Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN 30 March 10, 10.30 EST

Embassy of Ukraine in the USA

WAR BULLETIN 30

March 10, 10.30 EST

Ukraine's defense forces are repelling and holding back the offensive of the Russian armed forces in all directions.

Minister D.Kuleba: In our meeting with FM Lavrov mediated by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu I insisted on the urgent need to allow humanitarian help for Mariupol and a 24-hour ceasefire. Unfortunately, Lavrov seemed to join talks with no purpose for decision.

Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a division of Russia’s Iskander-M (SS-26 Stone) ballistic operational-tactical missile systems.

On March 9, 2022 Ukraine evacuated 2000 foreign students from Sumy.

After yesterday's Russian air strike on the maternity house and children's hospital in Mariupol, 3 people died and 17 people were injured (pregnant women, mothers, doctors). This morning Russian forces dropped bombs on the city center again.

WAR ROOM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24.02 to 10.03:

personnel - more than 12 000,

tanks ‒ 335,

APV ‒ 1105,

artillery systems – 123,

MLRS - 56,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 29,

aircraft – 49,

helicopters – 81,

vehicles - 526,

boats / vessels - 3,

fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational-tactical level - 7.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/269079492071803

Ukraine's defense forces are repelling and holding back the offensive of the Russian armed forces in all directions.

In the Polissya direction, the aggressors continue to hold the settlements of Poliske, Kukhari, Borodyanka, Andriyivka, Motyzhyn, Horenychi, Bucha, and Demydiv. The enemy is trying to restore the combat effectiveness of units that have suffered heavy losses, regroups and does not abandon the idea of blocking Kyiv from the west and southwest.

The defense forces of Ukraine repulsed an attempt by the enemy to force the Irpin River near the settlement of Moshchun, the enemy was repulsed, and the settlement was liberated.

In the Mykolayiv direction, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the settlements of Luparevo, Pravdyno, Blagodatne, Novohryhorivka, Kalynivka, Kiselivka, Pershotravneve, Oleksandrivka, Burgunka, Bereslav, and Tavriysk.

In the Crimean direction was recorded the strengthening of the enemy grouping by a battalion tactical group from the 336th separate brigade of marines of the Baltic Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

In all directions the enemy is stopped by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, has no success, tries to keep the occupied frontiers and positions.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in Donetsk, Slobozhansky and parts of the Tavriya operational areas. Defend the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka. The main efforts are focused on preventing the enemy from advancing in the south-eastern direction. The circular defense of the city of Mariupol continues.

At the same time, the state border with the Republic of Belarus continues to be protected.

In the Siverskyi region, Ukrainians are defending the city of Chernihiv. Measures are being taken to deter the enemy from advancing in the direction of Kyiv.

The group of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv is constantly ready to repel the enemy's offensive.

In the southern direction, the enemy is held back in the directions of the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Mykolayiv, Voznesensk and the settlement of Novovorontsovka (Kherson region).

In other areas, groups of troops are conducting a stabilization operation and performing territorial defense tasks.

Units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel missile and bomb strikes and destroy enemy air strikes, provide air cover for important objects and troops of Ukraine.

Over the past two days, fighter jets and anti-aircraft missile units have destroyed four Su-25 fighter jets and two enemy helicopters.

The enemy reduced the pace of the offensive, its personnel is demoralized. The number of cases of desertion and looting has significantly increased.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/269162925396793

Operational Command "North" reports, that on Thursday afternoon, March 10, in the Chernihiv oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a division of Iskander-M (SS-26 Stone) ballistic operational-tactical missile systems, whuch fired on civilians.

https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/269193108727108

State Emergency Service

During March 10, SES units made 564 rescue missions, including 283 to eliminate the consequences of shelling of settlements and civilian infrastructure by Russian troops, 74 people were rescued.

90 pyrotechnics of the SES made 90 involvements and neutralized 35 explosive devices.

On the state border in Zakarpattia, Odesa, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions the SES rescuers in cooperation with the Red Cross of Ukraine and local authorities set up 82 tents for heating and reception of citizens. Since the beginning of such operations, 186 thousand people have been assisted.

During the past day SES assisted with evacuation of more than 404 thousand people, including over 86 thousand of children and 1606 people with disabilities.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Russian troops killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, including a little girl. At least 22 people were injured.

Catastrophic situation is observed in Mariupol. After yesterday's air strike on the maternity house and children's hospital, the aggressors dropped bombs on the city center again this morning. Information on the actual number of victims is being clarified. Police are helping people and documenting the aftermath of the shelling’s.

At least 27 civilians have been injured in the past 24 hours. According to new data, three people died in Mariupol after the air raid on the maternity house, among them an infant and a girl. 17 people were injured - pregnant women, mothers, doctors.

In the morning the enemy inflicted two more strikes on Mariupol at 8:00 am and about 9:20 am. Number of victims is to be determined. Due to constant shelling, there is no possibility to bury the dead. The enemy deliberately cuts off all communications, leaving the city without electricity, water, gas, hitting and communications.

The aggressors attacked 14 settlements - Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Novoluhansk, New York, Luhansk, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Kostiantynivka, Ivano-Frankivsk, Terny, Myronivsky, Stepne, Mykhailivka.

34 objects were damaged - a children's hospital and a maternity house, two schools, the Azov State Technical University, residential buildings, a shop, a church, the town municipality building, a railway, a gas pipeline and communal equipment building.

Police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) and Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The most difficult situation is in the besieged Mariupol, Volnovakha and surrounding villages, which Russian troops smashes with missiles, aircraft and artillery. There is a humanitarian catastrophe in the cities. Kramatorsk and Svitlodar direction are also under attack.

In Zhytomyr Region 7 people were killed and 12 were injured in air strikes during the day.

On March 9, air alarms were heard in the region almost continuously. As a result of air attacks up to ten settlements were damaged. Police officers are currently documenting the Russian aggressor's war crimes.

In the Luhansk Oblast 6 civilians were killed in the past 24 hours as a result of enemy shelling.

On March 9, Russian forces shelled residential buildings and infrastructure in the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Privilege, Rubizhne, and Kreminna.

https://www.facebook.com/mvs.gov.ua

Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine have lost 5 health workers, Russian terrorists also damaged 63 hospitals.

Now 19 foreign doctors help doctors in Ukraine. There are now more than 1,000 registered health workers listed to provide assistance in case of such a need. Registration remains open to all health professionals from our allied countries who wish to assist Ukrainian hospitals in providing help to victims. They can register by filling out the form: https://bit.ly/questionnaire_UA .

For the first time in the world medical practice 132 Ukrainian children are currently transported and treated in clinics of Poland, Italy, Germany.

https://moz.gov.ua

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Students from 26 countries were evacuated to Poland.

https://www.facebook.com/100066866381279/posts/292801869625357/?d=n

POLICY

President of Ukraine

Information about the victims of yesterday's bombing of the maternity hospital and the children's hospital in Mariupol appeared last night. We lost three people, including a child, a girl. The number of wounded is 17. These are children, women, medical workers.

This topic was mentioned on Russian television. It was on their talk show. But not a word of truth was said. The Russians were lied to that there had been no patients in the hospital and no women or children in the maternity hospital. The Russians were lied to that "nationalists" had allegedly taken up positions there. They lie confidently, as always.

War crimes are impossible without the propagandists who cover them up. I want to tell them one thing: you will bear responsibility just as all those who give orders to bomb civilians. We will find all the property of the propagandists and their associates. We will do our best to confiscate it wherever it is. You love a rich life. Love prosperous countries. You will not have this anymore. And this is just the beginning.

You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes. And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens. Everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row. When they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities. In the stolen future of Russian children.

War is never isolated. It always beats both the victim and the aggressor. The aggressor just realizes it later. But it always realizes and always suffers.

Today, we are once again providing humanitarian corridors for our cities. The buses have already departed, the trucks are already on their way - with food, water, medicine.

Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izyum, Sumy and the region. Cities and towns of the Kyiv region - Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, Hostomel... My heart is broken by what the invaders did to our cities, to our state! And by what they want to do to our people who need urgent help.

Russian troops have already created a humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine. But for them it is part of the plan. They want to humiliate our people. Make them take bread and water from the hands of the invaders standing on their knees. So that Ukrainians can save their lives just by going to the occupied territories or to Russia. That's why they are blocking Mariupol, that's why they are blocking Volnovakha, blocking other cities.

The invaders specially organize this torture to give their propaganda channels new material. Just for that. Monsters.

Despite everything, updated information was received every hour yesterday about people whom we managed to evacuate to the free territory of Ukraine. In total, more than 60,000 of our citizens were rescued yesterday plus those who did not have time until night and continued the evacuation in the morning.

I spoke today, in particular about that, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. About the torture of our cities, our people. I spoke with French President Macron.

I felt in a conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson that our anti-war coalition will soon become much stronger. Consequently, the pressure on Russia for peace will also be much stronger. For us, specifics in relations with world leaders, with European leaders are very important.

We are really fighting for our independence! For freedom, for equality for all on the continent! That is why we want to see from partners the decisions based on reality, not on declarations or abstract considerations.

These days, the EU leaders will convene to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. To discuss our application for EU membership. We are waiting for a concrete signal. We look forward to strong support. Because it will be fair, real, human, European.

We know exactly the position of every leader. We know exactly who stands with us and who thinks that the European Union is just accounting, profits, expenses and nothing more. We will work, we will persuade. Life will convince them.

Ukrainians! Our defenders!

We all have been defending our state for the 15th day. We endured. The Ukrainian army is repelling attacks in key directions. Thanks to our military, National Guards, border guards, police, territorial defense and everyone who joined the defense of the state, we have not become slaves, and will never become!

Because this is our spirit, this is our destiny. Pride for our Armed Forces of Ukraine is boundless!

After the war, after our victory, we will rebuild everything that was destroyed.

Very quickly and with a very high quality. A special state program for reconstruction will be created for each affected city. I have already instructed the government to start the elaboration.

Chernihiv and Sumy, Okhtyrka and Zhytomyr, Izyum, Mariupol and all our beautiful cities to which evil has come will not see a single trace of the Russian invasion.

The best architects, the best companies, the best projects. For every city! I want to say this on the example of Kharkiv. Our Kharkiv, which is now experiencing the worst suffering since World War II.

Saltivka, Oleksiivka... Perhaps most Ukrainians know nothing about these names. But the people of Kharkiv will hear. Freedom Square will be such that everyone, all of us, all Europeans will be there! Poltava Way, Belgorod Highway, Myronosytska Street, Regional Children's Hospital, Kharkiv Oncology Center, Karazin University, Labor Palace, Korolenko Library.

https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/zavdyaki-nashim-zahisnikam-ukrayinci-ne-stali-rabami-j-nikol-73477

Briefing of Counsellor of the Head of Presidential Office of Ukraine Oleksii Arestovych

After yesterday’s airstrike at the Mariupol maternity house and children's hospital, it became obvious that the enemy has totally changed the tactics, has turned to a “Syrian scenario” – encircling and terrorizing cities and towns to cause maximum suffering and psychological pressure to civilians. Currently, cities that suffer the most are Mariupol (which Russia is trying to wipe off the map), Kharkiv, Okhtyrka and in some sense Mykolaiv.

The military and political leadership of Ukraine, the leadership of all states in the world together with the international organizations are aware of the situation. There are daily attempts to establish the humanitarian corridors, and today they will be launched from many cities, including from Mariupol. However, the enemy is deliberately disrupting the evacuation from Mariupol. At the same time, the Ukraine’s army is defending the city and doing its best to ensure the evacuation.

The goal of Russia in Mariupol is to cause panic and frustration with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities by the citizens of Ukraine. He urged the citizens to remember that it is Russia that cause the war and is interested in the Ukrainian disunity. The developments during the war depend on actions from both sides.

When it comes to the general military situation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made at least 7 powerful strikes at the enemy, including the termination of two regimental commanders of the Russian army, near Brovary, Izyum, Nikopol and Kryvyy Rig. Our army near Kharkiv took control over Dergachi and have disconnected the part of Russian troops in the north from those located next to Izyum, and have created a serious tactical success.

Ukrainian aviation, rocket forces and artillery continue striking the enemy, and we expect the change of the situation in Ukraine’s favor in the closet time. Ukraine is doing much efforts to change the humanitarian situation in the blocked cities, as like it works on the elimination of the enemy from those and other cities of Ukraine.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=386123212892310

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

IMF approved $1.4 billion within emergency support program to help Ukraine’s economy during the war. Grateful to Kristalina Georgieva for quick decisions. Keeping in contact with the IMF.

https://twitter.com/Denys_Shmyhal/status/1501690629054685188

More and more countries support Ukraine’s integration to the EU under the accelerated procedure. Coordinated further steps with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. Thank you for your help! Coalition in support of Ukraine is in action now!

https://twitter.com/Denys_Shmyhal/status/1501666186135810049

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

On March 9, 2022 Ukraine evacuated 2000 foreign students from Sumy.

These are the first foreign students who managed to escape a horrible war zone, created by Russia on the territory of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/mfa_ukraine/status/1501929275968004097?s=21

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

In our meeting with FM Lavrov mediated by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu I insisted on the urgent need to allow humanitarian help for Mariupol and a 24-hour ceasefire. Unfortunately, FM Lavrov seemed to have come to talk, not to decide. I hope he will convey Ukraine’s requests back in Moscow.

https://twitter.com/DmytroKuleba/status/1501907775013765124

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaking to the media following the meeting with the foreign ministers of Turkey and the RF on Russia ceasing its war against Ukraine.

[The talks] were both easy and difficult. Easy because Minister Lavrov shared his traditional narratives about Ukraine. Difficult because I did my best to at least find a diplomatic solution to humanitarian tragedy unfolding on the battle ground near besieged cities. The most tragic situation is now in Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, which is bombarded and is subjected to artillery fire.

I came here with a humanitarian purpose. Mariupol is in the most difficult situation. I came here with a humanitarian mission to open humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol for the people wishing to leave the city, and to bring assistance into the city.

Unfortunately, Minister Lavrov was in a position to commit himself to it, but he will correspond with respective authorities on this issue.

We also raised an issue of a 24-hour ceasefire to resolve the most pressing humanitarian issues. We did not make progress on this since it seems there are other decision-makers on this matters in Russia.

We agreed to continue doing our best to seek a solution for humanitarian issues on the ground. I will be ready to meet again in this format if there will be prospect for a solution.

I believe that when Foreign ministers meet, they have by definition to negotiate issues of peace and security. I am ready to continue this engagement with the purpose of ending the war in Ukraine and stopping the suffering of Ukrainian people and liberating our territory from the Russian occupational force.

[In Ukrainian] – Thanked Turkish Foreign Minister for good will and professionalism. Underscored that had 2 tasks: to organize humanitarian corridors and 24-hours ceasefire.

I hope that Russia will demonstrate compassion to human suffering and allow the functioning humanitarian corridors from Mariupol and from Sumy to Poltava. We cannot stop the war if the country that started it does not want to stop it.

Today I heard that Russia will not allow ceasefire until Ukraine meets the demands that had been put forward by President Putin. In this regard I’d like to underscore that Ukraine did not surrender, is not surrendering and will not surrender. We are ready for diplomacy, we are looking for solutions, but until they are there, we will continue fighting to offset the Russian aggression.

I hope that today’s format will be continued. I am ready to continue talks if the Russian side will be ready to a serious talk, but not repetition of well-known clichés and narratives about Ukraine. What we need today a serious, subject-based talk without clichés. When the Russian side is ready, we’ll be ready. We’ll do everything for peace because saving human lives is a priority for us.

Q&A:

1) Did you get the impression that these attacks will continue? Have you received a promise about receiving military jets from the US?

No, we did not discuss military supplies to Ukraine. Upon my initiative we dedicated most of the time to discussing humanitarian issues on the ground. Because it is of the utmost priority for diplomacy to help everyone, who is suffering. I appealed to him in the most constructive way. It was not easy for me to listen to everything he was saying. But I several times requested to address urgently humanitarian issues.

My impression is that Russia is not in a position at this point to establish the ceasefire. They seek a surrender from Ukraine, but that is not what they are going to get.

Ukraine is strong, Ukraine is fighting, Ukraine will not surrender. We made we are ready to seek a balanced diplomatic solution to end this war but we will not surrender.

2) Peskov said the invasion will stop if there is a commitment from Ukraine not to join NATO. Did Russia ask you about it?

No, Minister Lavrov said that all these issues must be discussed at a different track, the Belarus talks. He did not go into details on these issues, but he conveyed to me that they will continue their repression until Ukraine meets their demands. And the list of those demands is a surrender. That is why it is unacceptable to us.

The last thing I want is to kill hope. I shared with Mr. Lavrov one episode in a hope that he will respond constructively based on simple human values and with respect to human life. I talked to him about a civilian, who was driving in a car and made a wrong turn and was immediately shot by a Russian solider. This must be stopped. This is a war crime. And everyone involved will bear responsibility, eventually.

I hope, I sincerely hope, that Mr. Lavrov will follow up these conversation with the Russian government and the Russian army and they will organize humanitarian passage for thousands of civilians, on whose behalf I spoke to him today, first and foremost from Mariupol, to allow provision of humanitarian aid to Mariupol.

3) Ukraine’s leadership has talked about pursuing some non-NATO models to resolve the conflict if it receives certain security guarantees. During your meeting with Mr. Lavrov did any issues about Ukraine’s status came up? Minister Lavrov set up any red lines, such as insisting Ukraine disarm or recognizes Russian sovereignty over the Donbas. What did you respond to it?

He mentioned it very briefly without going into discussion again. He insists this issue has to be discussed between delegations on the Belarus talks.

I told him that in my view the ministers are invested with the power to discuss these matters. However, he had a different understanding of the role of foreign ministers in these talks, so we did not engage into specific discussion on this matter.

4) Director General of MAGATE is in Antalya. Do you plan to meet with him? Has Minister Lavrov touched the issue of security of nuclear power plants? Does Russia continue threats of nuclear button?

[In Ukrainian] Yes, by the end of the meting Mr. Lavrov touched upon the issue of nuclear safety. He proposed to hold trilateral talks with MAGATE. I told him that before Russian soldiers came to Ukraine our nuclear power stations operated properly and that Ukraine has always been and is a reliable participant of all verifications models of MAGATE and reliable implementer of treaties on nuclear nonproliferation.

The lie that they are trying to spread – that they had found in Ukraine the traces of [Ukraine] developing nuclear weapons – this is a lie. Nothing of that sort ever happened in Ukraine.

So, the best Russia can do now is to take its soldiers out of Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plants and allow their personnel to service them.

5) [inaudible, signal lost] – Question on NATO membership

Yes, it is written in our Constitution that Ukraine will eventually join NATO as a full member and receive security guarantees.

However, we understand that this is not going to happen in the foreseeable future. We also see from the reaction of NATO, as an Alliance, to the Russian aggression against Ukraine that NATO is not ready to act collectively to stop the war and protect civilians from Russian raids. It [NATO] delegated the authority to help to member-states on the bilateral basis.

This poses a question: How to ensure Ukraine’s security between now and eventual NATO membership? This is the question. My Constitution says something and I can’t speak against my Constitution.

But if we could reach an agreement were a similar system of guarantees, as envisaged by NATO, charter would be granted to Ukraine – by permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, by Turkey, by all our neighbors – this is something that we are ready to discuss.

The war is happening now. Ukraine exists in a security vacuum. We have to think creatively on how to address this issue and ensure our security. So far it is our Army that ensures our security and a list of partners, including Turkey, who are helping us with that.

https://www.facebook.com/UkraineMFA/videos/487307792881871

Ministry for Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Russia is increasingly covered by the iron curtain. Every day dozens of technology companies block RF and stop their work in the country. Soon the Russians will be completely isolated from the real world.

Digital sanctions against Russia over the past day include:

· YouTube has disabled monetization for users in Russia

· Google restricts Google Play in Russia

· Apple Pay is no longer available in Russia

· Sony has stopped the PlayStation Store in Russia, and also stops supplying consoles to Russia

· Amazon stops sending goods to Russia

· Software developers RedHat and Suse cease operations in Russia.

Sanctions will not stop until the war in Ukraine stops.

https://www.facebook.com/mintsyfra/posts/328909449278378

State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Mobile operators and Internet providers in Ukraine work stably and continue to provide electronic communications services.

Following the request of the State Service for Special Communications, in large cities local governments, providers and operators work together on connecting bomb shelters to the Internet.

JSC Ukrtelecom resumed services in the Chernihiv region. But due to accidents on the main lines in Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and parts of Kyiv regions, communication was disrupted. Work on the restoration of Internet services in Kyiv region continues. Also, the operator lifted restrictions on the speed of Internet access in all regions, except Chernihiv and Sumy, where priority is given to critical needs of the Armed Forces and critical social infrastructure facilities. The total number of regional communication nodes operating has increased to 77%.

https://www.facebook.com/dsszzi/posts/271200085191135

Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine

On March 9, during a press conference on Russian crimes in Ukraine Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova stated that more than 60 children have already been killed and more than 100 were injured by the criminal actions of the Russian Federation. "This is Russia's war against Ukrainian children," the Prosecutor General said.

The Prosecutor’s General Office launched criminal proceedings on the first day of the invasion for infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and for waging a war of aggression. The Russian Defense Minister, the Chief of the General Staff, the Commander of the National Guard, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Director of the FSB, the Minister of Internal Affairs and other high-ranking Russian officials have already been reported as suspected of committing deliberate acts that resulted in the death and injury of a large number of Ukrainians.

"The courts have issued permits for their arrest. We are taking measures to put them on the international wanted list. In total, more than 40 representatives of the government and the military and political leadership of the aggressor country are now criminally prosecuted. And there will be thousands of them," said Iryna Venediktova.

https://bit.ly/34wly2H

Iryna Venediktova, Prosecutor General of Ukraine

U.S. forms mobile justice expert teams to assist Russian war crimes investigations in Ukraine.

On 9 March we met with Kristina Kvien, U.S. Charge d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine, and John Clint Williamson, the 3rd U.S. Ambassador for War Crimes and his team.

The support from the US for Ukraine is extraordinary right now. They will now assist us in the process of documenting war crimes. Mobile teams with international humanitarian law experts and military analysts with significant experience in international courts and tribunals will assist and support Ukrainian law enforcement in evaluating the evidence collected and their legal analysis. All of them will be used by us in national and international judicial institutions.

This is yet another confirmation that the international community is united to hold the military accountable.

https://www.facebook.com/VenediktovaIryna/posts/344981430972865

ENERGY

Ministry of energy of Ukraine

Information on the operation of the Ukrainian power system

The frequency in the UES of Ukraine is maintained at 50 Hz.

Over the past day, sometimes - at the cost of incredible efforts, it was managed to restore electricity to about 72 thousand consumers, gas supply - 4828 consumers.

The most successful restoration works were carried out in Sumy region: electricity supply to 62.8 thousand subscribers in 263 settlements was restored.

At the same time, according to operative information, as of 17:00 CET 9 March 2022, more than 1,250 settlements and about 11,000 transformer substations in Ukraine were left without electricity (completely or partially) due to damage caused by hostilities. In total - more than 723 thousand consumers.

The most difficult situation remains in the Donetsk region - more than 235 thousand consumers remain without electricity; Mariupol is completely disconnected from the electricity supply.

The most difficult situation with gas supply is observed in Donetsk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv, Mykolaiv regions. In total, as of 17:00 CET 9 March, about 233 thousand consumers in Ukraine are left without gas supply.

Despite the extremely critical situation, the emergency response crews continue to repair equipment and restore power supply around the clock.

Ukrainian energy companies tirelessly support the stable operation of the energy system and, despite the risk to life, make every effort to ensure energy supply to our citizens.

https://cutt.ly/4ASGSq0

Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo expects a safe corridor that will enable the reconstruction of the line to power Chornobyl NPP. Our repair teams are ready to restore the line immediately, despite the threat of being shot by the enemy and are waiting for permission.

https://www.facebook.com/npcukrenergo/posts/327897582712407

Data on the operational capabilities of the Ukrainian power grid

Ukrainian power system has been operating steadily for two weeks in a row in the face of fierce attacks by Russian invaders. Despite this, the frequency in the network is 50 Hz.

Repair crews of NEC Ukrenergo and distribution system operators (Oblenergo) are repairing damaged power lines and substations as soon as possible. Thanks to the heroism and kindness of today's people in the Sumy region, the light was restored in the homes of more than 50,000 consumers, part of Chernihiv and Kharkiv were healed. The high professionalism and devotion of regional power repairmen helped to restore electricity supply in Okhtyrka, where for several days the same enemy destroyed the local Okhtyrka CHP.

Ukrainian power plants generate enough electricity to meet the needs of the consumers. If you are safe, continue to use household appliances in the usual way - there is enough electricity in Ukraine for everyone.

But, unfortunately, the aggressors continue to destroy our energy infrastructure. Due to hostilities, Chornobyl NPP and the city of Slavutych (damage to the 750 kV line Chernobyl - Kyiv) were disconnected.

The outage of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant threatens Europe with environmental catastrophe, as apart from the reactor that exploded in 1986, there are spent fuel assemblies at the territory of the plant. The cooling system cannot work there without electricity. The storages are healed by diesel generators, but it is necessary to restore the power supply to their facilities as soon as possible.

Since the time Chornobyl NPP was seized, Ukrenergo was doing everything possible to keep its power supply on one power line instead of three, and had negotiations with the aggressors about the need to repair damaged lines. Once we got the consent, and our repair crew went for an inspection, but it all ended in brutal searches, shootings over the heads of our specialists and threats of execution. The brigade was not allowed to carry out repair work.

Ukrenergo calls on the IAEA, the EU and all civilised world not to remain silent, not to ignore Russia's nuclear terrorism, which the aggressor state is now targeting against Ukraine.

According to Energoatom, all two Ukrainian nuclear power plants are operating stably, despite the fact that the Zaporizhzhya NPP is also occupied by invaders. Ukrainian specialists take care of nuclear power units, so radiation, fire and environmental conditions at nuclear power plants and adjacent territories are within the current norms.