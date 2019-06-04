Trump Said Russia Was Getting Out Of Venezuela. The Kremlin Says That’s Not True. By Amie Ferris-Rotman and Anton Troianovski – Washington Post

The Kremlin on Tuesday denied having told the United States that it was pulling personnel out of Venezuela, contradicting a Twitter posting a day earlier by President Trump.

“There have been no official messages in this regard from the Russian side nor could there be any,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, Trump posted on Twitter: “Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela.”

Moscow is a primary backer of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. National security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have charged that Russia has boosted its military, diplomatic and economic support to Maduro in the face of U.S. efforts to oust him…