Trump’s America Is Committed to Europe by Elisabeth Braw – Wall Street Journal

Soon 20,000 U.S. soldiers will arrive in Europe. They will bring tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment. Even as some Europeans claim the trans-Atlantic relationship is unraveling, the U.S. is about to launch its largest military exercise in Europe in more than a quarter-century, known as Defender Europe 20. The first stages began earlier this month, and the exercise will continue through the spring. The next step should be a similar endeavor by the Europeans themselves.

Moving 20,000 troops and thousands of pieces of equipment from 12 U.S. states to six European seaports and seven airports is only the first step of Defender Europe 20. The soldiers will then retrieve equipment already positioned in Europe, link up with European allies and U.S. troops stationed there, participate in six exercises across Europe, repeat the phases in reverse, and return to Arizona, Idaho and other home states. The whole process will involve 40,000 troops. The point is to show Russia that the allies are committed to defending Europe…