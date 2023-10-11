Download the manual HERE.

Special Operations Forces Reference Manual, Fifth Edition

https://www.jsou.edu/Press/PublicationDashboard/240

Published on 11/1/2023

The fifth edition of the Special Operations Forces Reference Manual provides general information on U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and NATO Special Operations Forces (SOF). It provides an introduction to SOF command structure and also contains text, charts, and graphics detailing SOF unit organization, equipment, and areas of responsibility.

AORs