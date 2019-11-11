Turkey to Deport American Terrorist Suspect to the U.S. by David Gauthier-Villars – Wall Street Journal

The Turkish government moved forward with deporting an American accused of having been affiliated with a terrorist organization, after Ankara said it received assurances from the Trump administration that it will take him back.

On Monday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said it was deporting a man it described as a U.S. national and “a terrorist,” as part of a broader effort to return home scores of foreigners who had rallied to Islamic State and other extremist groups in Syria and Iraq and ended up in Turkish jails.

The apparent resolution of the incident came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Trump at the White House…