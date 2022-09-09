Ukraine: War Bulletin for 7 and 8 September

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN

September 7, 6.00 pm EST

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.09 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 50610 (+460),

tanks ‒ 2097 (+20),

APV ‒ 4520 (+36),

artillery systems – 1194 (+15),

MLRS – 300 (+4),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 156 (+0),

aircraft – 237 (+1),

helicopters – 208 (+1),

UAV operational-tactical level – 880 (+4),

cruise missiles ‒ 214 (+5),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3320 (+15),

special equipment ‒ 109 (+0).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk direction.

Data are being updated.

The one hundred ninety-sixth (196) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The UAVs constantly conduct aerial reconnaissance and continue to take measures to improve the logistical support of their troops.

During the current day, the enemy launched more than 8 missiles and 10 air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Tsyrkuny, Velyki Prohody, Slovyansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Bohoyavlenka, Kostyantynivka, Dorozhyanka, Olhivske, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Sukhy Stavok, Bezimenne, Andriivka and Bila Krynytsia.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissya directions. Certain units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

There is still a threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace and the territory of the republic of belarus.

In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects by fire, namely:

on the Siverskyi direction from mortars and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bleshnya, Hai, Senkivka of the Chernihiv oblast and Manukhivka, Yuryeve, Mykolaivka, Khodyne, Porohon, Vovkivka, Zapsillia, Stukalivka and Novovasylivka of the Sumy oblast;

In the Kharkiv direction from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Duvanka, Sosnivka, Chornohlazivka, Myronivka, Kostiantynivka, Udy, Ruska Lozova, Pytomnyk, Cherkaska Lozova, Cherkasky Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Bazaliivka, Stary Saltiv, Kostyantynivka, and Peremoha;

In the Slovyansk direction from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Slovyansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Mazanivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka, Sulihivka and Virnopillya;

Nn the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Tetyanivka, Kryvya Luka, Ozerne, Zvanivka, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Vesele, and Hryhorivka;

In the Bakhmut direction from mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of New York, Toretsk, Yuryivka, Oleksandropil, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Opytne, Mykolaivka Druha, Mayorsk, Odradivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka;

In the Avdiivka direction near Avdiivka, Opytne, Orlivka, Vodiane, Tonenke and Pervomaiske;

In the Novopavlivskyi direction from artillery of various types in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviyivka, Heorgiyivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Yehorivka, Petrivka, Solodke, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Novomayorske, Pavlivka, Vremivka ;

In the Zaporizhzhya direction from artillery in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Nesteryanka, Novodanylivka, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnyanka, Chervone, Poltavka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Bilohirya, Novopil, Vremivka, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery along the contact line. In addition, the settlements of Vesely Kut, Tavriyske, Lyubomirivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Blahodatne, Luch, Dniprovske, Luparevo, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohryhorivka, Kiselivka, Velyke Artakove, Bila Krynytsia, Ternivka, Sukhy Stavok, Olhyne, were also shelled by enemy artillery. Myrolyubivka, Lyubymivka, Petrivka, Velyka Kostromka and Ivanivka.

Russian occupation forces continue to violate all norms of international humanitarian law. For example, in Kupyansk, Kharkiv oblast, the invaders are illegally detaining about 40 local citizens in the local police station. Local residents are forcibly evicted from the private sector of Kozatske settlement of Kherson oblast. Cases of placing weapons and military equipment in the courtyards of educational institutions are being recorded again.

Enemy troops continue to suffer losses. In the Kherson region, near Hola Prystan, just last day, as a result of fire damage, the enemy lost about 70 people, more than half of them were killed. Near the settlement of Tavriysk, two self-propelled artillery systems "Akatsiya" were destroyed, two more were damaged, and the loss of manpower is being clarified. It also became known that one of the enemy's artillery divisions operating in the Kherson direction has lost up to 60 percent of its personnel and equipment and is considered incapacitated. Due to logistics complications, the enemy units lack fuel and ammunition.

Units of the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing on the territory of Ukraine. It was possible to successfully repulse the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the areas of Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Dolyna and Opytne settlements.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the land grouping, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 14 strikes on strongholds and places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment. Air defense units of our troops destroyed two Su-25 aircraft, one Ka-52 helicopter, and two UAVs in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery of our land grouping continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the command system and logistical support, and fire damage to the enemy's manpower and combat equipment.

POLICY

President V.Zelenskyy address to Ukrainians

From now on, every year on September 7, Ukraine will celebrate Military Intelligence Day - a professional holiday of people whose contribution to our defense and future victory cannot be overestimated. Previously, we did not have such a holiday specifically at the state level, although military intelligence officers usually received congratulations on this day. I signed a decree that brings this day to a proper level.

In the morning, I congratulated our intelligence officers, thanked them for their service, thanked Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, for the results Ukraine needs. Presented state awards to the best intelligence officers. And I believe that I will repeatedly award representatives of the intelligence community of Ukraine for their achievements, for operations that continue constantly, and for successes that help our Armed Forces and the entire state move towards the liberation of our entire land.

This week we have good news from the Kharkiv region. Probably, you all have already seen reports about the activity of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every citizen feels proud of our warriors. It is a well-deserved pride, a right feeling.

Now is not the time to name the settlements to which the Ukrainian flag returns. But it's time to say thank you to the 25th airborne brigade, the 92nd separate mechanized brigade and the 80th airborne assault brigade for their bravery and heroism shown during combat missions.

I also express gratitude today to the 406th separate artillery brigade for the extremely successful hits in the areas where the occupiers are concentrated in the south of our country and to the 60th separate infantry brigade, which consistently advances our positions.

Each success of our military in one direction or another changes the general situation along the entire frontline in favor of Ukraine. The more difficult it is for the occupiers, the more losses they have, the better the positions of our defenders in Donbas will be, the more reliable the defense of Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region will be, the faster we will be able to liberate the Azov region and the entire south.

I want to say one more thing today - it is very important and very sensitive. This applies to Ukrainians held captive by the occupiers. At the level of Ukrainian intelligence and other involved structures and people, we are constantly trying to achieve the liberation of our prisoners of war. This work never stopped. And the active actions of our defenders also mean the possibility of capturing a sufficient number of enemies to encourage the exchange and release of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

I emphasize: we remember all our people held captive by the occupiers.

An important decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine was made today. Sanctions have been applied to 606 individuals who belong to the ruling elite of Russia.

28 members of the Security Council of Russia, 154 members of the Federation Council of Russia, 424 deputies of the State Duma of Russia. They are all responsible for this war, for the terror against our people. And none of them will avoid responsibility - it's only a matter of time. We have already taken some of the necessary legal, diplomatic and political steps for this responsibility for them. We also take all other steps deliberately.

Today, an important operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine - regarding the activities of some persons subject to sanctions on the territory of our country. I have repeatedly emphasized: there will be no place for smugglers and criminal networks in Ukraine. It seems that some of them did not understand. Well, they will understand.

The customs officials who helped the smugglers, including the leadership, have been removed from office and will receive a legal response for all their illegal actions.

As for those persons subject to sanctions, who also have foreign citizenship, in particular Russian and Romanian, based on the proposal of the Security Service of Ukraine and in accordance with the norms of the current legislation, I made a decision to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship of these persons.

I’ve held a meeting with the head of the government, the minister of finance, the relevant deputy head of the Office regarding the draft budget for the next year. It is clear that this will be the budget of a warring country. Government officials will present the parameters of the project, but I will now mention some important points - politically important points.

First. More than a trillion hryvnias will be allocated to the security and defense sector next year. That will be priority number one.

Second. Social obligations must be provided in full. In particular, I want Ukrainian pensioners to hear me: next year, as well as this year, the government is tasked with indexing pensions for all our pensioners.

Third. To withstand this period and ensure financial and social stability, it is necessary to reduce as much as possible all non-critical expenses of the state, all that does not help defense, does not help the economic development of the country, social and cultural provision of our people. Accordingly, the government should present a program to reduce expenditures on the state enterprises, on the apparatus, on the institutions that do not meet the needs of this special time. I am waiting for proposals from government officials.

Fourth. This is the intensification of economic relations. The lending program "5-7-9%" is maintained. There will also be other programs and solutions that should help businesses work, save jobs and attract new employees.

And fifth. A special recovery fund will be established, which will be filled, in particular, at the expense of confiscated Russian assets.

I expect that the draft budget will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on time, as required by law.

I spoke today with German Chancellor Scholz. Many topics: the responsibility of the terrorist state, the further strengthening of the defense capabilities of Ukraine, and the financial support for our state.

I thanked Mr. Chancellor for confirming the €5 billion macro-financial aid from the European Union. This is an important decision. A decision that will enable us to support Ukrainians and provide social payments for our people. I also thank the European Commission and all our partners in the EU for this financial package. The provision of another three billion euros is being discussed, we are waiting for the format of the decision.

The implementation of the grain export initiative, which is an important tool for our economy and for all partners of our state, continues. Ukrainian food was exported to three continents. To Africa, Asia and Europe. In detail, 54 vessels have already been sent to Asia, 16 vessels have already been sent to Africa, 32 vessels have already been sent to Europe, and part of this volume, by the way, is again sent to Asian and African countries afterwards.

Today Russia voiced another blatantly false statement that the absolute majority of Ukrainian grain is allegedly exported to European countries. Well, words of truth have not been heard at the official level in Russia for a long time, and this does not surprise anyone.

By the end of this month, at least 3 million tons of agricultural products can be exported from our seaports. And a significant part is for the poorest and most needy countries. In particular, the first cargo was delivered to Ethiopia. The route was not easy: first by sea, then by trucks. But hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians are actually saved from starvation.

Perhaps Russia is not OK with this and does not want to notice it. However, this is exactly what the world needs. It is necessary to save countries on different continents from chaos, it is necessary to save people from starvation.

Unlike Russia, we do not make a racist division of the world into those who deserve security and those who supposedly do not, into those who deserve to live without famine and those who supposedly do not. We support all people, all countries. Both those who help us and those who still refrain from helping us. Both those that are more stable and those that are less stable. I emphasize once again: Ukraine was, is and will be the guarantor of world food security.

Prime Minister of Ukraine

From October 1, customs visa-free regime with the EU will start, and next year – industrial.

European partners of Ukraine commended the positive pace of reforms in recent months, in particular, the implementation of the seven points that had been determined when Ukraine had been granted the status of a candidate for EU membership. This was noted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Government meeting on September 7.

"During the Ukraine-EU Association Council, we switched from a partnership format to an enlargement format. In the coming months, we want to start substantive negotiations regarding the road map of such an entry. Free movement of goods, services, people, and capital. The four freedoms of the EU, in which we advance with confidence," stressed Denys Shmyhal.

The Head of the Government noted that over the last six months, productive work had been carried out in terms of the full functioning of the sectoral visa waivers with the European Union.

"Energy, transport visa waivers, economic visa-free regime regarding cancellation of tariffs and quotas. From October 1, customs visa-free regime will trigger, next year – in industrial sector. For Ukrainian businesses, this means billions of hryvnias in profits already and tens of billions in opportunities for development," the Prime Minister noted.

In addition, five important agreements were inked during the visit. Denys Shmyhal has emphasized, Ukraine is now part of the Digital Europe — an agreement to finance digitization and IT technology projects worth EUR 7.5 billion.

"We received an additional EUR 500 million for housing for internally displaced persons and support for small farms. Another EUR 122 million for various grants for the State and civil society," said the Head of the Government.

Agreements on cooperation in the customs and tax spheres were also signed, which, according to the Prime Minister, will allow Ukraine to fully bring operation of these bodies in compliance with the best European standards.

Europe has realized that Russia is waging an energy war against it, and now this understanding must be converted into a complete abandon of Russian energy resources, stressed the Prime Minister DEnys Shmyhal at a Gov’t session Wednesday.

“The key issue, which we also actively discussed in Brussels, is the energy embargo. The coal embargo is already in place. This results in a USD 8 billion loss for Russia per annum. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in August were at an all-time low since the beginning of the war, but this was not enough. It is vital to ensure an oil embargo introduced by the European Union to work properly, as well as a decision to be made on a phased gas embargo,” urged the Prime Minister.

According to Denys Shmyhal, among the issues raised was a significant restriction on the price of Russian gas that will significantly limit the kremlin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

An emphasis was placed also on a visa ban for Russians. The Prime Minister added the first step had already been done in this direction: “The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed to completely suspend the 2007 visa facilitation agreement with the Russian federation.”

Another type of sanctions that must be brought to a logical conclusion is the disconnection of all Russian and belarusian banks from SWIFT.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that 2/3 of the grain, which Ukraine has already sent to foreign consumers through the "grain corridor", is directed to the markets of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

"Just now, another vessel with Ukrainian grain has reached the shores of Africa near Sudan. In total, two-thirds of the ships sent are directed to Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The recovery of Ukrainian food exports through the "grain corridor" had a positive effect on the reduction of prices in the food market. This is important to mitigate the effects of the food crisis, especially for the most vulnerable countries. In August, as soon as the first shipments from Ukrainian ports took place, wheat prices fell by at least 5%. These are real facts, and the Russians' fakes about sending Ukrainian grain only to Europe simply do not correspond to reality," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Minister mentioned that since the launch of the "grain corridor", Ukrainian grain has been sent to the ports of China, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Israel, India, the Republic of Korea, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, Yemen, and the EU countries.

Dmytro Kuleba reminded that the only reason for the deepening of the world food crisis this year was and remains the brutal war launched by Russia, which blocked Ukrainian seaports and purposefully destroyed agricultural infrastructure and logistics. He emphasized that Ukraine, as one of the guarantors of global food security, makes every effort to ensure exports, and Russia bears full responsibility for the further functioning of the "grain corridor".

The Minister drew attention to the fact that Russia may deliberately raise doubts about the effectiveness of the "grain corridor", preparing to bargain and blackmail the world as the end of 120-days of the "grain" initiative approaches. He called on the partners to conduct consolidated pressure on Russia in order to stop its famine games with the world and fully fulfill its obligations under the agreements. Dmytro Kuleba also called on the recipient countries of Ukrainian agricultural products to demand from Russia not to interfere with the functioning of the "grain corridor" and to continue its operation.

As a reminder, on July 22 in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.09 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 51250 (+640),

tanks ‒ 2112 (+15),

APV ‒ 4557 (+37),

artillery systems – 1226 (+32),

MLRS – 305 (+5),

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 159 (+3),

aircraft – 239 (+2),

helicopters – 210 (+2),

UAV operational-tactical level – 884 (+4),

cruise missiles ‒ 214 (+0),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0),

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3344 (+24),

special equipment ‒ 110 (+1).

Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Donetsk direction.

The one hundred ninety-seventh (197) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya and Mykolayiv oblast.

The UAVs constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out more than 10 missile and 22 air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Tsyrkuny, Velyki Prohody, Sloviansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Ivano-Daryivka, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bohoyavlenka, Kostyantynivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Dorozhnyanka, Trudove, Chervone, Vysokopilya, Ternovi Pody, Lozove, Olhivske, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Chervyn Yar, Sukhy Stavok, Bezymenne, Andriivka and Bila Krynytsia.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polissya directions. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace and the territory of the republic of belarus.

In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects, namely:

on the Siverskyi direction from mortars and jet artillery in the areas of settlements of Bachivsk, Ulanove and Zapsillya of the Sumy oblast;

in the Kharkiv direction from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Duvanka, Kostyantynivka, Udy, Dymentiivka, Borshcheva, Velyki Prohody, Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Bayrak, Stary Saltiv and Peremoha;

in the Slovyansk direction from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Hrushuvaha, Karnaukhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Virnopillya settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Pryshyb, Tetyanivka, Sydorov, Siversk, Spirne, Verkhnyokamianske, Vesele and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction from mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, New York, Yuryivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka and Bilohorivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction from mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kamianka, Vesele, Opytne, Vodyane and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlovsk direction from mortars, barrel and jet artillery near Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Yehorivka, Velyka Novosilka and Novomayorske;

in the Zaporizhzhya direction from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of settlements of Novoandriivka, Dorozhnyanka, Novopil and Vremivka.

In the South Buh region, the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Vesely Kut, Tavriyske, Lyubomirivka, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohrihorivka, and Bilohirka came under fire.

Enemy troops continue to suffer losses. As a result of the fire impact on the concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy located on the territory of the agricultural enterprise "Ukraine" of the village of Solodkovodne, Zaporizhzhya oblast, the enemy suffered significant losses, the number is being specified.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Dibrivne, Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Pervomaiske and Kamyanka.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the land groupings, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 30 strikes on strongholds and places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment. Ukrainian air defense units destroyed two Su-25 aircraft, two helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-24) and five UAVs in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery of our land groupings of troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the command and control system and logistical support, damage to the enemy's manpower and combat equipment. As a result of the fire impact during the current day, the command post, the fuel and oil warehouse, the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the concentration areas were damaged.

The operational update as fn 06.00 p.m., on September 8, 2022

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk oblast and maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson oblast, parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The UAVs constantly conduct aerial reconnaissance and continue to take measures to improve the logistical support of their troops.

During the current day, the enemy inflicted:

4 rocket strikes on the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Tsyrkuny, Bereznehuvate, and Kharkiv, there are victims among the civilian population;

15 airstrikes on military and civilian objects in the districts of Temyrivka, Krasnohorivka, Volodymyrivka, and Novomykhailivka.

The occupiers launched more than 10 attacks from the Hrad and Uragan multiple rocket systems on the settlements of Serebryanka, Platonivka, and Tavriyske.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissya directions. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine. The threat of missile and air strikes on Ukrainian territory from the airspace and territory of this country remains.

In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects by fire:

in the Seversky direction - in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka of Chernihiv oblast and Myropilske, Velikiy Prykil, and Prohody of Sumy oblast;

in the Kharkiv direction, from barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Svitlychne, Nove, Male Vesele, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkaski Tyshki, Peremoha, Stary Saltiv, Bayrak, and Kostiantynivka;

in the Slovyansk direction - Slovyansk, Virnopillya, Dolyna, Krasnopillya and Nova Dmytrivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Pryshyb, Pereizne, Spirne, and Rozdolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, New York, and Vesele settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - in the Avdiivka, Pervomaisky, Vodyanny and Opytny districts;

in the Novopavlovsk direction - in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novomayorske and Yehorivka settlements;

in the Zaporozhzhya direction - near Novoandriivka, Novopole and Vremivka;

in the Southern Buh direction - in the areas of the settlements of Bila Krynytsia, Pervomaiske, Lyubimivka, Ternovi Pody, Zeleny Hay, Petrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Pravdyne, Tavriyske, Myrolyubivka and Ivanivka.

As a result of the successful actions of the partisan movement, in cooperation with the artillery of the Defense Forces, the enemy units have significant problems with logistical support in the temporarily captured territories of the Kherson region.

In order to counter the leakage of information about the movement of occupation units at the railway station of the settlement of Sokolohirne, the armed forces of the Russian federation have strengthened filtering measures.

In the temporarily captured territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson oblasts, in preparation for the so-called "referendums", the occupiers are calling on local residents who have left the temporarily captured territory to return to their homes by October 1. In case of refusal, the Russian invaders threaten to "nationalize" the housing.

In the occupied part of the Chuguyiv district of the Kharkiv region, the enemy began active measures to forcibly mobilize the local population. Men of conscription age are detained and sent to Vovchansk, to the so-called "recruitment center".

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing. The Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Dovgenke, Dibrivne, Hryhorivka, Soledar, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Maryinka, and Kamianka settlements.

Missile troops and artillery of ground groups of our troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the control system and logistical support, and destruction of enemy manpower and combat equipment.

During the current day, in order to support the actions of ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 12 strikes, hitting 2 platoon strongholds,

6 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Air defense units of our troops destroyed two UAVs. The losses of the enemy are specified.

POLICY

President V.Zelenskyy address to Ukrainians

It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A great loss for all of Europe, for the world. On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I extend condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a visit to Kyiv today. We held negotiations very useful for both our countries, as we are making a common cause, defending freedom. I thanked the Secretary of State for his personal role in helping us; President Biden – for the decisive and effective leadership; the US Congress – for the unwavering bipartisan and bicameral support, and every American – for their sincere understanding of our struggle.

We have President Biden's decision on a new $675 million defense aid package. It was also announced that Ukraine will receive more than a billion dollars from the general package of support for European democracies. Each of these steps of our partners has a real impact on the strength of our state and the whole of Europe in defense against Russian terror.

As always, the range of topics at the negotiations with Mr. Secretary of State was wide. We discussed political cooperation, our interaction in the financial sphere - macroeconomic support is now as important as support with weapons and ammunition. Of course, attention was paid to the Fast Recovery Plan and, in general, to the reconstruction of Ukraine after the Russian strikes.

I’ve raised the issue of officially designating Russia a terrorist state. The legal reality must always correspond to the actual reality. And it is a fact that Russia has become the biggest source of terrorism in the world. You can choose one or another format of procedures, one or another formula of legal pressure against Russia for terror, but the world must receive an unequivocal signal that Russian terror will not be forgiven.

I continue to establish new ties for Ukraine - I had a conversation with the President-elect of Kenya, the first conversation in the history of relations between our states. I congratulated him on winning the elections, and we agreed to enhance cooperation. We also talked about overcoming the food crisis - we are doing everything for this.

Just today, four ships with agricultural products for Asian countries left our ports. At these hours, more than 65 thousand tons of wheat enter the port of Sudan for unloading. Yesterday, a bulker with wheat departed for Kenya - more than 50 thousand tons. Vessels for Lebanon and Libya are now being loaded in Odesa. In the Pivdennyi Port, a ship bound for India is waiting to be loaded... That is, the geography of Ukrainian agricultural exports by sea is very broad.

Literally every working day of the grain export initiative refutes Russian lies about it. Ukraine supplies agricultural products to consumers from different continents. And it is our supply that guarantees food security at the global level.

I held a new meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. First of all, regarding our active actions on the frontline. Within the ongoing defense operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued, there are new results.

In total, more than a thousand square kilometers of our territory have been liberated since September 1. I am grateful to everyone who made it happen! I am grateful to the army, intelligence officers, and special services for every Ukrainian flag that has been hoisted these days.

We listened to the reports of the commanders of operational areas at the meeting today, there are certain decisions. The Staff will continue its work in the format of such fairly frequent meetings, so that our commanders on the ground have full support at all levels and so that the Armed Forces of our country, intelligence and the entire defense and security sector receive all the necessary resources, all the necessary material, political, information, diplomatic and any other means for the effective defense of Ukraine and the expulsion of the occupiers.

All state activity is focused on the needs of the front and protection of our people.

I am grateful to all Ukrainian warriors, to all those who fight for freedom for our people - both in the south and in the east, those participating in the battles at the front and those who contribute to our victory with respective operations in the rear of the enemy. The liberation of our land is the merit of everyone who clearly and timely fulfills the general defense plan.

And I especially want to thank today the fighters of the 115th separate territorial defense brigade of the Operational Command "North", who distinguished themselves with bravery and the necessary results for Ukraine in the battles in February-March, when they stopped the advance of the enemy, and who continue to defend our state in the north direction. I am also grateful to the fighters of the 117th separate territorial defense brigade operating in the direction of Sudzha - Sumy, and the 1st tank brigade, which is firmly holding its position in the direction of Gomel - Horodnya.

We remember all the threats; we thank all our heroes. I want to once again call on those who inform the society, who comment on the military situation: please analyze the whole picture, express gratitude and support to all our defenders, do not forget about any of them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further support for Ukraine with the US Secretary of State

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Head of State emphasized that Antony Blinken's visit is an important demonstration of US leadership positions and a sign of solidarity with Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia. The President noted the tangible support of the United States for the sovereignty of our state. He emphasized that the aid that Ukraine receives will accelerate the achievement of the main goal - the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy highly appreciated the decision announced by the President of the United States on August 24 to provide Ukraine with $6 billion in grant support: a $3 billion package of security assistance and $3 billion in financial support through the World Bank. The Head of State also thanked for the new package of defense aid to our country in the amount of $675 million approved today at the meeting at the Ramstein.

"We are grateful for this signal, grateful for your great support that we feel every day. Allow me in your presence to thank President Biden's administration, him personally, and the Congress of the United States of America for this," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that American weapons have a positive effect on the situation at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine especially respect the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems. On behalf of the Ukrainian military, the Head of State thanked the United States for these weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Antony Blinken discussed in detail the prospects of increasing defense support for Ukraine from the United States. The importance of the official launch of the Lend-Lease program was noted.

Speaking about the post-war world order, the President emphasized the importance of developing effective security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, stability in Europe is impossible without such guarantees.

He also noted the high level of trust between the leaders of Ukraine and the US, and the effective functioning of existing bilateral negotiation formats.

"It is very important that the United States of America is with us. For us, this is a guarantee that we will be able to return our lands," the Head of State emphasized.

The parties discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in detail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the constructive position of the US and Antony Blinken personally regarding the demilitarization of the ZNPP. He noted the importance of using all available mechanisms to ensure the implementation of this goal.

The President highly appreciated the economic and financial assistance that the United States provides to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the United States will play a leading role in the implementation of the Fast Recovery Plan. This is necessary to prepare Ukraine for winter, to restore residential buildings, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities destroyed by the Russian army.

Hope was also expressed for the continuation of effective cooperation in the framework of the IMF and the World Bank.

During the meeting, the importance of increasing international pressure on the aggressor state, which must be punished for crimes committed in Ukraine, was emphasized. It was noted that Russia already feels the economic consequences of its aggression, and its price will only increase. It is necessary to ensure that every citizen of the aggressor state is affected by the actions of his country. For this purpose, it is necessary to limit as much as possible the issuance of visas for Russians to the countries of the democratic world, in particular to the US.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his belief that Russia should be given the "honorary" status of a state – sponsor of terrorism.

The parties positively noted the recovery of Ukrainian grain exports, which makes it possible to prevent the global food crisis deliberately provoked by Russia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on further contacts at high and highest levels.

The progress of reforms in our country and the importance of their continuation were discussed separately.

During the meeting, the President presented the Order of Yaroslav the Wise of the II degree to Antony Blinken. The Order was awarded to him for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Address by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at the Konrad

Thank you for inviting me to address you today as well as for the strong Ukrainian focus of this year’s Day of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Strong presence of Ukrainian speakers in the program is really inspiring, it corresponds to the time we live in and proves that today the heart of Europe beats in Ukraine. A heart that bleeds, but also a heart that putin was not able and will not be able to stop.

It is a sad thing to say, but the era of peace in Europe is over, and so is the era of half-measures. I know this is something very painful to hear, especially for Ukrainians and for Germans. This invokes the most horrible memories. But the understanding of this grim reality is sobering. We must act decisively to put the criminal who shook the very foundations of peaceful Europe in his place. Ideally, behind bars. This is why Ukraine pursues the idea of establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine to put putin and his entourage on trial.

None of us have been choosing this war. Neither Ukrainians, nor Moldovan, nor Germans, nor other Europeans. We have always craved peace and normal life. putin wanted this war and to restore the russian empire and eliminate Ukrainians in the process. We have been left with no other choice than to fight and ultimately prevail.

Pragmatically speaking, the kind of attack putin undertook on February 24th could have been successful for him in only one case: if Ukraine collapsed in a few days. putin counted on Ukraine’s weakness. The plan was absolutely criminal, but putin was confident he would get away with it, because the world will have to adapt to a new reality.

Now that Ukraine survived, we have every moral right to hit russia as hard as we possibly can and defeat it. We must all embrace the goal of Ukrainian victory, which we are able to achieve with lasting support. Ukrainian victory will restore justice and peace in Europe, protect the stability and well-being of every European household.

The European landscape changes dramatically. Ukraine and Moldova will be members of the EU. Sweden and Finland are joining NATO. Common European security is a vital need that unites us all. I am glad that no-way-back policy in relations with putin’s russia seems to have become German political mainstream.

How could putin’s russia become such a monster? Frankly speaking, decades of failed policies led to this moment. What we need today is not only to recognize mistakes of the past, but swiftly correct them with actions.

I am grateful to the current Christian Democrats leadership and personally to Mr Merz for the profound comprehension of this key issue. We need all pro-European political forces united. No matter the government or opposition.

Ukraine can win this war. The cause for Good to prevail over Evil has never been clearer - and this something that lies in the very core of the Christian Democracy.

Yes, the coming winter will not be easy. Yet, it should not change the attitude towards Russia after what it has done. If we show weakness, russia will destroy the normal and stable life of every European household.

It is necessary to stop moscow now and prevent it from bringing any more harm to any European country, including Germany. It is necessary to stop russia so that no one blackmails Europe with energy and inflation anymore.

Of course, every war ends with diplomacy. But it must end on Ukrainian terms. To reach this point we need your support. So yes, it is still about weapons. Germany can bring the victory closer by further strengthening support of Ukraine.

Main battle tanks and armored fighting vehicles, additional howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems and anti-aircraft guns will help to improve the situation at the front line, while supply of ground-based air-defense systems will help protect civilians from devastating russian strikes.

Increasing sanctions pressure on Russia remains an effective tool to bring the peace closer. We are grateful to Germany for the restrictions that have already been introduced against the aggressor.

The efforts in this field should be further strengthened by complete embargo on russian energy resources, disconnection of all russian and belarusian banks from SWIFT, ban on russian propaganda in Europe, all German companies leaving russia, and a visa ban for russian tourists.

The crimes of russians in Ukraine cannot go unpunished. We expect Germany to support all efforts aimed at bringing perpetrators to responsibility.

Some years ago, one leader of the Christian Democrats said: “If Europe fails on the issue of refugees, then it won't be the Europe we wished for”.

Since that time Europe managed to develop its shelter policies, and I am grateful to Germany for embracing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

Today, I wish to hear from Germany another line, namely: “If Europe fails to secure Ukrainian victory over the aggressor, then it won't be the Europe we wished for”.

And one more line should be added then: “The Europe we wish for is worth our fight and our suffering”.

Thank you and Slava Ukraini!