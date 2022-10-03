Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN 31 March 10, 6.30pm EST

PERMANENT MISSION OF UKRAINE TO THE UNITED NATIONS

WAR BULLETIN 31

March 10, 6.30pm EST

President of Ukraine: “Mariupol and Volnovakha humanitarian corridors remain completely blocked. Russian troops did not cease fire.”

The invaders focused their efforts on spreading disinformation and propaganda through all available news channels.

The Ministry of Finance has created an IT Army of Ukraine and an Internet Army of Ukraine, where anyone can counter Russian propaganda and fight the enemy in cyberspace.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's defense forces are repelling and holding back the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in all directions.

During the day, the defenders of Ukraine in the Polissya and Volyn forced the enemy to retreat to unfavorable borders. The settlement of Baklanov Muraviyka was liberated in the northern direction.

The defenders of Kyiv are firmly holding the borders, protecting the city’s critical infrastructure.

The Russian aggressors were stopped in all directions, the enemy suffered significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment.

The invaders focused their efforts on spreading disinformation and propaganda through all available news channels. With the help of cyber units and the federal media, the enemy is actively spreading disinformation about the activities of the top military and political leadership of Ukraine, creating and spreading fakes.

Despite the fact that the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces located on the territory of Ukraine is isolated from truthful information, they still receive information about the real state of affairs, which is shameful for Russia.

There are rumors among the Russian military about the inability of their Ministry of Defense to deliver on the paycheck obligations. The reasoning behind it are sanctions, which in turn demoralizes the personnel of Russian forces.

In the area of the village of Shestovytsia, Chernihiv region, the aggressors are looking for a way to surrender.

(https://bit.ly/3IeNw0N)

Operative information

During the day, the Russians tried to gain a foothold on the occupied frontiers, regrouped troops, restored combat capability, replenished missile, ammunition and fuel supplies.

Due to significant personnel losses and the reduction of the pace of the offensive, enemy continues the formation of reserves on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenders of Ukraine in the settlements of Poliske, Kukhari, Zhovtneve, Andriyivka, Kopyliv, Motyzhyn, Buzova, Horenychi, Bucha, Demydiv and block Kyiv.

In the northern direction, the enemy was stopped while trying to break through the defense of Chernihiv. Further movement of the enemy is possible in the direction of Brovary from the east.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues unsuccessful attempts to blockade the city from the north. Rifle regiments formed at the expense of Russian reservists were involved in the fighting.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on capturing Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Severodonetsk.

In the South Buza direction, the occupiers tried to gain a foothold on the captured frontiers, establish control over the city of Mykolayiv and develop an offensive in the directions of Zaporizhia and Kryvyi Rih.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones the occupiers' ships return to naval bases and bases.

(https://bit.ly/3HVDP7f)

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

During the two weeks of the war, the lives of Russians changed dramatically. They will not be able to live as before as long as their tanks destroy our lives.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation appealed to more than 200 technology companies to stop their activities in the aggressor country. Many of them have already supported Ukraine and imposed the toughest sanctions in the history of Russia, including the following world giants:

Apple Pay and Google Pay are no longer available for Russians. As well as PayPal services.

YouTube has blocked Russian propaganda channels.

Netflix has suspended work in Russia.

Apple has stopped selling its equipment in online and offline stores in Russia and advertising in the App Store. Samsung has also suspended supplies to the aggressor country.

Microsoft has stopped selling goods in Russia.

Even TikTok is on guard the truth. The social network has suspended work in Russia due to the law on "fakes."

Airbnb and Booking also stopped their work on the enemy’s side.

IBM is entirely out of the Russian market. Interesting how the Russian Federation imagines itself without software and hardware from IBM.

Payoneer stopped working in Russia. Russian freelancers will not be able to work with foreign clients. Also, one of the largest freelance platforms, Upwork, stopped working in Russia and Belarus.

Netscout stops selling and supporting its products, and most importantly, Arbor services are a solution to protect against DDoS attacks.

The world's largest manufacturer of microprocessors and processors for Intel PCs and the online interface development service Figma has ceased operations in Russia.

The Ministry of Finance has also created an IT Army (https://t.me/itarmyofukraine2022) of Ukraine and an Internet Army (https://t.me/ivukr) of Ukraine, where anyone can counter Russian propaganda and fight the enemy in cyberspace.

(https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=329017925934197&set=a.292461882923135)

POLICY

President of Ukraine

One of the main tasks for us today was organization of humanitarian corridors.

Sumy, Trostyanets, Krasnopillya, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Izyum. Almost 40,000 people have already been evacuated this day. They were given safety at last. In Poltava, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Lviv.

Humanitarian cargoes were also delivered. Hundreds of tons of food, medicine.

We are doing everything to save our people in the cities that the enemy just wants to destroy. Taking into account the work of humanitarian corridors in the previous two days, we have already evacuated about one hundred thousand people.

Unfortunately, Mariupol and Volnovakha remain completely blocked. Although we did everything necessary to make the humanitarian corridor work, Russian troops did not cease fire.

Despite this, I decided to send a convoy of trucks to Mariupol. With food, water, medicine. I am grateful to the drivers - brave people who were ready to fulfill this mission. An extremely important mission.

But the invaders started a tank attack exactly in the area where this corridor was supposed to be. Corridor of life. For the people of Mariupol. They did it consciously! They knew what they were disrupting. They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to torture it, to carry out constant bombardment. Today they destroyed the building of the main department of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region. Right next to this building was the place where Mariupol residents were to gather for evacuation.

This is outright terror. Blatant terror. From experienced terrorists. The world needs to know that. It has to admit it. We are all dealing with a terrorist state. We will continue to try to bring to Mariupol the aid that people so desperately need. Ukrainians need. The invaders are doing everything to deceive our people in the besieged cities. They block communication. Prevent the provision of Information. The state is doing everything to help our city. Everything to tell the people of Mariupol: we are fighting. And we will not give up this fight.Therefore, if you have the opportunity to talk to the people of Mariupol, to write to the people of Mariupol, spread the truth. Remind them that Ukraine is with them wholeheartedly and is doing everything to stop the torture of the city. Russian propagandists have substantially intensified their activity today. And they tried very hard. Probably in order to cover up the crimes of their army in Ukraine. Crimes against Mariupol. Against Donbas. Against Kharkiv. Against dozens of other cities. Cover them up with new accusations. New-old fakes.

Russians accuse us of developing biological weapons. Allegedly, we are preparing a chemical attack. This makes me really worried, because we’ve been repeatedly convinced: if you want to know Russia's plans, look at what Russia accuses others of. Spreading such accusations in the Russian media shows that Russians are capable of this. They have already done such things in other countries. Similar! They themselves announced, they themselves organized, they themselves complained. And they will do so again.

They tore apart Moldova with Transnistria. They tore apart Georgia with Abkhazia. They tore apart Ukraine with Donbas and Crimea. But they blame us! Those who have become victims.

Those who are forced to defend themselves. Fight for the right to live.They themselves come to us in tanks and with missiles. They take something that doesn’t belong to them. Capture. They are even ashamed to show their officers! They hide their generals. They conceal from their own people that they are sending conscripts to this war only to make the invasion forces larger. But we are to blame! We are accused of attacks on allegedly peaceful Russia.And now what? What are these allegations of preparing chemical attacks? Have you decided to carry out "de-chemicalization" of Ukraine? Using ammonia? Using phosphorus? What else have you prepared for us? Where will you strike with chemical weapons? At the maternity hospital in Mariupol? At the church in Kharkiv? At the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital? Or at laboratories, most of which have remained since Soviet times and are engaged in ordinary science. Ordinary! NOT military technology.

We are adequate people. I am the President of an adequate country, an adequate nation. And a father of two children. I claim that no chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows that. YOU know that.And if YOU do something like that against the U.S., you will get the most severe sanctions response.

Ukrainians! Our defenders!I have signed several important decrees. About awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to thirteen of our defenders: Lieutenant Colonel Litun Andriy Mykolayovych. Posthumously. He died covering our troops and heroically restraining the enemy's offensive. Captain Korpan Oleksandr Bohdanovych. Posthumously. He saved our soldiers and civilian houses when he took the falling aircraft away from them. Junior Lieutenant Blokha Yuriy Ihorovych. Posthumously. In the battles in the Mykolaiv region he heroically protected brothers-in-arms, saving their lives. Senior Sergeant Ivashko Andriy Oleksandrovych. Posthumously. During the rocket fire, he personally provided information about the enemy's actions at the cost of his own life. Junior Sergeant Volkov Yevhen Volodymyrovych. Posthumously. For courage and heroism during the evacuation of the wounded in the Donetsk region, for saving our military.Major General Nikoliuk Viktor Dmytrovych. He skillfully led the defense in the north-eastern direction and managed to prevent the capture of Chernihiv.Colonel Khoda Leonid Oleksiyovych. During the war, under his command, more than 50 enemy vehicles were destroyed. Lieutenant Colonel Ponomarenko Vyacheslav Anatoliyovych. Thanks to his actions, a significant number of enemy’s equipment and soldiers in the city of Hostomel were destroyed. Lieutenant Colonel Yakovenko Oleksandr Oleksiyovych. He withdrew his units from the enemy artillery fire, thanks to which he saved personnel and continued to successfully defend the Donetsk region. Major Bova Yevhen Petrovych. For the heroic defense of Mariupol and holding positions under constant enemy attacks.

Captain Boyechko Vasyl Vasyliovych. For the extremely successful destruction of enemy equipment and manpower. Sergeant Moroz Oleh Romanovych. Thanks to his heroic deeds, the enemy's offensive in the Luhansk region was stopped.Sailor Samofalov Valeriy Mykhailovych. In one battle, for the first time in the history of this war, he shot down three enemy helicopters. I also signed a decree awarding orders for personal courage to 39 national guardsmen, 31 policemen (9 posthumously), 14 border guards (4 posthumously) and 23 employees of the State Emergency Service.Today the rank of Brigadier General is awarded to: Nechayev Oleh Oleksandrovych. For the successful defense of the Kyiv region. Lishchynsky Vladyslav Vatslavovych. For extremely successful actions against the enemy in the Kherson region.Hutsol Volodymyr Volodymyrych. For the successful destruction of enemy airborne troops in Vasylkiv.Demyanchyk Hryhoriy Petrovych. For the successful organization of personnel training for our military units.

Discussions on Ukraine's future in the EU continue today and tomorrow in Europe. I believe that our people, our state, our army did everything for us to be welcomed in Europe. This is the final exam for Europe. Among the leaders of the states there are some who support us. And there are also those who support only themselves. But we see how the nations of all European countries treat us. And this is the main thing. Today, when I see the support of the people of each country in the squares of European capitals, I know that the Ukrainian people are already in the European Union. And politicians... I'm sure they will adjust to that.Preferably faster.

(https://www.facebook.com/president.gov.ua)

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The whole civilized world has united to accelerate the victory of Ukraine; not just the governments, but also regular people and companies.

The US House of Representatives approved a $13.6 billion emergency aid package, this money will go to strengthening the army and humanitarian needs of Ukraine and to protect Europe.

Soon, EU member states will consider giving Ukraine a candidate status. This will be a defining moment in Europe’s history.

“We call upon not only Europe’s leaders, but also to European citizens: now is the time to support Ukraine. Ukraine earned its right to be in the European Union. I urge you to be vocal about your opinion so that your leaders know what decision they have to make.” stressed Shmygal.

Energy security and critical infrastructure, defense industry, agriculture, and logistics are all integral parts of our victory.

Prime Minister called upon the business to restore production, bring people back to work where possible.

Government of Ukraine increased the disbursement of the government budget reserves to 50.8 billion UAH, which will go towards defense sector. 38.3 billion UAH were directed for pension payments in March.

The government has approved the use of “єДокумент” [eDocument]. This document can be generated online or on the app and it contains all the important information and QR codes to confirm one's identity.

( https://fb.watch/bG9ImFLvXu/ )

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories

Yesterday, were launched first humanitarian corridors.

In the two days that passed, more than 60,000 people were evacuated from the cities of Sumy, Trostyanets, and Krasnlopil in the direction of Poltava.

It is difficult to go from Izyum to Lozova in the Kharkiv region. However, about 3,000 people managed to leave, and more than 100 tons of essential aid (medicines, food, water) was delivered to the city of Izum.

Special gratitude is expressed to those who helped successfully evacuated 52 children and young mothers from the Maternity House in Vorzel.

Today the work continues. There are significant difficulties: there is a roadblock, and people constantly complain that they cannot pass. Ukrainian authorities are working, reporting, and fighting for the humanitarian corridors to work as it was demanded by Ukrainian side.

Yesterday about 20,000 people were evacuated from Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, Vorzel, and other towns of the Kyiv region. The evacuation continues today.

More than 100 tons of aid were delivered to the city of Energodar.

What was failed:

Volnovakha, direction Volnovakha - Pokrovsk, since March 5th, we have tried to open this humanitarian corridor, and we didn`t succeed. But there are people like Pavlo Kyrylenko and the head of the military-civil administration, who does almost the impossible with his team - he helps people against the ban, despite the irresponsibility of Russian forces. Many thanks to those leaders of the MCA who do their best to provide and organize humanitarian corridors in our east, as well as the head of the Luhansk MCA.

“I would like to thank the head of the military-civil administration in the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba. We are in constant contact with him. He does his best even though much has not been done yet. Many thanks to Oleksiy's team from the entire President's team. Many thanks to the Poltava and Sumy leaders, who are also constantly in touch. This also includes the Kharkiv leader, Oleg Sinyogubov: thank you very much for the endurance and willpower to help civilians, help with humanitarian aid in Izyum and other cities in our country. Thanks to the head of the military-civil administration in Zaporizhia.” stressed Vereshchuk.

Deputy Prime Minister appealed to the whole world to help Mariupol. There is a real humanitarian catastrophe. Today on the March 10th, Ukrainian Government was once again denied the effort to bring humanitarian cargo to Mariupol. No water, no medicine, no food. Nothing got to the people who have been under fire for several days in a row. The whole world saw the airstrikes that destroyed the maternity house and a hospital in Mariupol. “I hope that this is also seen by world leaders who are closely watching the struggle of the Ukrainian people. I want to appeal once again and demand from the leaders, nations and just to those people who have a big heart and a sincere desire to build a new world - help your authorities to make the humanitarian corridors in Ukraine work. Help your leaders to keep the skies over Ukraine closed. Help your elites feel that you, the people who cherish freedom, want to defend democratic principles with us. And we will continue to fight for all of you.” underlined Vereshchuk.

(https://www.facebook.com/president.gov.ua/videos/678995826481495/)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Operational situation on the diplomatic front as for March 10, 7pm

Ukrainian diplomacy makes every effort every day to ensure sustainable financial, military and humanitarian aid. The maximum support achievement from European capitals for Ukraine's accession to the EU is one of the top priorities now.

Support for Ukraine's accession to the EU:

The Lithuanian Parliament unanimously approved a resolution calling on the European Union to immediately grant Ukraine candidate status and open membership talks;

The Parliament of the Republic of Slovenia adopted the Declaration on the Situation in Ukraine, in which it condemned the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine and supported the European perspective of our country;

Financial Aid:

The IMF has transferred $ 1.4 billion of emergency support to Ukraine under the Rapid Financing Instrument. Funds in this program will help finance the priority expenditures of the state budget and maintain Ukraine's balance of payments;

Sanctions:

Great Britain has expanded sanctions against Russia. Several Russian oligarchs have been restricted, including billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and businessman Oleg Deripaska;

Isolation of the Russian Federation:

One of the world's largest investment companies, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stated that it plans to close its operations in Russia;

The Western Union international money transfer system is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus;

Sony Music, the world's second-largest record company, is suspending operations in Russia;

Estonia has announced a temporary suspension of tourist visas to Russian citizens;

Cosmopolitan, Elle Russia, Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire will no longer be published in Russia. The company that owns these brands has announced the severance of all business ties with Russia;

Jewelry company Pandora has suspended business with Russia and Belarus;

American shoe manufacturers Skechers and Crocs have joined the boycott of Russia and suspended their activities in Russia.