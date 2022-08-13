Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 12, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 12, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 12.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 43200 (+200) persons,

tanks ‒ 1849 (+3),

APV ‒ 4108 (+8),

artillery systems – 975 (+1),

MLRS - 261 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 136 (+2),

aircraft – 233 (+1),

helicopters – 193 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 778 (+6),

cruise missiles - 185 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3021 (+3),

special equipment - 90 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) in the Donetsk direction.

Data are being updated

The one hundred seventieth (170) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy's aviation group supports the actions of the ground groups, concentrating the main efforts in the Donetsk direction.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions.

The implementation of additional measures to strengthen the protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk region is noted.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired with barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lebyazhe, Sosnivka, Ukrainka, Dementiivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski, and Cherkaski Tyshki, Shevelivka, Protopopivka, Verkhniy Saltiv, Tsirkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Husarivka, Korobochkyne. It carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchivka and Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Slovyansk direction, shelling was recorded near Virnopilla, Bohorodychne, Shnurky, Kurulka, Krasnopilla, Dolyna, and Zalyman. Near Zaluman, the enemy also carried out an airstrike. The enemy is trying to make up for the loss of personnel and equipment.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled Siversk, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Verkhnokamyansk districts with barrel and jet artillery.

It led an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery near Pereyizne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vershyna, and Kurdyumivka. Used aviation near Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar and Bakhmutske.

As a result of the offensive in the direction of Horlivka - Zaitseve, the enemy was partially successful.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Kodema, but was unsuccessful, and retreated. After regrouping, it resumed the attack on Codema, and the hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Vodyane, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, and Pisky. The enemy launched airstrikes near Maryinka and Vodyane.

The occupiers tried to conduct offensive battles in the districts of Spartak and Maryinka, but they did not succeed, they withdrew. Fighting continues near the village of Pisky.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Lukyanivske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Volodymyrivka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Novopil, Novosilka and Zaliznychne were shelled. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vuhledar, Mali Shcherbaki and Novomykhailivka.

In the Southern Buh region, in order to restrain the actions of our units, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civil infrastructure objects in the areas of the settlements of Ukrainka, Posad-Pokrovske, Lupareve, Stepova Dolyna, Novogrigorivka, Vesely Kut, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Lepetykha, Topolyne, Ivanivka, Potemkyne, and Trudolyubivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Osokorivka, Andriivka, Blahodatne, Novohryhorivka, and Myrne. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs.

The enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles are ready for use.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses on the Russian occupiers in all directions where active hostilities are ongoing.

The operational update as of 18.00, August 12, 2022.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold units in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy shelled the areas of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Yuryevo, Bilopylla, Atynske, and Yastrubyne in Sumy Oblast with artillery.

The rotation of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which perform tasks in the border regions of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, continues.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Odnorobivka, Prudyanka, Slatyne, Dementiivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruska and Cherkasky Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Chernyak, Petrivka, Shestakove, Stary Saltiv, Mospanove, Kutuzivka, Lisne, Ivanivka, Husarivka, Lebyazhe, Korobochkyne, Slobozhanske and Chepil.

The enemy used to attack and army aircraft for strikes near Verkhnyi Saltiv, Rtyshchivka, Ukrainka, and Bayrak.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers exerted fire on the positions of the Defense Forces near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, Virnopilla, Rydne, Protopopivka, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Nortsivka, Krasnopilla, and Dolyna. Airstrikes were carried out near Zalyman.

The enemy tried to conduct offensive battles in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne and Tychotske - Dolyna. It was repulsed and ran away.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Zvanivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and Raihorodok.

The enemy's attempt to carry out combat reconnaissance in the direction of Biloghrivka - Hryhorivka failed.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers used tanks and various caliber artillery to fire in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershyna, Zaitseve, and Vasyukivka settlements. Airstrikes were recorded near Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, and Bakhmutske.

The invaders tried to conduct reconnaissance near Spirne. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and neutralized the enemy.

With offensive and assault actions, the russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our units and advance in the direction of the settlements of Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershyna, and Zaitseve. They suffered losses and left chaotically. Fighting continues in some areas.

In the direction Pokrovske - Bakhmut, the enemy had partial success and is trying to gain a foothold.

Artillery shelling continued in the Avdiivka direction near Maryinka, Vodyane, Netaylove, Avdiivka, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, and Novobakhmutivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Vodyanyi and Avdiyivka.

Our defenders suppressed all enemy assault attempts in the Spartak, Pisky, and Maryinka areas and drove the invaders back to their previous positions.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, enemy fire was detected near Novomykhailivka, Shevchenko, Novoyakovlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Volodymyrivka, Vugledar, Novopil, Preobrazhenka, Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novodanilivka, Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Hulyaipole and Bilohirya. Enemy aviation operated near Vuhledar and Novomykhailivka.

The occupiers were advancing in the Yehorivka-Pavlivka direction. The enemy is stopped and pushed back.

In the South Buh direction, the invaders fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery along the contact line. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Osokorivka, Andriivka, Blahodatne, Novohryhorivka, Lozove, Myrne, Bruskynske and Veliky Artakov.

The enemy is trying to restore the combat capability of the units that suffered losses during the hostilities in the indicated direction.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for use in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Losses of Russian occupation forces in manpower are increasing. In this regard, the command of the invaders is expanding the practice of postponing the terms of rotations of advanced units for an indefinite period without supplementing them with personnel. All this significantly affects the moral and psychological state of russian servicemen and so-called volunteers and worsens their motivation to participate in hostilities.

General Prosecutor’s Office

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a citizen of Ukraine was notified in absentia of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the resident of the Donetsk region went over to the side of the enemy and voluntarily joined the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, where he became the commander of the 1st rota of the 5th battalion of the 109th regiment of the 11th airborne assault brigade (Ulan-Ude). At the end of March 2022, the suspect, together with his subordinate military personnel of the aggressor country, reached the Arkhangelske settlement of the Kherson region through the uncontrolled territory of the Donetsk region to hold the captured area.

The man organized the activities of his subordinates to suppress the resistance of the local population, encourage cooperation with the occupiers, as well as to strengthen the so-called "filtration" measures in the territory of the sub-department.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Security Service of the Ukraine Department in the Kherson oblast.

Note: following Art. 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven legally and established by a court verdict.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/ posts/organizovuje- pridusennya-oporu-naselennya- ta-filtraciini-zaxodi-na- xersonshhini-doneccanin- pidozryujetsya-u-derzzradi

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin held an online meeting with Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on the Sexual Violence in Conflict. During the meeting, they discussed further cooperation and expert support in investigating crimes of sexual violence during the war in Ukraine.

Andriy Kostin thanked the UN Special Representative for her team's quick response to the situation in Ukraine, cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office, and support. He informed that, on the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office, work continues on the development of the Concept of comprehensive protection of victims of crimes of sexual violence in conditions of military conflict. The best Ukrainian and international experts, in particular the team of the UN Special Representative, are actively working on practical recommendations to ensure the rehabilitation of victims and prevent re-victimization. Implementation of the Concept will allow to identify crimes and effectively respond to cases of sexual violence.

Pramila Patten noted the active position of the Ukrainian side in matters of cooperation and assured that her office and she personally is ready to continue active work, in particular directly in Ukraine.

They also discussed the possibility of the UN Special Representative's team participating in the interdepartmental working group, which will include not only prosecutors and investigative bodies but also a wide range of international experts and representatives of non-governmental public organizations and will allow speeding up the process of coordinating expert assistance.

The parties agreed that the goals and strategic partnership of the institutions match entirely.

https://www.gp.gov.ua/ua/ posts/andrii-kostin-obgovoriv- spivpracyu-zi- specpredstavniceyu- gensekretarya-oon-z-pitan- seksualnogo-nasilstva-v- umovax-konfliktiv

POLICY

President of Ukraine

On Youth Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the youth community of Ukraine and international youth organizations.

Zelenskyy congratulated the participants of the meeting on Youth Day, which is celebrated for the first time in Ukraine on International Youth Day on August 12.

"We are proud that we have such an active, progressive and patriotic youth. This is our future," the Head of State said.

Speaking about the participation of youth in the volunteer movement, the head of NGO Ukrainian Volunteer Service Hanna Bondarenko emphasized the importance of the existence of a special platform, thanks to which all those who want to can join volunteer activities.

First Deputy President of the World Congress of Ukrainian Youth Organizations Andriy Yakubuv urged the state to pay attention to the youth of the Ukrainian diaspora: they are showing extraordinary activity today, so it is worth strategically strengthening this direction.

The President supported this vision: "Many young people abroad are now asking how they can help. They should know who to turn to."

Musician and public figure Taras Topolia, who is currently a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, called for support for the initiative to assist the state in realizing the desire of young people to have their own housing.

"Many young people are currently abroad, they dream of returning to Ukraine. Over time, this desire may disappear. Therefore, I really want the state, and you personally, Mr. President, to help young people make their choice," he said.

Topolia said that among the possible formats of such support are the provision of grant aid, the creation of cooperatives with the direct participation of young people.

Zelenskyy said that the issue of providing young people with affordable housing remains extremely relevant.

Board Chairman of NGO Youth Platform Zahariy Tkachuk said that many youth centers have turned from creative spaces into volunteer offices. Of the 300 youth centers, one hundred remain, and it is important to preserve them, and for this we need the support of the state leadership.

The head of state called for the preparation of specific proposals regarding the situation with youth centers, taking into account the realities of wartime.

Two-time champion of the World Games, world and European champion in Thai boxing Oleg Pryimachov thanked the state leadership for the opportunity to represent Ukraine at the most important competitions in non-Olympic sports in 2022. Now he heads a volunteer battalion in his native Poltava region and trains fighters.

"Nowadays, sports have somewhat faded into the background. But I still want to emphasize its importance in shaping personality and the future generation. And don't forget about sports," Pryimachov said.

Chair of the Number Theory Department at the Swiss Federal Polytechnic Lausanne (EPFL, Switzerland), Maryna Viazovska, who is the second woman in history to receive the most prestigious award in the field of mathematics, the Fields Medal, and the second representative of Ukraine to win this award, expressed her wish that during the implementation of the country's reconstruction plan scientific projects were not forgotten.

For his part, Senior Officer of a special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, Dmytro Buchatsky, emphasized the importance of using the latest information systems in the Armed Forces.

"Therefore, I ask you to pay attention to young people, to the startups that are currently in Ukraine, and target them in the military sphere, because victory is now our main goal," he said.

Zelenskyy replied that the state works in this direction every day, because technology is crucial for victory in the war and our future.

"At the level of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the task is to attract certain companies. Many people have been found – from startups to companies engaged in the latest technologies. We found a large number of cyber specialists, we really have a cyber army," the President said.

He said that since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has survived primarily thanks to the heroism and self-sacrifice of our military, but in the future, technology should replace human potential, which must be protected.

Paramedic of the Special Operations Group of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service, sailor Viktoria Tkach, emphasized the importance of forming respect for military personnel and the military science in society. For this, it is necessary that military service is not perceived as a punishment.

"The issue of recruiting and correct delivery of information about military service to young people is raised. These can be special recruiting centers that will help a young person understand that the army is an honor to defend one's country. Motivated people build an army and do everything to win," she said.

Zelenskyy said that he supports the idea of a network of recruiting centers and is ready to listen to specific proposals. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the education of citizens ready to defend their country depends not only on this.

According to him, trust in the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and other services plays an important role, and this depends both on real concrete cases and on the relevant information field.

The President advocated shaping a unified state policy for the education of patriotic citizens who are ready to defend Ukraine.

At the end of the meeting, Zelenskyy presented state awards to nine participants of the meeting.

https://www.president.gov.ua/ en/news/glava-derzhavi- obgovoriv-z-aktivnoyu- moloddyu-nablizhennya-p-77033

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska took part in the ceremony of honoring the participants of the "Children-rescuers - war heroes" event

On Youth Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with his wife Olena took part in the ceremony of honoring the participants of the "Children-rescuers - war heroes" event.

This event is conducted by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with the support of the President. It is happening for the first time. The participants of the event are young Ukrainians who performed the feat of a rescuer during the full-scale Russian invasion. The ceremony took place in the White Hall of Heroes of Ukraine in the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv.

"I am glad that we are starting the Youth Day celebration with such a very important event - we congratulate our young heroes. Your actions are bold and mature," said the Head of State, addressing the participants of the event.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked children’s families who raised them to be brave and responsible citizens.

The President emphasized that today's ceremony is taking place in the hall where Heroes of Ukraine are honored and commemorated.

https://www.president.gov.ua/ en/news/volodimir-ta-olena- zelenski-vzyali-uchast-u- ceremoniyi-vidzn-77025

Andriy Yermak and Valerii Zaluzhny held a phone conversation with Jacob Sullivan and Mark Milley

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhny held a phone conversation with US President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley as part of the ongoing dialogue.

Also participating in the conversation was Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

The parties discussed the possibilities of optimizing logistics corridors in order to increase the sustainability of Ukraine. In the meantime, the interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of intensifying the dialogue.

Andriy Yermak noted that a high level of mutual understanding and trust creates the basis for further cooperation expansion.

At the end of the call, the OPU Head expressed sincere gratitude to the United States and the American people for supporting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invaders.

https://www.president.gov.ua/ en/news/andrij-yermak-i- valerij-zaluzhnij-proveli- telefonnu-rozmovu-77021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

In order to involve the active youth in the process of implementation of the state policy in the field of foreign relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is creating a new consultative and advisory authority that will interact with the Ministry in joint youth projects - Youth Council.

"It is for the first time in our history that we are launching a new format to involve young people in the country's diplomatic life and opening the opportunities for active, talented young Ukrainians to join the Youth Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Engaging talented young people in the Ukrainian diplomatic service is one of my priorities in the personnel policy of the Ministry. I am convinced that this will contribute to the effective coordination of joint actions on the diplomatic front, as well as influence the development of the international youth network.” - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The members of the Council will be chosen through the relevant competition. We invite young people who have an active role in society to apply for membership.

For those interested in becoming a member of the Youth Council, kindly fill in the following form:

https://bit.ly/3C1GSvd