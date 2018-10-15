Trump Says No Large Troop Movements, But Any Fight With Iran ‘Wouldn’t Last Very Long' by Leo Shane III – Military Times

President Donald Trump said a conflict would Iran “wouldn’t last very long” because of American military might but also ruled out sending large numbers of ground troops into the region.

“I’m not talking boots on the ground, I’m not talking that we’re going to send a million soldiers,” he said during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday morning. “I’m just saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.”

Additionally, Trump took aim at Japan and complained that the U.S. was responsible for protecting the island but getting nothing in return.

The commander-in-chief also traded insults with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier questioned his mental fitness for the presidency. Trump said that “I don’t think (the Iranians) have smart leadership at all” and said the country “is going down the tubes.”…