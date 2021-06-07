Special Operations News Update – Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Access SOF News Update HERE.

Curated news, analysis, and commentary about special operations, national security, and conflicts around the world. Topics include a relevant NSW, SOCOM’s anti-aging pills, award upgrades for Operation Gothic Serpent, SOF and CAS, armed overwatch program, SOF’s future, Irish Ranger Wing in Mali, UK SF to stay in Afghanistan, Ghost Army of WWII, IO, GPC, Afghanistan, UW and the info environment, upcoming events, reports, podcasts, and videos.