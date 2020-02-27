Trump Urges Afghans to Seize Opportunity for Peace – BBC News

President Donald Trump has called on Afghans to embrace prospects for peace, as the US prepares to sign an agreement with the Taliban on Saturday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to attend the signing in Qatar. The agreement will see thousands of US troops withdraw from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

It follows a week-long partial truce with the Taliban.

The accord raises hopes for a wider peace process after 18 years of war.

"Soon, at my direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban," President Trump announced in a statement on Friday…