Special Warfare exists to strengthen the Army special operations profession. My intent for this publication is to offer a forum for special operations forces warfighting ideas and concepts. It provides a canvas for serious discourse about the challenges of the contemporary operational environment and how Special Operations Forces should transform to meet future requirements. I encourage all of you reading this today to contribute to the professional dialogue and inform warfighting concepts, doctrine and training for the future of ARSOF.



The Chief of Staff of the Army will tell you that we are now in a period of continuous transformation, adapting to the realities of the modern battlefield while having to maintain readiness to respond to crisis and, if called upon, fight and win our nation’s war. That call could come at any time.



Over the past couple of months, we initiated movement on our SWCS 2030 Strategy to drive continuous institutional transformation. This transformation at the Special Warfare Center and School is strategically driven, threat informed, and operationally focused. It is necessary to maintain relevance in an ever-changing world, but we also will not fail in our priority mission to deliver world-class Special Forces, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations professionals to the Army and the joint force. Through a series of jury-reviewed articles, this issue of Special Warfare informs our community of interest on our transformation and modernization efforts. We encourage you to discuss these changes within your organizations and to give us candid and constructive feedback through this professional forum.



GUILLAUME “WILL” BEAURPERE

BRIGADIER GENERAL, U.S. ARMY COMMANDING GENERAL



CONTENTS

ARTICLES

05 | Commander’s Corner

06 | Letter from the Editor

07 | Useful Fiction: Operation Black Ditch

13 | USAJFKSWCS Continuous Transformation

and Modernization: Visualizing SWCS 2030

with Voices of ARSOF

20 | RUSIC: Empowering the Army’s Special

Operations Soldier with Unmanned

Systems

24 | PSYWAR School: For the Range of

Military Operations

28 | Improving the “U” in ARSOF

32 | FM 3-53: Transforming Army

Influence Activities

34 | Master Sgt. David K. Thuma

Noncommissioned Officer Academy:

Professional Military Education for our Next

Enlisted Leaders

36 | The Special Forces Warrant Officer Institute:

Army Excellence Personified

39 | Irregular Warfare Academy: Origins