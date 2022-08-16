Embassy of Ukraine in the USA WAR BULLETIN August 15, 6.00 pm EST WAR ROOM General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 15.08 were approximately: personnel - about 43750 (+200), tanks ‒ 1876 (+12), APV ‒ 4141 (+15), artillery systems – 985 (+5), MLRS - 261 (+0), Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 136 (+0), aircraft – 233 (+0), helicopters – 195 (+1), UAV operational-tactical level - 787 (+3), cruise missiles - 187 (+0), warships / boats - 15 (+0), vehicles and fuel tanks - 3044 (+5), special equipment - 92 (+1). Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk direction. The one hundred seventy third (173) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues. The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions. The enemy fired artillery shells in the areas of Lyute, Iskryskivshchyna and Bilovody settlements of the Sumy oblast. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Svitlychne, Shapovalivka, Prudyanka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Velyki Prohody, Ruski Tyshki, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Husarivka, Bazaliivka, Stara Hnylytsia and Protopopivka settlements from tanks and rocket artillery. Carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchivka and Verkhnyi Saltiv. In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from artillery of various types near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Brazhivka, Zalyman, Virnopilla, Mazanivka, and Bohorodychne. It led an assault in the direction of Tychotske - Dolyna, was unsuccessful, suffered losses, withdrew. In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions. The enemy actively uses assault and army aviation. Shelling was recorded near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Starodubivka, Vesele, Fedorivka, and Siversk. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy intensified reconnaissance of the front edge of our defense, carried out shelling from artillery and tanks near Toretsk, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Kurdyumivka, Vasylivka, Zaytseve, and Zalizne. It carried out airstrikes in the area of the settlement of Soledar. It led offensive battles in the direction of Soledar and Kodema, had no success, withdrew. In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded near Sribne, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Novobakhmutivka, and Maryinka, as well as an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. In order to improve the tactical position, the occupiers conducted offensive battles in the direction of Pisky and Pervomaiske, they did not succeed, they retreated. In the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka,

Novodanylivka, Ternuvate, Burlatske, Charivne, Zelene Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novoandriivka and Privilne. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Hulyaipole. In the direction of the settlement of Vremivka, our soldiers neutralized a reconnaissance group of the occupiers. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Pavlivka, had no success, and retreated. In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied areas. It carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Lymany, Prybuzke, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyareve, Partyzanske, Pervomaiske, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Vesely Kut, Ternivka, Andriivka, Lozove, Tokareve, Zarichne, and Olhyne. Airstrikes near Bilohirka and Andriyivka. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Snihurivka, Chervony Yar and Bila Krynytsia. Two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons. Russian propaganda continues to lie, inventing non-existent victories and covering up the crimes of its army and mercenaries. Therefore, we urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation. The operational update as of 18.00 (CET), on August 15, 2022 In Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. Measures to check the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of Belarus are ongoing. Roughly, this will continue until August 20 of this year. The threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains. In the Siversky direction, in order to demonstrate their presence and restrain the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy shelled the areas of Basivka, Mohrytsia, Holyshivske, and Budky settlements of the Sumy oblast with barrel artillery. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to prevent the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for the transition to the offensive, continues to destroy military and civilian objects using all available means of fire damage. This is done by the fire of tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Slobozhanske, Pyatykhatky, Rtyshchivka, Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Slatyne, Svitlychne, Shevelivka, Nove, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Korobochkyne and Protopopivka. The occupiers used aviation for strikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Sosnivka, and Rtyshchivka. The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Kozacha Lopan - Udy. Ukrainian soldiers fiercely met the invaders and pushed them back. In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to dislodge our defenders with concentrated artillery fire in the areas of Hrushuvakha, Krasnopilla, Asiivka, and Mazanivka. Then, with assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Dovhenke - Mazanivka, but did not succeed and withdrew. In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, and Raihorodka. The enemy aircraft operated near Spirne and Pryshyb. The occupiers tried to advance in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, and Vesele with offensive and assault actions. They suffered a complete failure and chaotically retreated to the previously occupied positions. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to create favorable conditions for a further attack on individual settlements by using available means of fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Vasyukivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Shumy, Pivnichne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Fedorivka, Zaitseve and Vershyna areas There were airstrikes near Soledar and Yakovlivka. The enemy made an attempt to storm from the area of Vuhlehirska TPP in the direction of Vershyna settlement. It suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the shelling of Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Vodyane, and Maryinka districts was recorded. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near New York, Vodyane, and Novobakhmutivka. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Staromykhailivka and Nevelske. In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled areas of populated areas along the contact line with tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS. It used aviation for strikes near Novomykhailivka, Yelyzavetivka, Shcherbaky, and Charivne. The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Slavne - Novomykhailivka, Solodke - Vodyane, Solodke - Volodymyrivka, Yehorivka - Pavlivka. They received a tough rebuff, suffered losses, and rolled back. In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types along the contact line and in the depth of the defense in order to prevent the regrouping of Ukrainian units and create favorable conditions for them to conduct a counter-offensive. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Myrne, Blahodatne, and Lozove. In the Black Sea and Azov maritime operational zones, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depth of the territory of Ukraine. Three Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons. General Prosecutor’s Office Prosecutors of Juvenile Cases report that more than 1,072 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 15, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The data on the injured have not changed - more than 711. These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories. The most affected children were in Donetsk Oblast - 375, Kharkiv Oblast - 198, Kyiv Oblast - 116, Chernihiv Oblast - 68, Luhansk Oblast - 61, Mykolaiv Oblast - 60, Kherson Oblast - 55, Zaporizhia Oblast - 40. 2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 289 of them were completely destroyed. https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/posts/yuvenalni-prokurori-361-ditina-zaginula-vnaslidok- zbroinoyi-agresiyi-rf-v-ukrayini-11677 Eight more servicemen of the Russian Federation, who robbed the houses of the Bucha residents, were notified of suspicion Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, suspicion was established and notified in absentia to eight more servicemen of the armed forces of the кussian аederation for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, during the temporary occupation of Bucha city, Kyiv oblast, from February 24th to March 31st, 2022, the National Guard of russia soldiers looted the private property of the local population for personal gain. The soldiers of the "elite" unit of the russian federation stole everything left by the residents of the Kyiv oblast, escaping from the occupiers, from underwear and clothes to household appliances. The Russian military sent looted property to their relatives by mail from the territory of the Belarusian Mazyr city. Currently, 18 servicemen of the army of the aggressor country have already been notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings. Previously, 10 occupiers were notified in absentia about the suspicion, and they were declared international wanted notices.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine together with employees of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police and the Department of Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine. https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/posts/povidomleno-pro-pidozru-shhe-vosmi- viiskovosluzbovcyam-rf-yaki-obkradali-meskanciv-buci POLICY President of Ukraine Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians Russia does not stop its blackmail in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Provocative shelling of the NPP territory continues. Under the cover of the plant, the occupiers are shelling nearby cities and communities. The Russian troops hide ammunition and equipment right in the facilities of the plant. De facto the plant is mined. All this clearly shows that Russia is rejecting the security demands of the European Union countries and 15 other countries - 42 in total - that called on Russia to withdraw its forces from the plant. In particular, these are Turkey, Georgia, Great Britain, Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, the United States of America. If a terrorist state allows itself to completely ignore the demands of the international community, especially in such a sensitive topic, this clearly indicates the need for immediate action. Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can affect the countries of the European Union, Turkey, Georgia and countries from more distant regions. Everything depends solely on the direction and speed of the wind. If Russia's actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far. This issue has already been brought to the highest international level - the UN and the IAEA. Of course, Russian nuclear blackmail is also discussed between states. There is a corresponding statement from the ministers of foreign affairs of the G7. They clearly understand that Russia is responsible for this nuclear crisis. But we need to move from discussions and calls to new tough sanctions against Russia, against Rosatom and the entire nuclear industry of the terrorist state. All Russian troops must be immediately withdrawn from the plant and neighboring areas without any conditions. I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. The main item on the agenda is a thorough analysis of the military-strategic situation. Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Budanov and Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko delivered reports. A separate report was delivered by Commander of the Special Operations Forces Khorenko. Of course, there were Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Monastyrskyi, Danilov, Yermak, Reznikov. We also considered - from what can be said publicly - the issue of providing our military with weapons and ammunition and the status of implementation of the previous decisions of the Staff - all of them must be implemented 100%, the responsibility for this is personal. A rather productive meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine took place today. Among other things, the deputies voted for two members of the High Council of Justice. I continue to establish relations at the highest level with African countries. Today I spoke with the President of Niger - until today there were no contacts at this level between our states. I thanked him for the support within the UN. Of course, the key threats to global security were discussed. I held a meeting on the preparation of the Crimea Platform. I expect the expansion of geography, level and number of participants. Today, the Advisory Council on the Deoccupation of Crimea was created to coordinate all measures and projects in this direction and ensure the activities of the Crimea Platform.

I met with Andriy Shevchenko and actor Liev Schreiber, ambassadors of our state charity platform UNITED24. We discussed how we can maintain the maximum attention of the world to the needs of our defense. Each week, this task becomes increasingly important. Russia has created so many crises, including the crisis of the cost of living in many countries, as well as food and energy crises, that spread insecurity and irritation with life throughout the world. We must keep global attention focused on the root cause of these crises, namely: Russian aggression. And we have to remind that it was Ukraine that suffered the most from Russian terror. I am grateful to all who perform this important function, in particular the UNITED24 ambassadors. Their activity means billions of hryvnias for Ukraine and a constant increase in attention to the needs of our state and people. The situation on the frontline has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The heroic resistance of our military continues in Donbas, the Kharkiv region. We are putting pressure on the enemy in the south of our country. I would like to especially thank all our gunners, our intelligence officers, the Security Service of Ukraine and all others who ensure the successive destruction of the occupiers' command posts and their ammunition depots. All Russian terrorists should know that every meter of Ukrainian land is an absolute danger for them. No matter how they try to hide. No matter where it is. They will be found and destroyed. https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/rosijski-sili-povinni-negajno-zabratisya-z-teritoriyi- zapori-77065 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with ambassadors of the United 24 fundraising platform - Ukrainian football star Andriy Shevchenko and American actor, screenwriter and producer Liev Schreiber. They came to Ukraine to prepare new UNITED24 projects, in particular the launch of a youth program, the first participants of which will be the children of Andriy Shevchenko and Liev Schreiber. At the meeting, the parties discussed the interim results of the platform's work and the collection of USD 170 million. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that it is not only about the volume of charitable contributions, but also about the attention that the ambassadors draw to the topic of the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. According to the President, the decrease in world attention to the events in our country is one of the main challenges today, as it affects the scale of international support, the pace of arms supplies and the coverage of this topic in the media. During the meeting, the first sweatshirts from the Balenciaga fashion house were also presented. This is a model with Ukrainian symbols, 100% of the profit from the sale of which will be directed by UNITED24 to Rebuild Ukraine. The guests also told the President about future projects of collaboration with global brands, which will be announced shortly. https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/volodimir-zelenskij-zustrivsya-z-ambasadorami- united24-andri-77057 Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Deputy Chief of Mission Christopher Smith and U.S. Defense Attaché Garrick Harmon. Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny also took part in the meeting. Andriy Yermak expressed gratitude to the leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine for fruitful cooperation and permanent interaction with the representatives of the Ukrainian government. “I am confident that this will help us better coordinate our actions,” mentioned Andriy Yermak.

Bridget Brink, for her part, assured that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with assistance it needs to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/andrij-yermak-zustrivsya-z-poslom-spoluchenih- shtativ-v-ukra-77061

First Lady of Ukraine

Olena Zelenska gave an interview to the CNA TV channel of the Singapore national broadcaster Mediacorp. She commented on the consequences of the war unleashed by Russia for the world, in particular the rise in prices for energy and products in many countries.

"People in other countries should know: if their prices are rising, it's not Ukraine's fault, it is the fault of the invader who started the war. They should know who caused it, and then they will be able to choose the right course," the President's wife emphasized.

"In this war, no one in the world can stand in a neutral position. You can be either on the side of the invader or on the side of the one who was attacked. There is no option number three. To make up your mind, you just have to honestly ask yourself: would I like to be in the place of Ukraine and Ukrainians and experience such an attack?” added Olena Zelenska.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/nihto-u-sviti-ne-mozhe-stoyati-na-nejtralnij-poziciyi- shodo-77049

Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Ukraine’s export industry perhaps suffered the most as a result of the full-scale war started by Russia. Exporters faced a number of difficulties, such as logistics complications as well as access to credit financing. Therefore, the Government restarted the Export Credit Agency to provide Ukrainian manufacturers with the opportunity to receive funds and supply goods abroad. Currently, exporters can borrow up to UAH 20 million at a beneficial interest rate under the “5-7-9%” program. In order to encourage banks to enter into such credit agreements, the state guarantees the repayment of 85% of the funds if the manufacturer does not fulfill its credit obligations. Thus, we support the export of Ukrainian products and ensure foreign currency inflows to the country,” said Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy – Trade Representative of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukrainian entrepreneurs can register credits under the ECA insurance at Oschadbank JSC, Ukrgasbank JSC and Ukreximbank JSC. Tascombank JSC will also soon provide such a service.

Exporters can apply for crediting through the Diia.Business portal. https://www.me.gov.ua/News/Detail?lang=en-GB&id=9da1a44b-b463-4322-8898-

bc2d4fa1d3d1&title=PortfolioInsuranceOfPreexportFinancingByTheEcaHasAlreadySupportedExp ortsByUah188-Million