Small Wars Journal

Trump Says U.S. Will Sign Afghanistan Peace Deal With Taliban, First Step In Bringing Troops 'Home’

  1. Blog

Trump Says U.S. Will Sign Afghanistan Peace Deal With Taliban, First Step In Bringing Troops 'Home’ by Leo Shane III – Military Times

President Donald Trump signaled Friday that U.S. officials are set to sign a historic peace deal with Taliban leaders this weekend, one that he hopes will help “bring our troops home” in the coming months.

In a statement, the president announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will “witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban, while Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan” regarding the agreement. Those actions are expected to take place on Saturday.

“When I ran for office, I promised the American people I would begin to bring our troops home and seek to end this war,” Trump said in the statement. “We are making substantial progress on that promise.”…

Read on.