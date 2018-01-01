Ship Seizures Included ‘Relatively New’ Iranian Surface to Air Missile Bound for Houthi Rebels in Yemen by Shawn Snow – Military Times

U.S. military officials said Wednesday that the seizures of weapons by two U.S. Navy warships in the Arabian Sea in November and February included newly designed Iranian surface-to-air missiles among other weaponry bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Nov. 2019 boarding of a small boat by the guided-missile destroyer Sherman also seized components for the 351 land attack cruise missile — the same missile U.S. officials claim was used in mid-September attack on two Saudi Arabian oil fields.

Capt. William Urban, the lead spokesman for U.S. Central Command, told reporters Wednesday that the seized missile components were “relatively new” Iranian-manufactured missiles that have not been “widely distributed.”…