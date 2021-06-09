Special Operations Association of America - Our Experience: On The Ground with Afghan Evacuees

Access HERE.

Sometimes things just don’t play out in the way you would expect. The Taliban closed in on Kabul much faster than anyone thought, and Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) became the center of the universe for the US Military, leading to the greatest airlift conducted in history. As the massive operation was starting, Ramstein Air Base in Germany was declared the location where evacuees would be consolidated as they were prepared to be transported to the United States and it just so happened that a Special Operations Public Affairs Officer (PAO) and two members of US Army Special Forces were brought on to the team to assist with the humanitarian efforts underway. The PAO had previously deployed numerous times with US Special Operations Forces (SOF) to Afghanistan, including Achin District in Nangarhar province when the MOAB was dropped in 2017. Upon the PAO’s arrival an assessment was made, and it was determined that the situation did not fit any one doctrinal definition. This led her to seek out the help of those that she had worked very closely and extensively with before, Green Berets. As luck would have it two Special Forces Operators were passing through Ramstein on their way to another mission elsewhere in the world and they ended up linking up and putting their skills to task.

