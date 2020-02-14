Trump Says U.S. Will Sign Afghanistan Peace Deal With Taliban, First Step In Bringing Troops 'Home’ by Leo Shane III – Military Times

President Donald Trump signaled Friday that U.S. officials are set to sign a historic peace deal with Taliban leaders this weekend, one that he hopes will help “bring our troops home” in the coming months.

In a statement, the president announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will “witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban, while Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan” regarding the agreement. Those actions are expected to take place on Saturday.

“When I ran for office, I promised the American people I would begin to bring our troops home and seek to end this war,” Trump said in the statement. “We are making substantial progress on that promise.”…