Tactics, Tech and Work of Close Combat Experts is Turning Warfare ‘Upside Down’ by Todd South – Military Times

The days are coming when a squad leader on a battlefield, far from headquarters and large supporting units, will pull out something that looks like a smartphone, open an app and push a button and something in front of his squad will explode.

That’s one piece of a large vision that is emerging from work being done by the Pentagon’s Close Combat Lethality Task Force, said one of its originators, retired Army Maj. Gen. Robert Scales.

Scales, a Vietnam veteran and former commandant of the U.S. Army War College, was speaking this week at the annual National Defense Industrial Association’s Armaments Systems Forum.

“We used to believe that operational art drove tactical art,” Scales said. “We’re seeing now that it’s the opposite.”…