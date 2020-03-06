SECDEF Issues Global Travel Restrictions to Help Stop Coronavirus Spread by Leo Shane III and Howard Altman – Military Times

Pentagon officials announced significant restrictions on service member and family travel worldwide amid a series of new White House initiatives released Wednesday to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus throughout the United States.

Effective Friday, all troops, military civilian employees and family members traveling to or from locations with widespread transmission of the illness, designated “Warning Level 3” (which at the moment include Italy, South Korea and China) will “stop movement” for the next 60 days, per a memo signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

In addition, travel to locations with “sustained transmission” designated “Warning Level 2” — which at the moment includes Japan, Bahrain and the United Kingdom — will be prohibited for family members of troops and civilian personnel for two months. Non-essential civilian hiring for military vacancies will also be postponed…