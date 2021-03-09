SWJ-El Centro Senior Fellows Interviewed on Mexican Cartel Tactics

SWJ-El Centro senior fellows Dr. Robert J. Bunker and Dr. John P. Sullivan were interviewed by Chris Dalby at Insight Crime. They discussed their recent edited collection Illicit Tactical Progress: Mexican Cartel Tactical Notes 2013-2020.

The interview in available in English as "How Mexico's Cartels Have Learned Military Tactics" and Spanish as "Cómo los carteles de México han aprendido tácticas militares." The book chronicles the evolution of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by Mexican cartels and criminal armed groups (CAGs).

"As violence has continued to rise in Mexico year after year, criminal groups have adopted an increasingly militarized approach to their tactics, weaponry and training." – Chris Dalby

