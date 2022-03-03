Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN 17 As of March 3,11.00 a.m. (EST)

WAR BULLETIN 17

As of March 3,11.00 a.m. (EST)

In violation of the norms of International Humanitarian Law, Russian high-power cluster munitions and fragmentation munitions are used in bombardments of Ukrainian cities.

Deployment of a network of Voluntary Formations of Territorial Communities.

The Russian military leadership has conducted mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

National member of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Maryna Fenina was killed on 2 March in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian government prepared special financial aid for all the citizens who have lost their jobs at the torn by war regions of the country.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine addressed international organizations to: establish a no-fly zone over the territory of Ukraine, establish immediately humanitarian (green) corridors and bring the United Nations peacekeeping forces into Ukraine.

WAR ROOM

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.03

personnel – approximately 9000,

tanks ‒ 217,

APV ‒ 900,

artillery systems – 90,

MLRS - 42,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 11,

aircraft – 30 (TBC),

helicopters – 31 (TBC);

vehicles - 374,

light speedboats - 2,

fuel tanks - 60,

UAV operational-tactical level - 3,

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupiers continue to use civilians as human shields, taking hostages. Contrary to the norms of International Humanitarian Law, high-power cluster munitions and fragmentation munitions are used in bombings. During the artillery strikes on the settlements, the occupiers actively used the "Hrad", "Tornado" and "Hurricane" multiple rocket launchers.

On Volyn direction, the enemy with up to 2 BTGs moved to defensive operations and tried to stay on the border of Bihun, Ovruch, Pirozhky, Rizniya, Ukrayinka.

In Polissya, the occupiers concentrated their main efforts on the Kyiv direction, incurring losses in personnel and equipment, but did not abandon attempts to block Kyiv from the northern and north-western directions.

In the direction of Korosten, the enemy suffered heavy losses and stopped.

In the Siverskyi region, the enemy is trying to stay in the areas of the settlements of Lyubech and Mena with the forces of 41 all-military armies, 90 tank divisions of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Chernigiv-Kyiv. Forces of 2 BTGr are moving in the direction of Kotsyubynske - Honcharivske (Kyiv).

Occupying troops are forced to put reserves into operation. To resume the offensive in the direction of Kyiv, an additional BTGr was leaded in.

7 BTGr, 3 TGr Missile and Artillery, TGr CBRN of the 6 All-Military Army of the Central Military District of the RF Armed Forces, 2 All-Military Army of the RF Armed Forces continue attempts to resume offensive operations in the Nizhyn and Pryluky areas.

In the direction of Peremoha - Brovary are noted to two BTGr from the 2nd All-Military Army of the Central Military District of the RF Armed Forces.

In Slobozhanshchyna, enemy troops from the 1st Panzer Army of the RF Armed Forces, the 6th and 20th All-Military Armies were stopped at the border in the areas of Okhtyrka, Bogodukhiv, Chuguiv, Shevchenkove after illegally crossing the state border of Ukraine.

In the Sumy direction up to two BTGr of 200 separate rifle brigade (14 Army Corp PF) and 90 (up to two BTGr) continues to keep under siege settlements Sumy, Lebedyn and Okhtyrka.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy was forced to move to the defense with forces up to six BTGr. Up to three BTGs will probably make another attempt to invade Kharkiv from the south.

In the Svativ direction, forces with up to two BTGs will probably try to advance in the direction of Izum and gain a foothold at any frontier. The main reason for such actions is the continuation of the offensive in the directions of the Dnipro and Zaporizhya.

Mariupol is stable in the Donetsk region, and the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are inaccessible to the enemy.

In the Tavriya direction, the enemy introduced part of the operational reserves - to BTGr, trying to continue the offensive in the direction of Zaporozhye, part of the forces - in Mariupol.

Ship groups of the Black Sea, Northern and Baltic Fleets are actively conducting demonstration activities.

In the Sumy region, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced along the State Border.

The demoralized enemy continues to suffer losses! This you, with real photos and videos, you can see on our official resources.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Address

For more than 60 hours Ukraine has been fighting back against the Russian occupiers.

Units of the Territorial Defence Forces became a formidable force destroying the enemy.

Tens of thousands of people have already joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Territorial Defence Forces. Now Ukraine is at the stage where the country needs to increase coordination of the created units, to organize their actions as part of a single plan under the leadership of the AFU Command.

In agreement with the Brigadier General and Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces Yuriy Halushkin, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov has decided to deploy a network of Voluntary Formations of Territorial Communities.

By the provisions of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Fundamentals of National Resistance", Volunteer Formations of Territorial Communities are carried out under the direct command and control of the commander of the military unit of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Now Ukrainians can join the construction of checkpoints, block the movement of columns of enemy equipment, perform other tasks assigned by the command of the Territorial Defence Forces using their own weapons. The Volunteer Formations of Territorial Communities must be suitably to obtain severe defensive armaments and a unified plan of action.

The network of Volunteer Formations of Territorial Communities will be an essential factor in counteracting enemy saboteurs and disrupting the logistics of the occupiers.

Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

There is an appeal from Ministry to foreigners all over the word:

JOIN THE INTERNATIONAL LEGION OF TERRITORIAL DEFENSE FORCES OF UKRAINE!

If your citizenship is other than Ukrainian, but you are standing with Ukraine fighting against Russian invasion this is information for you:

- Full support is provided;

- Visa requirement is cancelled (Temporary: From 1st Mar till the end of martial law, Presidential Decree №82/2022);

- Vital experience is guaranteed!

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed all citizens of friendly to Ukraine countries, to come to Ukraine and together to fight against Russian occupants. The legal base of foreigners’ direct participation is already created.

According to the Regulation on military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

by citizens of other countries and stateless persons (approved by President of Ukraine Decree # 248 of June 10, 2016) foreigners, that have the desire to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, can do it by signing a contract, including with the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forced of Ukraine. Thus, a separate foreigner’s detachment, named the Territorial Defense International Legion of Ukraine, is formed. Obviously, there is no greater contribution for international peace and security, than directly participate in its maintenance.

CinC AF of Ukraine

The Russian military leadership has conducted mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and is forming units 1 and 2 of the army corps to assault cities and towns in Ukraine-controlled territory. The majority of these people have Russian passports. Part of the mobilized troops are being transferred across the territory of the Rostov region, the Krasnodar territory and the temporarily occupied Crimea to conduct a naval offensive operation to capture Odessa. The rest were taken to Belgorod to assault Kyiv in the first echelon as "cannon fodder".

This is a war crime and a blatant violation of the Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

OSCE Chairmanship

National member of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Maryna Fenina was killed on 2 March in Kharkiv. OSCE Chairmanship and SMM strongly condemned the increased shelling and missile and rocket attacks in urban areas causing death and injury to civilians, including women and children, and reiterated the call on the Russian Federation for an immediate cessation of hostilities and to engage in a meaningful dialogue.

POLICY

President of Ukraine

One week ago, at 4 am, Russia invaded independent Ukraine. The first hours and days of full-scale invasion were challenging. But Ukraine stood united and was able to protect itself. And will continue to do so. Ukrainian resistance was so successful that the invaders were forced to change their tactics. Russian missiles and bombs that strike residential areas of Ukrainian cities are a confession that the aggressor can`t gain any significant advantage. All lines of Ukrainian defense are preserved. The enemy has no success in any of the strategic directions. Russians are demoralized. Kyiv survived this night and withstood another missile strike.

Ukrainian air defense worked. Kherson, Izum, all other cities where the invaders carried out strikes from the air are holding strong. Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv are hold the line.

Russians also want to destroy Odesa. But aggressors will see only the bottom of the Black Sea.

Occupiers launched air strike on Assumption Cathedral in Kharkiv - one of the oldest Orthodox monuments of the city. During the war, the cathedral is a shelter for Kharkiv residents, protection for all people.

“Russians: learn the words “reparations” and “contributions.” You will pay back in full for everything you did against Ukraine.” stressed Zelenskyy.

Russian army destroys Ukrainian cities, cuts off electricity, water, and heating to civilians. Occupiers cut of food and medicine supply for Ukrainian population. Other war crimes include shelling of routes for possible evacuation. There is no weapon that Russians would not use against Ukraine, against the free citizens of a European country.

Ukrainians will receive everything they need from their government. Coordination headquarters work 24/7. Humanitarian aid is on the way.

Ukrainian government prepared special financial aid for all the citizens who have lost their jobs at the torn by war regions of the country! Every employee, sole proprietor, and citizen of Ukraine, from whom Russia has taken away the opportunity to work, will receive six and a half thousand hryvnias without any conditions. Despite the war, Ukrainian authorities ensure the full payment of pensions. Indexed pensions. As it should be following the law. From March 1st, pensions for Ukrainians are indexed by 14%. All payments will be made in full.

Ukraine receives weapons from its partners on a daily basis. More and more powerful weapons every day.

Ukraine is already meeting first, of sixteen thousand, foreign volunteers. “They are going to defend freedom, defend life for all of us. And it will be successful, I am sure of that.

We’ve been through so much! And if someone thinks that, having overcome all this, Ukrainians - all of us - are scared, broken, or will surrender, he knows nothing about Ukraine and has nothing to do with Ukraine.” underlined Zelenskyy.

Head of the Presidential Administration

Together with the whole international community, we do everything possible to ensure the livelihood of Ukrainian cities and villages. Many volunteers from local and international organizations are involved. The National Bank has created a unique account for crediting donations to humanitarian needs.

The President of Ukraine established the Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian and Social Affairs to coordinate these efforts. The headquarters will work in three directions:

humanitarian aid from foreign governments and international organizations;

assistance from big business to military administrations and communities;

assistance from the authorities at the request of military administrations and communities.

Andriy Yermak was appointed as the Chief of Staff. Yuliya Sokolovska (the Chief of campaigns' Deputy) will be responsible for operational processes, and Daria Zarivna will provide information support.

The President of Ukraine recommended that the National Bank of Ukraine open a particular fundraising account for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian people, who suffer the most from Russian aggression today.

For the convenience of communication, a Facebook page was already created:

And Telegram channel:

Minister of Foreign affairs of Ukraine

The sanctions coming from world leading companies make their way into Russian economic structures. Regular citizens are already feeling the impact. For instance, there is shortage of cash in ATMs. One more Russian economy investment project has been blocked today. Windmill turbine manufacturer froze its deal with the aggressor which costed Russia $2.5 billion.

MFA team is making sure that those sanctions have no loopholes. This work is being expanded every day thanks to cooperation with the US, the EU, the UK, Canada, and many other partner countries.

Ukraine made a deal on new supply of military equipment from Germany. Thanks to a logistics group, the supply from all international partners is smooth and constant.

The humanitarian aid is being transported to the most affected regions. “We assure Ukrainians who were hit with severe humanitarian crisis that local government is working really hard to create humanitarian corridors to either evacuate civilians to shelters or to send help to the areas. Russians are trying to disrupt creation of those corridors, so we are still working on it.” stressed Kuleba.

Address of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

From the very beginning of its insidious and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has been systematically carrying out military attacks, including those from the air, on residential housing, hospitals, kindergartens, schools and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, destroying cultural monuments and also objects of critical infrastructure, the damage of which can lead to man-made catastrophes on a global scale, in particular, chemical warehouses and plants, storage facilities for particularly hazardous waste, nuclear power plants, etc.

Russia has launched several hundred Iskander-type and Kalibr-type ground and sea-based tactical missiles targeting peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine. Contrary to the norms of international humanitarian law, cluster and vacuum bombs have also been used striking the city of Kharkiv and the city of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

Every day we record numerous war crimes committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation led by their President Vladimir Putin. Every hour we lose the best sons and daughters of the Ukrainian people; thousands of people, including children, are injured or forced to flee their homes. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 21 children have died and 55 have been injured. The Russian military is destroying homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools, and killing civilians in cold blood and with unseen brutality. Putin's army is shelling humanitarian corridors, ignoring our requests to allow the removal of women, children, orphans and people with limited mobility. Kremlin soldiers are taking civilian hostages using them as human shields.

As a result of constant shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Shchastya and Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region, are on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. Some of these cities have been practically destroyed. Residents who are mostly in shelters and basements lack food, drinking water and medicines, there is no medical care, electricity and heating. Housing and social infrastructure have been severely damaged by the shelling. The cities of Nova Kakhovka and Tavriysk in the Kherson region are completely blocked, without any possibility for supplies of food or even basic medicines.

These bloody crimes of the Putin regime are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law; they need to be immediately stopped and investigated as international war crimes.

Russian occupation forces have seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in whose environs radiation levels have already been exceeded. The troops of the Russian Federation are also conducting combat operations in the immediate vicinity of other nuclear power plants, which threatens to unleash an environmental and humanitarian disaster not only for Ukraine and Europe, but also for the whole world.

Ukraine is audaciously fighting the aggressor for its independence, for the European choice of the Ukrainian people, for all the values that are fundamental to the European Union and the entire democratic world. This war is a struggle for the very existence of such concepts as respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and human rights in the whole world. The Ukrainian Army and the entire Ukrainian people are defending their homeland and their historic civilizational choice.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, welcoming the approval by more than two thirds of the Member States of the United Nations of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution (A / ES-11 / L.1) "Aggression against Ukraine" on March 2, 2022, appeals to the United Nations 'United Nations, the High Commissioner for Refugees of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the European Parliament, international organizations and their parliaments, parliaments and governments of foreign countries to take all necessary measures to:

Immediate establishing of a no-fly zone over the territory of Ukraine for the protection of civilians, world cultural heritage sites, critical infrastructure facilities, nuclear power plants and other facilities, the damage of which could cause a world-class catastrophe;

Establish immediately humanitarian (green) corridors for the safe evacuation of women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities and guarantee their security in direct cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross in accordance with their mandate under the 1949 Geneva Conventions as well as to provide humanitarian assistance to suffered and civilian persons to meet priority needs of people in food, clothing, first medical aid;

Bring the United Nations peacekeeping forces into Ukraine on the basis of the United Nations Charter, UN General Assembly Resolution 377 (V) "Unity for Peace" of November 3, 1950, to protect human rights, maintain humanitarian access and prevent war crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appeals to the Secretary-General of the United Nations to mediate ending the war.