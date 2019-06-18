Trump Signals Thaw in US-Iran Tensions, Says He’s Willing to Meet Rouhani by Joe Gould – Defense News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday at the G-7 summit he would be willing to meet with Iran’s leader under the right circumstances, a sign simmering tensions between the two nations could soon reach a diplomatic solution.

“If the circumstances were correct or right, I would certainly agree to that,” Trump said of a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron. “But in the meantime, they have to be good players."

Trump said he was not looking for regime change in Iran. "I really believe that Iran can be a great nation, but they can't have nuclear weapons." The pursuit of those weapons, he said, would be met with "really, very violent force.”…