Trump Says He Does Not Mind if Philippines Cuts Military Pact With U.S. by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom – Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not mind Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to end a decades-old military agreement with the United States, a position at odds with that of his defense secretary who viewed the move with dismay.

Duterte on Tuesday announced termination of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper called the decision "unfortunate" as Washington and its allies press China to abide by "international rules" in Asia.

The U.S. embassy in Manila called it "a serious step with significant implications." Duterte's decision, sparked by the revocation of a U.S. visa held by a former police chief who led Duterte's bloody war on drugs, takes legal effect in 180 days and U.S. officials have expressed hope it can be reversed or delayed.

"I don't really mind if they would like to do that, it will save a lot of money," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Duterte's move and whether anything could be done to get him to reconsider. "My views are different from others," he added…