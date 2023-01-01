Small Wars Journal–El Centro Top 10 Research Articles for 2022

These research articles represent the best of SWJ–El Centro for 2022 as selected by the SWJ–El Centro Senior Fellows. (This list excludes research notes.) All SWJ–El Centro content is available at https://smallwarsjournal.com/elcentro.

Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera and Jorge A. Pérez González , “ Small Wars Journal, 3 January 2022, Field Report: Security in Tamaulipas Today: Simulated Peace,”3 January 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/field-report-security-tamaulipas-today-simulated-peace .

Tamaulipas State Police patrol cars

Photo courtesy of Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera and Jorge A. Pérez González

Rafael Velázquez Flores , “ Small Wars Journal, 22 November 2022, Security Studies and Foreign Policy Analysis: The academic legacy of Jorge Chabat,”22 November 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/index.php/jrnl/art/security-studies-and-foreign-policy-analysis-academic-legacy-jorge-chabat Nilda M. Garcia , “ Small Wars Journal, 28 February 2022, The Convergence of Illicit Networks on Social Media: the Human Smuggling-Drug Trafficking Nexus,”28 February 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/convergence-illicit-networks-social-media-human-smuggling-drug-trafficking-nexus . Francisco Sollano Jr , “A social network analysis of Genaro García Luna and his alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel,” Small Wars Journal, 11 January 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/social-network-analysis-genaro-garcia-luna-and-his-alleged-ties-sinaloa-cartel Evan Ellis, “Venezuela: Understanding Political, External, and Criminal Actors in an Authoritarian State,” Small Wars Journal, 14 January 2022 , https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/venezuela-understanding-political-external-and-criminal-actors-authoritarian-state .

Protests against theMaduro Government

CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0)

Pablo A. Baisotti , “ Small Wars Journal,24 March 2022, Drugs, Drug Trafficking, and Pandemic in Argentina,”24 March 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/drugs-drug-trafficking-and-pandemic-argentina . Jonathan D. Rosen, “Understanding Bukele’s Gang Crack Down in El Salvador,” Small Wars Journal, 1 November 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/index.php/jrnl/art/understanding-bukeles-gang-crack-down-el-salvador.

Entrega de vehículos a PNC (Policía Nacional Civil)

Source: Presidencia de la República de El Salvador. CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0)

Isaac Poritzky, Nathan P. Jones, and John P. Sullivan , “ Transnational Cartels and Prison/Jail Gangs: A Social Network Analysis of Mexican Mafia (Eme) and La Familia Michoacana Conspiracy Cases,” Small Wars Journal, 24 October 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/index.php/jrnl/art/transnational-cartels-and-prisonjail-gangs-social-network-analysis-mexican-mafia-eme-and Small Wars Journal, 9 October 2022, Marco Leofrigio, “The Mexican National Guard: a solution to ensure security or a strong escalation in the process of militarization?”9 October 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/index.php/jrnl/art/mexican-national-guard-solution-ensure-security-or-strong-escalation-process Small Wars Journal, 20 August 2022, Daniel Weisz Argomedo, “Calling to End the Killing of the Clergy: Information Operations of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación,”20 August 2022, https://smallwarsjournal.com/index.php/jrnl/art/calling-end-killing-clergy-information-operations-cartel-de-jalisco-nueva-generacion

The SWJ–El Centro Senior Fellows thank all of our contributors and peer reviewers for their support in contributing to the literature needed to build a comprehensive understanding of crime wars, criminal insurgency, criminal governance, corruption, conflict, and state transition. We look forward to next year’s articles.