State Department Looking at Shifts to Afghanistan Security Assistance by Meghann Meyers – Military Times

As the U.S. contemplates the would-be terms of a troop drawdown in Afghanistan, the State Department is mulling its training and equipping relationship not only with Afghan security forces, but with surrounding countries that will play a role in the region’s stability long-term.

Teams on the ground in Afghanistan are making assessments on the kinds of diplomatic or military support ― whether that’s equipment, or training on how to use it ― it will continue to provide, the assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs told Military Times on Thursday.

“If we look at Afghanistan broader than just Afghanistan, and look at it from a regional aspect, then yes, we are looking at where there would be any potential posture shifts for the Afghan security forces and any potential posture shifts on their governance capabilities,” R. Clarke Cooper said…