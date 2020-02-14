Senegal Seeks Continued U.S. Military Presence as Trump Administration Weighs Cuts by Courtney McBride - Wall Street Journal

DAKAR, Senegal—As the Trump administration weighs a possible reduction of its military presence in West Africa, one of its allies in the region appealed Sunday for continued U.S. support.

But Foreign Minister Amadou Ba of Senegal, meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, balanced his request with a recognition of his country’s own responsibilities.

“We want them [U.S. military] to remain present, we hope that they will continue to support in the security areas, we hope they will continue to support, as in training and intelligence,” Mr. Ba said at a news conference in Dakar with Mr. Pompeo at his side.

He added that the Senegalese government respects the U.S. position and takes the view “that in general, as the saying goes, you have to support yourself. Charity begins at home.”...