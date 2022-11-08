Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN August 10, 6.00 pm EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

August 10, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.08 were approximately:

personnel - about 42800 (+160) persons,

tanks ‒ 1832 (+15),

APV ‒ 4086 (+10),

artillery systems – 971 (+7),

MLRS - 261 (+0),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 133 (+0),

aircraft – 232 (+9),

helicopters – 193 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 766 (+9),

cruise missiles - 185 (+0),

warships / boats - 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks - 3005 (+7),

special equipment - 89 (+2).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the last day) in the Donetsk direction.

Data are being updated.

The one hundred sixty eighths (168) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation did not change. Until August 11, the first stage of joint operational-tactical training with the combat firing of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus is planned.

There is a threat of the providing by the enemy of missile and aviation strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of belarus.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired at the barrel artillery near Senkivka of Chernihiv oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, shelling of tanks, barrel and jet artillery in areas of settlements of Udy, Dementiyivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Peremoga, Verhniy Saltiv, Staryy Saltiv, Mospanove, Stara Hnylytsa, Husarivka, Korobochkyne, Pyatyhirske, and Shevelivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy fought the offensive battles in the direction of the Veterynarne - Udy, had no success, suffered losses, and departed. The fighting is ongoing in the direction of Bayrak - Husarivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy fired at the districts of the Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke, Virnopilla, Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne and Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy was carried out by artillery shelling near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamjansk, Sydorove, and Rayhorod.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders were shelling from the barrel, jet artillery, and tanks in the areas of settlements of Konstantynivka, Bakhmut, Ivano-Dariivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, Kodema, Kurdyumivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna. Aviation strikes were struck by the assault and army aviation near Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaitseve, and Vershyna.

The enemy attempted to conduct assault actions in the directions of Novoluhansk - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Stryapivka - Soledar. It had no success and withdraw.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling near Mariinka, Avdiivka, Opetne, Pisky, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Petrovske, Netaylove and Krasnohorivka was recorded. The hostile aircraft of assault aviation operated near Krasnohorivka and Mariinka.

The enemy tries to restore the offensive in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, but fighting continues. The enemy led the attack in the directions of Mineralne - Avdiivka, and Spartak - Avdiivka. It had no success, suffered losses, and withdraw.

In Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrels and jet artillery areas of settlements Kostantynopolske, Novomykhaylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Velykomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Shevchenko, Prychystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Poltavka, Novosilka, Hulaypole and Mali Shcherbaky. The enemy carried out air strikes near Pavlivka, Vuhledar, and Novosilka.

In the South-Buh direction, the enemy fired at tanks and artillery of various calibers along the line of combat contact and caused aviation strikes near Novohryhorivka, Andriivka, and Olhyne. It led to air intelligence UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons.

There is a threat of missile strikes on military sites and critical infrastructure sites in Ukraine.

The attack aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine continues to patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and the strike - unreasonably provides fire support to our units in certain operating areas.

The operational update was on 18.00, on August 10, 2022.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Senkivka, Chernihiv oblast and Havrylova Sloboda, Stari Vyrky, Seredyna-Buda, and Brusky, Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy actively conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. Considerable efforts are devoted to improving the logistical support of units operating in the specified direction. It carried out shelling in the vicinity of Svitlychne, Prudyanka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaski and Ruski Tyshky, Verkhniy, and Stary Saltiv, Korobochkine and Shevelivka. It made an air strike near Husarivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Petrivka, and Husarivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the invaders and forced them to flee back.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrels and rocket artillery in the areas of Dovhenke, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopilla, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne, Krasnopilla, and Dolyna. Near Velyka Komyshuvakha, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our troops, but they did not succeed, they retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, with the aim of displacing Ukrainian units from the occupied borders, the enemy used barrels, rocket artillery, and tanks. For the reconnaissance of logistics support routes and critical infrastructure objects, the UAV conducted aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Verkhnyokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and Sydorovo.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired artillery at civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Vershyna. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Vershyna, and Vesele. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs.

It tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Kodema, Spirne, Yakovlivka, and Soledar with offensive and assault actions, it was unsuccessful, and it withdrew.

Artillery shelling continued in the Avdiivka direction near Avdiivka, Maryinka, Pisky, Kurakhove, Sukha Balka, and Krasnohorivka. Near the Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, the occupiers also used aviation.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Avdiyivka and Pisky, received a decent repulse, and retreated.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out shelling near Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bilohirya, Burlatske and Olhivske. Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Novosilka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka settlements. Enemy reconnaissance UAVs were operating.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. It continues to actively use UAVs for aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy carried out shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Prybuzke, Lymany, Luch, Oleksandrivka, Novomykolaivka, Myrne, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Knyazivka, and Trudolyubivka settlements. Airstrikes in Andriivka, Olhany and Novohryhorivka districts. Tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting near Lozova. It came under the accurate fire of our soldiers, suffered losses, and retreated chaotically.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Address by President V.Zelenskyy to Ukrainians

At the end of this difficult 168th day of our defense, a few things should be said.

First. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and our law enforcement agencies will not leave today's Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered. 13 people died as a result of the occupiers' attack on Marhanets'. More than ten are wounded, five are in grave condition.

Russian troops were striking with "Grads". This regular manifestation of Russian terror, just as the attacks on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, once again proves that it is necessary to increase military aid to Ukraine. The more powerful our weapons are and the greater the range of their use is, the sooner this cruel war will end.

And that's the second thing I wanted to say today. This is a question that worries absolutely everyone: when will the war end? Someone says - months, someone - a year, someone - even more. But the question of time actually directly depends on the question of the losses that Russia will suffer. The more losses the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee Ukraine's security. This is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about: how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers so that the time of the war gets shorter.

If almost 43,000 dead Russian soldiers do not convince the Russian leadership that they need to find a way out of the war, then more fighting is needed, more results are needed to convince.

In just one day, the occupiers lost ten combat aircraft: nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers also suffer new losses of armored vehicles, warehouses with ammunition, logistics routes...

A conference at the level of defense ministers of Ukraine's partner states begins tomorrow in Copenhagen. Further support for our state in this war, including weapons, will be discussed. I am grateful to all our partners who understand that only by ensuring Russia's defeat on the battlefield, only by Russian losses - military, political, economic - can the return of security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe be brought closer. The more weapons, the more military-technical and financial support Ukraine receives, the sooner our people and all Europeans will be able to experience peace and stability in life again.

And the third thing. I want to say it right now to the residents of the temporarily occupied territory. No matter what the occupiers promise, their only way is to escape. At best. If they make it in time.

We expelled the Russian army from the northern regions. We expelled the invaders from our Zmiinyi Island. They already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson and from the south of our country in general. The time will come when they will flee from the Kharkiv region, from Donbas, from Crimea... And everyone who can help in this, should do so.

If you have any important information about the enemy, please report it in a safe way to our intelligence services, our military. If you know those who help the occupiers or justify aggression, please report this as well.

Be sure to help our people in the occupied territory who are left alone or without communication. Talk to them, support them, tell them about our struggle and about the possibilities of evacuating to a free territory. The invaders are using our people to cover their attacks as human shields. Ukraine will return everything of its own, and must save as many lives as possible.

I held several important meetings today, in particular, regarding the program for the fast recovery of liberated territories.

I continue to establish new ties at the highest level with African countries - today I spoke with the President of the Republic of Ghana. Yesterday - with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Food security, cooperation in international organizations, economic ties are a range of issues that benefit both our state and African countries.

In the evening, I signed another decree awarding our defenders. 244 combatants were awarded state awards, 21 of them posthumously.

Ukrainians should always remember that every step of our army in this war was made in cruel and difficult battles. The occupiers have not captured anything without the resistance of our heroes since February 24 and will not be able to keep anything. We will liberate everything.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/sho-bilshe-bude-vtrat-v-okupantiv-shvidshe-mi-zmozhemo-zviln-76997

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with the Ambassador of the United States of America Bridget Brink.

The Ambassador congratulated Ukraine on receiving the status of an EU candidate and assured of support by the US for reforms that make Ukraine stronger and bring it closer to the EU.

In her turn, the Deputy Prime Minister informed about the next steps in the field of reforms, in particular, the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission and the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European laws.

"Despite the full-scale war waged by russia against our country, we started work on preparing Ukraine for EU integration. This is gearing up for our victory," the Government’s official said.

Separately, Olha Stefanishyna emphasized the importance of mobilizing efforts and resources of partners aimed to ensure the implementation of the plan for the fast recovery of Ukraine, which involves the urgent reconstruction of social and critical infrastructure facilities.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the United States for its support and assistance to Ukraine, both military and financial, to maintain economic stability. Thus, on August 8, it was announced that the United States was providing an additional USD 4.5 billion in direct budget support to the Government of Ukraine to help alleviate the acute budget deficit.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/olha-stefanishyna-zustrilasia-z-poslom-spoluchenykh-shtativ-ameryky-bridzhyt-brink

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

On August 10 the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine led by Minister Oleksiy Reznikov to the Kingdom of Denmark to participate in the Copenhagen Conference of Northern European allies in support of Ukraine began.

The conference will be held tomorrow, August 11, 2022.

Today, as part of the visit, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine held a meeting with his colleague, the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Denmark, Morten Bedskov.

During the meeting, the Heads of the defense departments discussed the directions of promising bilateral cooperation, in particular in the field of training of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, namely:

– leadership courses for junior commanders and commanders of the tactical unit;

– training of demining specialists both on land and at sea;

– basic combined military training of mechanized units of the Ground Forces and the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The parties also exchanged views on expectations from the Copenhagen Conference and its results.

At the end of the meeting, Oleksiy Reznikov awarded Morten Bedskov with an incentive award of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - the medal "For Assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

https://www.mil.gov.ua/news/2022/08/10/rozpochavsya-vizit-ministra-oboroni-ukraini-oleksiya-reznikova-do-korolivstva-daniya/

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) are eligible to obtain social services and payments on the basis of a certificate from the State Migration Service of Ukraine (SMSU) or an e-Document.

IDPs have this opportunity since August 7. It is stipulated by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 1, 2022 No. 755, initiated by the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine together with the Ministry of Social Policy and the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

The changes significantly simplify obtaining services for people who have moved from war zones and lost their documents. From now on, they can register and receive assistance from the state as internally displaced persons even without a passport. Instead, it is enough for the IDP to provide a certificate from the SMSU or a temporary document certifying the identity during martial law - e-Document, available in the Diia application.

A certificate stating that a person has applied for a passport (ID card or passport booklet) can be obtained from departments of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, centers for administrative services provision (CASPs) or Passport Service citizen service centers, if the person is identified according to the information of the Unified State Demographic Register or the departmental information system of the SMSU.

Apart from that, citizens can receive a certificate stating that a person has applied for a passport booklet or a photo card to be stuck into it upon reaching the age of 25 or 45, but such a document is issued only in the territorial divisions of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/vnutrishno-peremishcheni-osoby-mozhut-otrymuvaty-sotsialni-posluhy-ta-vyplaty-na-pidstavi-dovidky-vid-dms-ukrainy-abo-ie-dokumenta

Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko, thanked the European Commission and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, for their clear position on the need for immediate de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Minister of Energy wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"The published Statement by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, is the essence of the position we expect from the international community in the face of the biggest nuclear threat created by russia. State-backed nuclear terrorism is unthinkable. It must be stopped at any cost, including the strengthening of international sanctions. Only with joining international pressure will we force the russians to leave the station and bring the world out of the threat of a nuclear disaster," German Galushchenko emphasized.

Statement by Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/ochikuiemo-shcho-chitku-pozytsiiu-ievrokomisara-kadri-simson-shchodo-deokupatsii-zaes-pidtrymaie-mizhnarodna-spilnota-herman-halushchenko

Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

The Government has agreed to allocate UAH 44.3 million from the reserve fund to finance the first winners of the grant program for the development of processing business. In the near future, program participants who scored the most points for their business projects will receive funds for equipment, materials, raw materials, etc.

Among the projects to which the financial resources will be directed are the launch of a line for the production of wire, the scale-up of the production of children's toys, the purchase of modern equipment for the expansion of the production of meat and sausage products, the purchase of an electro-optical sorting line for the processing and canning of fruits and vegetables, and others.

Implementation of the first projects in the field of processing will provide employment for 150 people.

"The creation of about 75,000 jobs during the year and the emergence of new enterprises that will create quality Ukrainian products - we expect such results from the implementation of the grant program for the development of the processing industry. We support the Ukrainian manufacturer, whose products have a chance to take their place in world trade and prove their compliance with international quality standards", emphasized the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

In total, since the launch of the grant program for processing enterprises, Ukrainians have submitted 574 applications for participation through the Diia Portal. 65% of applicants plan to spend money on equipment, 22% - on putting the equipment into operation, 13% - on delivery of equipment.

Among the most popular directions in which entrepreneurs implement their projects are the production of goods and their wholesale trade - 4.5%, sawmilling and planing production - 4.1%, processing of grains, legumes and oilseeds - 3.8%, production of of meat products and meat - 3.2%.

https://www.kmu.gov.ua/en/news/uriad-vydilyv-koshty-pershym-otrymuvacham-hrantiv-na-rozvytok-pererobnoho-biznesu