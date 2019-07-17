Trump Says the U.S. Navy Shot Down an Iranian Drone in the Strait of Hormuz by Liz Sly – Washington Post

BREAKING: President Trump said the drone came very close to the USS Boxer and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

”This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” Trump told reporters. “The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interests and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce.”

This story will update…