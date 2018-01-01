Small Wars Journal

Ship Seizures Included ‘Relatively New’ Iranian Surface to Air Missile Bound for Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Ship Seizures Included ‘Relatively New’ Iranian Surface to Air Missile Bound for Houthi Rebels in Yemen by Shawn Snow – Military Times

U.S. military officials said Wednesday that the seizures of weapons by two U.S. Navy warships in the Arabian Sea in November and February included newly designed Iranian surface-to-air missiles among other weaponry bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Nov. 2019 boarding of a small boat by the guided-missile destroyer Sherman also seized components for the 351 land attack cruise missile — the same missile U.S. officials claim was used in mid-September attack on two Saudi Arabian oil fields.

Capt. William Urban, the lead spokesman for U.S. Central Command, told reporters Wednesday that the seized missile components were “relatively new” Iranian-manufactured missiles that have not been “widely distributed.”…

