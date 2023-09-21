“The Team Room” follows a fictional Special Forces ODA that deploys in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Green Beret veteran-turned-writer Bill Raskin has his first play premiering in Washington, DC, October 7-28 at The Keegan Theatre! “The Team Room” follows a fictional Special Forces ODA that deploys in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The production is running on a non-profit basis, and net proceeds will go the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. This non-profit mission has benefitted greatly from other SOF and SOF family leaders, including MG(Ret) Jim Linder and a cohort of retired SF NCOs who have mentored and advised our team of actors. Learn more and purchase tickets at the website below! Bill also welcomes any direct questions or outreach at chair@teamroomfoundation.org https://teamroomfoundation.org