SOFcast: CSM (Ret) Rick Lamb

Episode: https://www.spreaker.com/user/sofcast/10-csm-ret-rick-lamb-green-beret-and-ran?utm_medium=widget&utm_source=user%3A12926561&utm_term=episode_title

CSM (Ret) Lamb is a former Ranger and Green Beret. In this episode he discusses the Iranian Hostage Rescue, operations along the DMZ, the Invasion of Panama, Operation Gothic Serpant (Black Hawk Down) in Somalia, and serving in Haiti.

SOFcast: https://www.socom.mil/SOFcast/Pages/default.aspx

SOFcast is the offical U.S. Special Operations Command podcast, hosted by Command Chief Master Sergeant Smith (current USSOCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader) and Sergeant Major Parrish, the Senior Enlisted Leader for the USSOCOM Preservation of the Force and Family program.