Tipping Point? Israel Strikes To Intensify Against Iranian Targets Across Mid East by Arie Egozi - Breaking Defense

TEL AVIV: After years of selective strikes from Sudan to Syria and Iraq, Israel is clearly signaling it will launch “disproportionate attacks” against Hezbollah should the terrorist group strike against Israel with Iranian-supplied missiles.

This comes as Israel enters a second phase in its operations against Iranian targets to foil their efforts to upgrade dumb missiles supplied to the Hezbollah and to establish a missile upgrade capability in Lebanon.

Israeli intelligence has been following the shipments from Iran, watching Iranian operatives from the time they crossed to border and, at the right moment, attacked them. Cargo unloaded from Iranian cargo planes in Syria that landed in Damascus was destroyed only minutes after leaving the airport.

While most of these attacks have relied on fighters or drones striking from the air, it looks likely Israel attacks will now expand to other domains…