not have success, traditionally suffered losses, and left.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, enemy aircraft strikes were recorded near Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, and Novomayorskyi.

Defense forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's offensive in the direction of the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Novopole, Mali Shcherbaky, Orichiv, and fifteen other settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. Areas near Novosilka, Poltavka, Novopole and Dorozhnyanka were hit by enemy aircraft.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas continues to perform the task of blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depths of the territory of Ukraine.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy, with the aim of deterring our troops, shelled the territory along the contact line from the available means of fire damage. It used aviation for strikes on the areas of Trudolyubivka, Andriyivka, Potyomkyne, Oleksandrivka, Lozove, Velike Artakove and Bila Krynytsia settlements.

The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Mykolaivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy and pushed them back.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

Fellow Ukrainians!

It's almost night, our main day, Independence Day of Ukraine, is coming to an end. But our independence does not end and will never end. And there will be our 32nd Independence Day, and 33rd, and all the following ones, as long as time on earth lasts. Ukraine will live forever. And it will only get stronger every day. And absolutely everyone in the world understands this - from the UN Security Council to all capitals without exception.

Therefore, let's not retreat from our path, let's fight, express gratitude to everyone who supports us, take care of our state, preserve our unity - the same unity as today, as every day over these six months. And no enemy will be able to defeat us. There are no such bombs that can erase freedom, and there will never be such missiles that can break the will of the people who believe in themselves.

Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in the car, an 11-year-old teenager died, a Russia missile destroyed his house.

Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue. We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land. Not a single stain of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine. We will make our way to victory! It will happen!

Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by these invaders, these enemies.

Eternal glory to all our warriors! Glory to our people!

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/nemaye-takih-raket-yaki-mozhut-zlamati-volyu-narodu-sho-viri-77309

Russia must be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, the corresponding resolution will be submitted for consideration by the 77th session of the UN General Assembly - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting dedicated to maintaining peace and security in Ukraine and called on the participants to hold Russia accountable for the crime of aggression against our country.

Today, as a result of a Russia missile attack on the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, four passenger cars caught fire, at least 15 people died and about 50 were wounded.

“Rescuers are working. But, unfortunately, the number of dead may still increase. This is how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council,” the President noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that today the Russia Federation has put the world on the brink of a radiation disaster, as the Russia troops have made the territory of the ZNPP – the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – a combat zone.

“Because of Russia's armed provocations, because of shelling, because of the deployment of terrorists under the Russia flag on the territory of the plant. Now all of Europe and all neighboring regions are under the threat of radiation pollution,” he said.

The President insists that the IAEA mission must take permanent control of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible, and Russia must unconditionally stop nuclear blackmail and completely leave the plant.

In addition, the Head of State drew the attention of the members of the UN Security Council to the fact that in the XXI century we have to fight artificial famine in various countries provoked by Russia's aggression.

“I am thankful to the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Guterres, and Türkiye, Mr. President, as well as all other conscientious subjects of international relations who are fighting against the food crisis, which only Russia is responsible for. And in the coming weeks, we must do everything to expand the existing grain export initiative,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed.

He also noted that the Russia Federation is deliberately trying to provoke an energy crisis and deprive tens of millions of people of normal access to basic goods by raising energy prices.

“Energy crisis for Europe, threat of large-scale famine, political chaos for African and Asian countries, price crisis for the whole world. Isn’t too much allowed to one state, whose representative is sitting among you?” the President addressed the participants of the meeting.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russia invaders killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed dozens of our cities with artillery. Russia does not adhere to basic conventions regarding prisoners of war.

“The deliberate murder by the Russia occupiers of our prisoners of war in Olenivka became one of the most dreadful pages in the history of Europe. And there is an urgent need for a UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka, whose mandate should be extended to all Ukrainian prisoners of war currently held by Russia forces,” he urged.

The Head of State emphasized: if Russia is not stopped now by the victory of Ukraine, all Russia murderers will inevitably end up in other countries as well.

“And we must all unite and act as resolutely as possible so that there are no more traces of Russia missiles and cities burned by Russia artillery anywhere else,” he said.

According to the President, so that there is never again the threat of a radiation disaster, Russia must leave the captured territory of Ukraine.

“So that there is never a food crisis again, Russia must leave our land and our sea. So that no country in the world can ever again disregard the UN Charter and conventions binding on all mankind, Russia must be held accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine,” the President emphasized.

“The relevant resolution will be submitted for consideration by the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. In order for a sense of justice to return to international relations, we must all confirm and force Russia to recognize that the inviolability of borders and peace are unconditional values for all nations,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The President supported the ambitious intention of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to organize the Summit of the Future next year. According to him, it will be very symbolic if this event takes place in Ukraine, as the future of the world is being decided on the territory of our country.

“In order to build the future, it is necessary to leave in the trashbox of history what has always prevented humanity from living in peace, namely aggression and colonial ambitions. That is, what Russia came to Ukraine with. And I believe that we will really be able to build the future,” the Head of State noted, adding that the issue of security of the whole free world is being decided at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in our seaports, in Donbas and in Crimea.

"Our independence is your security," the President summed up.

This is Volodymyr Zelenskyy's third speech at the UN Security Council since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The participation of the President of Ukraine in this meeting was endorsed by 13 out of 15 delegations to the Security Council.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/rosiya-maye-buti-prityagnuta-do-vidpovidalnosti-za-zlochin-a-77301

Olena Zelenska started a series of conversations with the participants of the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska conducts a series of phone and video conversations with colleagues - participants of the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, during which she discusses the results of the event and future steps for cooperation in humanitarian, cultural, educational projects, as well as in the field of mental and physical health.

The first talks have already taken place. In particular, Olena Zelenska talked with wife of the President of the European Council Amelie Derbaudrenghien, First Lady of the Republic of Latvia Andra Levite, First Lady of Belize Rossana Maria Briceño and wife of the President of Iceland Eliza Reid.

Summing up the month that has passed since the Summit was held, she emphasized that the event is still yielding important results for Ukraine.

"When establishing the Summit, I wanted it to be not just an event once a year, but a permanent platform for interaction. And, as we can see, it succeeds. In the framework of the Second Summit, we have already raised about 200 million hryvnias. Donations came from 51 countries of the world through the UNITED24 platform. Thanks to charitable contributions, the Ministry of Health purchased the first 57 EMS vehicles," she said.

According to the President's wife, the vehicles will soon go to the frontline regions and hot spots of the country, where they are most needed now. Tenders are ongoing.

In addition to discussing the results of the Summit, during the conversation with the wife of the President of the European Council, Olena Zelenska thanked for the financial support from the EU allocated to Ukraine for humanitarian needs, as well as for the creation of logistics centers for the provision of humanitarian aid to our country in Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The First Lady of Ukraine also noted the European Commission's introduction of the medical evacuation procedure (MEDEVAC) for seriously ill patients to EU member states, which are able to accommodate and provide treatment for such patients in their medical facilities.

In a conversation with First Lady of the Republic of Latvia Andra Levite, the wife of the President of Ukraine thanked for sheltering more than 35,000 Ukrainian temporary migrants in Latvia, as well as for accepting wounded military personnel for treatment and rehabilitation. The Latvian side receives two groups with a total number of 36 people: 21 wounded arrived in Riga on August 8 (treatment and rehabilitation will take place at the Riga East University Hospital); 12 people have been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation since August 15 at the Vaivari National Rehabilitation Center. In addition, Olena Zelenska noted the important help of the Republic of Latvia in the organization of summer camps in the country, where children from Ukraine have the opportunity to rest together with their Latvian peers and study the Latvian language.

During the conversation with First Lady of Belize Rossana Maria Briceño, who is the head of the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN), the parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation and joining the efforts of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen and of the SCLAN organization.

Olena Zelenska expressed sincere gratitude for the unchanging position of Belize in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, condemnation of Russia aggression against our state, in particular within the UN.

In a conversation with wife of the President of Iceland Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Ukraine noted the active role of this state in international efforts to create conditions for punishing all those involved in Russia's crimes in Ukraine. Olena Zelenska thanked for humanitarian aid and a grant from the government of Iceland to the local company Össur to provide prostheses to victims of the war in Ukraine.

"In these conversations with colleagues, it is important for me to share what we have already achieved and what we can still achieve by joining forces. After all, the title of this year's summit, "Ukraine and the World: the Future that We (Re)Build Together" does not lose its relevance," the President's wife summed up.

The Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen took place in Kyiv on July 23 in a mixed format: some participants joined via telebridges from Warsaw, Brussels, Washington and London. The main studio was located in Kyiv, on the territory of the Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve. The event was devoted to the post-war recovery of the country.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/olena-zelenska-rozpochala-seriyu-rozmov-z-uchasnicyami-drugo-77221

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the Independence Day of Ukraine

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 31st anniversary of the restoration of its independence. On this day back in 1991, the National Parliament voted for the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine and inherited Ukrainian statehood for Ukrainian People’s Republic (1917-1921) which independence was taken away by the communist dictatorship. We broke away from the Soviet past and proceeded with determining our own destiny.

Since then, the Ukrainian nation has achieved even more than ever before in its millennia-long history: we have asserted ourselves as a country of Freedom and Dignity, as a creative and innovative state of diversity and endless new opportunities. This year we have anchored ourselves on the path to the European Union full-fledged membership by receiving EU candidate status and increasing the pace of European transformations even amid the full-scale military invasion of our territory by the Russia Federation that lasts for the last 6 months.

On February 24, 2022, bravery became Ukraine's contemporary national brand attribute in the struggle against the occupier who came to our land to destroy the Ukrainian state, nation and identity. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, other defense forces and the entire nation have set an example of heroism, unity and self-sacrifice in the name of freedom and with the aim to defend our independence. We fight against the aggressor state on the land and in the air, on the sea and in the information and cyber domains, that makes the contribution of every single Ukraine citizen so important.

We are grateful to our partners and friends who introduced devastating sanctions against Russia, provided the Ukrainian people with decisive military, humanitarian and financial support and shared their homes with those Ukrainians, whom the war forced temporarily to flee. To overcome the biggest challenge to mankind since World War II, it is vital to keep supporting Ukraine.

All nations, interested in the restoration of stable peace and rule-based international order, should put their efforts to bring all Russia war criminals and Russia’s political leaders to justice for committing terrifying war crimes that brought suffering to the Ukrainian people and threatened global security. We urge all states and organizations to support the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Together, we should ensure that the Putin regime loses all its influence in the world and its ability to wage brutal wars against sovereign states. Thus, we call on our partners to introduce a full oil and gas embargo, expand sectoral and individual sanctions against Russia, Russia elites and state-owned enterprises, as well as completely cut off Russia from the Western banking system.

The lesson of 2014 when Russia occupied Crimea and waged war in Donbas is clear: any compromise with the Kremlin today will turn into even more brutal aggression tomorrow. Setting the defeat of the aggressor as the ultimate goal is the best investment in lasting sustainable global peace under the rule of international law. We believe that with this wide and dedicated international support, Ukraine will celebrate the next Independence Day in peace and within its internationally recognized borders.

https://mfa.gov.ua/en/news/statement-ministry-foreign-affairs-ukraine-independence-day-ukraine

Ministry of culture and information policy

A new edition of the project on Ukrainian intangible heritage, jointly with the Moscow Institute of Cultural Affairs, was released on the ELLE.UA platform

A joint project with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy - Intangible Cultural Heritage is ongoing at ELLE.UA. From ancient times to the present.

The second edition of the project tells readers about folk crafts of Ukraine: Bohuslav weaving, Glynyan carpets and Kharkiv kingship.

Publications about the intangible heritage of Ukraine will be published on elle.ua every Monday in August-September.