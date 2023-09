After death of Russia’s Wagner chief, what happens to his mercenary army? by Los Angeles Times

What next for Russia’s Wagner mercenaries? by The Strategist (Australian Strategic Policy Institute)

The Use of Similarity-based Algorithms to Predict Links in Mexican Criminal Networks by Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy

Transnational Crime and Geopolitical Contestation along the Mekong by International Crisis Group

Las bandas criminales de 3ª generación: un peligro para Chile by El Mostrador

Amazon Underworld: Crime and Corruption in the Shadows of the World’s Largest Rainforest by Amazon Underworld

Organised Crime as a Proxy: When Criminals meet Rogue States and Actors in Latin America by RUSI

Mexico’s ‘Monster’ Trucks Show Cartels Taking Drug War to Next Level by New York Times

Car Bomb Ambush injures at least Ten Guardia Nacional (GN) Agents in Celaya, Guanajuato by C/O Futures Cartel Research Note Series

Unintended consequences of state action: how the kingpin strategy transformed the structure of violence in Mexico’s organized crime by Trends in Organized Crime

Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) Improvised Anti-Vehicle Mine (IAVM) Destroys Mexican Army (SEDENA) Vehicle in Minefield Near Apatzingán, Michoacán by C/O Futures Cartel Research Note Series

China's Charm Offensive in Latin America and the Caribbean: A comprehensive Analysis of China's Strategic Communication Strategy Across the Region [Part I: Propaganda and Politics] by Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, Florida International University

War on the coastline: mitigating civilian harm in the littorals by Humanitarian Law & Policy

The Fighting in Sudan is an Armed Conflict: Here’s What Law Applies by Just Security

Leading the Cyber Battle by Wavell Room

Policy Brief: Emerging Transnational Organized Crime Threats in Latin America: Converging Criminalized Markets & Illicit Vectors by ICAIE (International Coalition Against Illicit Economies)

Maximizing the potential of American irregular warfare in strategic competition by The Hill

Armed Conflicts Spread Contaminated Water and Disease: Here’s How to Better Protect Civilians by Just Security

Deterring the Next Invasion: Applying the Accumulation of Events Theory to Cyberspace by Opinio Juris

The next big threat to AI might already be lurking on the web by ZDNET

Migrant Caravans: A Deep Dive Into Mass Migration through Mexico and the Effects of Immigration Policy by Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy

Managing Risk for Special Operations Forces in Large-Scale Combat Operations by War on the Rocks

The grey zone: Russia's military, mercenary and criminal engagement in Africa by Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime

Deadly Rio de Janeiro: Armed Violence and the Civilian Burden by ACLED

Russia and Ukraine battle daily in the sky. So where are the pilots? by NPR Morning Edition

In Evaluating Immunities before a Special Tribunal for Aggression Against Ukraine, the Type of Tribunal Matters by Just Security

China’s Ferry Tale Taiwan Invasion Plan Is A Legal Nightmare by Forbes

Hospital Ships: A Vital Asset for SOUTHCOM and South American Navies by Center for International Maritime Security (CIMSEC)

The Goshen Massacre and the Specter of Cartel Spillover Into the US by Narco Politics by Ioan Grillo

Dangerous Alliances: Russia’s Strategic Inroads in Latin America by Strategic Perspectives 41, National Defense University

Year Ahead – Emerging Technologies and the Collection of Battlefield Evidence by Articles of War, Lieber Institute

How Does ‘Matter’ Matter In International Conflict and Security? An Examination of the Importance of Mosques by Opinio Juris

El Salvador Deploys Security Forces to Contain Criminal Groups by Diálogo Américas

Honduras declares war against gangs – and for control of popular narrative by The Guardian

Complexities and conveniences in the international drug trade: the involvement of Mexican criminal actors in the EU drug market by Europol-US DEA Analysis Report

Mexico: Declassification of the Three Armed Conflicts Involving Drug Cartels on RULAC - The Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights by Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights

Technology, Data, & The Future of Warfare: A Review Essay by James Torrence by Journal of Strategic Security

Rinaldo Nazzaro, Leader of the Neo-Nazi Terrorist Group—The Base: Probable Linkages to the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) by C/O Futures Terrorism Research Note Series

A Social Network Analysis of Mexico’s Dark Network Alliance Structure by Journal of Strategic Security

Disentangling The Digital Battlefield: How the Internet Has Changed War by War on the Rocks

"Hybrid Warriors" GROUND TRUTH ABOUT THE ORIGIN OF WAR IN UKRAINE by Diplomatic Courier

DEFENSE SUPPORT TO STABILIZATION (DSS) A GUIDE FOR STABILIZATION PRACTITIONERS by PKSOI (Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute)