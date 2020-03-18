Smith Richardson Foundation Fellowship Opportunity for Young Scholars and Policy Thinkers
The Smith Richardson Foundation is pleased to announce its annual Strategy and Policy Fellows grant competition to support young scholars and policy thinkers on American foreign policy, international relations, international security, military policy, and diplomatic and military history. Applicants must have a Ph.D to apply.
The purpose of the grant is to support the researching and writing of a single-authored book in the above subject areas. Other kinds of proposed products (e.g., an edited volume or a co-authored book) will NOT be considered.
The Foundation will award at least three research grants of $60,000 each.
The deadline is June 15, 2020.
For further information, please visit: https://www.srf.org/programs/international-security-foreign-policy/strategy-policy-fellows-program/.
Please submit your application to strategyfellows@srf.org; do not mail a hardcopy.