September 2019 Issue of the CTC Sentinel Now Online

September 2019 Issue of the CTC Sentinel

Eighteen Years On: The War on Terror Comes of Age by Daniel Byman

A View from the CT Foxhole: Joseph Maguire, Acting Director of National Intelligence by Paul Cruickshank and Brian Dodwell

Taking Aim: Islamic State Khorasan’s Leadership Losses by Amira Jadoon and Andrew Mines

Relatives, Redemption, and Rice: Motivations for Joining the Maute Group by Julie Chernov Hwang

The Development of Tunisia’s Domestic Counter-Terrorism Finance Capability by Aaron Y. Zelin and Katherine Bauer