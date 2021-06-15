Super Network of Corruption in Venezuela / Súper red de corrupción en Venezuela

Super Network of Corruption in Venezuela: Kleptocracy, Nepotism and Human Rights Violation / Súper red de corrupción en Venezuela: Cleptocracia, nepotismo y violación de derechos humanos

Small Wars Journal-El Centro Fellows Eduardo Salcedo-Albarán and Luis Jorge Garay-Salamanca recently released a comprehensive Vortex Foundation (Fundación Vortex) study of corruption in Venezuela. The study relies on social network analysis (SNA) derived from official and media open source materials. The study compares and contrasts Venezuela's corruption networks with the Brazilian Lava Jato (Car Wash) case.

The English version is: Eduardo Salcedo-Albarán and Luis Jorge Garay-Salamanca, Super Network of Corruption in Venezuela: Kleptocracy, Nepotism and Human Rights Violation. Tampa: Scientific Vortex LLC and Fundación Vortex, 2021. [ISBN: 979-8739921147. Paper, 135 pages]

The Spanish version is: Eduardo Salcedo-Albarán and Luis Jorge Garay-Salamanca, Súper red de corrupción en Venezuela: Cleptocracia, nepotismo y violación de derechos humanos. Bogotá: Fundación Vortex, 2021.

SWJ-El Centro Associate Daniel Weisz looked at the English version, Super Network of Corruption in Venezuela in a long-form review and commentary: "SWJ El Centro Review Essay – Super Network of Corruption in Venezuela: Kleptocracy, Nepotism and Human Rights Violation." SWJ