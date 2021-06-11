Access the podcast HERE.

This is a must listen podcast.

Special Operations Forces and Great Power Competition - Modern War Institute

Will the role and capabilities required of special operations forces change in a geopolitical context characterized by great power competition? How will SOF balance enduring counterterrorism missions with new requirements to deter great power rivals? Episode 39 of the Irregular Warfare Podcast brings together the commander of US Special Operations Command and a leading researcher of special operations to dig into these questions.

Kyle Atwell and Shawna Sinnott host General Richard Clarke and Linda Robinson.